Note: Veren is a Canadian company that reports in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

Veren Inc. (NYSE:VRN) reported C$0.99 in adjusted funds flow from operations. This means that the stock is currently trading at a little more than two times that figure when annualized (using the Canadian price). Additionally, the company completed the sale of some assets to get the key net debt figure in the C$3.0 billion range. There may be some smaller non-operated asset sales in the future. But as of right now, management basically has the company it wanted. That company is a far cry from the company that was effectively a zombie corporation when management took over. Now the goal is to create a growth and income situation for investors moving forward.

The last article noted that earnings are still cleaning up. What particularly takes time after the one-time items are no longer an issue is the production (improvement goals) that the management buys. This management has made fantastic progress with the new wells drilled (as will be shown later). But the production purchased will be significant and will unfavorably influence costs until that production is old enough and low enough to not be a major cost contributor.

To some extent, management will be growing production, which aids the process of newer production techniques, lowering the average cost.

Earnings

The single biggest influence on continuing operations was the decline of natural gas prices. This, more than anything else, caused a negative per share earnings comparison. However, North American natural gas production is declining and there is a lot of exporting capacity coming online. This company has enough exposure to benefit from the coming natural gas recovery, while the production of oil and condensate assures a reasonable profitability until that cyclical recovery begins.

Veren Summary Of Second Quarter 2024 Results (Veren Second Quarter 2024, Earnings Press Release)

The company still shows a six-month loss due to the first quarter noncash impairment charge taken. The other thing to note is that natural gas prices are nearly half of what they were in the first quarter. Meanwhile, the crude oil and condensate prices somewhat offset that effect by strengthening.

Returns to shareholders were guided to be roughly 60% of free cash flow, with the mainstay of a base dividend of C$0.115 per share. The rest of the return will be in the form of stock repurchases and then likely retirements.

This should make the dividend a bit more defensible than is the case for competitors that are paying a larger percentage out. The stock purchases can be suspended during times of weak commodity pricing, while that dividend has a much better chance of surviving.

Operations

Meanwhile, management continues to make excellent progress to get the costs of production down. ￼

Veren Well Achievements On Acquired Lands (Veren Second Quarter July 2024, Corporate Presentation)

Much of the industry has been adjusting the well placements as technology advances. One common adjustment in addition to what is shown above has been longer wells to achieve better profitability in what were considered higher cost areas. Note that management has stated that drilling times are still decreasing, even with an industry-wide trend to longer wells.

Interestingly, the technology improvements decrease overall per BOE costs, even as one would think that costs should climb.

Veren Well Breakeven Prices Given Oil And Natural Gas Pricing Assumptions (Veren Second Quarter July 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

The key idea here is that this is an initial result. Management has not had these properties all that long. As management continues to understand the characteristics of the geology of the acreage, there is likely to be still more cost improvement in the future.

The second important idea is that the breakeven is really dependent upon a matrix of prices. The two most material prices are listed above. They are the ones most likely to influence breakeven points. However, this complicates the comparison of breakeven points when trying to compare companies because some areas only produce one main product. On the other hand, the variety of products produced may enable the company to thrive under a wider variety of industry conditions in the future.

Portfolio Flexibility

As a result of the variety of products produced, the company has a selection of choices as to where the best return is and how to develop the core holdings.

Veren Summary Of Core Holding Profitability Characteristics (Veren Second Quarter July 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

All of the above can change as industry prices and conditions change. So, the slide above is a snapshot of conditions at the time the presentation was made. The pricing assumptions made to get the figures above are probably the key to determining whether the reader believes the returns shown are realistic in the future.

Now, all of these moving parts give the reader an idea as to why some management hedge into the future, no matter the industry conditions. Hedging “freezes” the conditions enough to justify the capital budget by assuring a minimum return at the cost of missing out on a potential rise in prices.

Consistent hedging often means missing out on a price rise also means missing out on a cyclical downturn for the same amount of time to result in the market-assumed “zero-sum game.” On the other hand, management can point to “guaranteed returns” for capital money spent.

There are other management teams that opportunistically hedge. That can result in gains and losses. But the market considers this a non-repeating event and therefore does not really value it.

Debt

There is a long-term goal to further decrease debt. While there is no guidance at the current time for more noncore asset sales. Those may occur to speed the process along.

Veren Debt Strategy Guidance (Veren Second Quarter July 2024, Earnings Conference Call Slides)

The market is usually satisfied with the current debt ratio now that the asset sale has completed, and current net debt is roughly C$3.0 billion. However, longer term, both the stock market and the debt market want to see debt progress until the net debt satisfies that debt ratio under considerably more conservative commodity price assumptions.

This management appears to exceed even those assumptions with the long-term debt paydown plans.

Any company with an investment grade rating (which this one now has), generally has access to the debt market and lenders to meet its needs. Management can therefore elect to repay the debt or roll it over. Clearly, the long-term plans are to repay much of the debt. However, each year could feature a combination of debt payment and debt rollovers to achieve the long-term result.

Conclusion

This is now a far more profitable company than the company I began following years ago. Management continues to make progress with the original plan. The “shopping spree” has ended, although an occasional acquisition can be expected in the future on an opportunistic basis.

This remains a strong buy, with the idea that cost progress will continue (which seems to concern many readers). The breakeven points using oil are largely under $40 WTI, with more cost reductions planned. This is far better than what management inherited.

There could be an additional benefit from the “expected” industry-wide recovery of natural gas prices that would drop the breakeven price needed for oil (and condensate) even more.

I would consider owning this as long as this current management is in place. This management has taken what was a zombie corporation and turned it into a tremendous cash flow generator (with further advancements to come). I have followed many management teams that have this goal but ended up in my graveyard. Few do what this management actually accomplished (let alone that investment grade rating).

Risks

Any upstream company is subject to the risks of high volatility and low visibility of future commodity pricing. Hedging has its limits as to the protection from the exposure to this situation. On the other hand, the low and declining breakeven points management has noted assure that this company will hold up better than many during a cyclical downturn.

The continuing technological improvements sweeping the industry can stop tomorrow (even though no one in the industry sees that happening). Anticipated improvements in technology (or planned ones) can fail to have the benefits anticipated. Any acreage can disappoint management expectations at any time. The tools that plan and measure this are so much more advanced than they were in the past. However, surprises still happen.

At any time, the loss of key personnel can set back company plans.