Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation (OTCPK:TYNPF) had a remarkable year due to the lower electricity prices as addressed in our previous articles. Really, utility costs have been the whole story for Nippon Sanso lately. Going forward, with no extreme spikes in electricity prices expected, forecasts are mainly focused on the hoped-for recovery in electronics. This is one of the company's major markets for industrial gas, and limited demand reduction in other areas where pressure on the industry might start taking its toll. While neither will stand out much as forecasts assume pretty limited growth, some price hiking may be needed to counter lesser elements of the cost structure such as labor inflation. We don't expect major deviations from the forecast, as the business is generally resilient.

As for the valuation, on a relative basis, it's better than L'Air Liquide S.A. (OTCPK:AIQUF). Improving shareholder friendliness and the ongoing deleveraging path for NS could close that gap. Although in absolute terms, we aren't champing at the bit.

Last Earnings

IS (FY Report)

Above is the income statement. The situation is that the company had instituted some price hiking to combat inflation. However, between 2023 and 2024 fiscal year, electricity prices, which are the main element in COGS, have gone down YoY. Therefore, sales have grown with COGS staying flat. Gross profit increases moved over a large fixed cost structure, leading to very significant increases in operating income. They'd have even been a little more if it weren't for a reconsolidating of a holding into a J.V., which cost sales a few percentage points in the Q4.

Forecast (FY Pres)

Expectations, of course, don't include the exceptional disruption to electricity prices that happened in 2022 and 2023. Surcharges from indexed contracts are expected to moderate now that prices of inputs have gone down, and the only price action expected is to counteract more minor inflation from labor.

There is a lot of discussion around the electronic exposure. Overall revenue from electronics is around 17%. Of that, around 70% is to memory products. Memory had a bad year in 2023. Prices of memory chips were generally down, and the slowdown in commoditized semiconductors was pronounced. Memory product prices have started to come up, which may mean higher volume and demand for semiconductor-related industrial gases may follow. There is no sign of a rebound from customers yet, but it should start coming later into the coming year. Apparently, fabs are very responsive to changes in market demand, so there should be a pretty clear transmission of an improving end-market environment into results.

There are also investments they made into new Diborane production, which could be a growth area for the business, as that gas has broad applications and is being requested by customers. Those investments should start bearing fruit in the coming quarters as the production facilities were finalized in March 2024, at the FY close of books.

Bottom Line

Generally, the company is expecting some pressure on volumes in select businesses outside of electronics consistent with a more pressured environment, which they hope to be bottoming out while benefiting from pricing carryover from last year with continued moderation of direct input costs like electricity. As a historically resilient business with plenty of resilient end markets as well, like healthcare and beverage, we don't see any major deviations being likely. Importantly, relative valuation also helps cushion operational outcomes. NS' EV/EBITDA multiple is around 75% of Air Liquide's. One of the reasons may be the considerably higher NS leverage. NS is relatively international in terms of management teams and considering shareholder requests, particularly around remuneration and capital allocation, which is a new thing for Japanese companies to do.

Leverage ratios for NS are 2.35x, while they are 1.15x for Air Liquide. Deleveraging is consuming a lot of cash flow, and while not really a concern for us, markets may be taking their discount due to that. Ongoing deleveraging could be a way to see the valuation gap reduced. Moreover, costs of debt are in line with Air Liquide and are objectively low at around 3.2%. We are glad that NS has been able to take advantage of that going into a higher cost of capital environment.

Deleveraging (FY Pres)

However, at 18x P/E, there isn't a great absolute case for Nippon Sanso Holdings Corporation. We have many options at much below that with better profiles in other industries. So, we will not be buyers of NS.

