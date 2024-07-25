Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2024 5:17 PM ETEagle Bancorp, Inc. (EGBN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.79K Followers

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Eric Newell - Chief Financial Officer
Susan Riel - President and Chief Executive Officer
Jan Williams - Chief Credit Officer

Conference Call Participants

Catherine Mealor - KBW
Christopher Marinac - Janney Montgomery Scott

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speaker's presentation, there'll be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Eric Newell, Chief Financial Officer of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Please go ahead.

Eric Newell

Good morning. This is Eric Newell, Chief Financial Officer of Eagle Bancorp. Before we begin the presentation, I would like to remind everyone that some of the comments made during this call are forward-looking statements. We cannot make any promises about future performance and caution you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Our Form 10-K for the 2023 fiscal year and current reports on Form 8-K, including the earnings presentation slides, identify risk factors that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements made this morning, which speaks only as of today. Eagle Bancorp does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements as a result of new information or future events or developments unless required by law.

This morning's commentary will include non-GAAP financial information. The earnings release, which is posted in the Investor Relations section of our website and filed with the SEC, contains reconciliations of this information to the most directly comparable GAAP information. Our periodic reports are available from the company online, at

Recommended For You

About EGBN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EGBN

Trending Analysis

Trending News