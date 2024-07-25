Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.79K Followers

Alerus Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ALRS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2024 12:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Katie Lorenson – President and Chief Executive Officer
Al Villalon – Chief Financial Officer
Karin Taylor – Chief Risk and Operating Officer
Jim Collins – Chief Banking and Revenue Officer
Forrest Wilson – Chief Retirement Services Officer,

Conference Call Participants

Brendan Nosal – Hovde Group
David Feaster – Raymond James
Nathan Race – Piper Sandler
Matt Renck – KBW

Operator

Good afternoon. Welcome to the Alerus Financial Corporation Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. Please note this event is being recorded.

This call may include forward-looking statements and the company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are listed in the earnings release and the company's SEC filings.

I would now like to turn the conference over to the Alerus Financial Corporation President and CEO, Katie Lorenson. Please go ahead.

Katie Lorenson

Thank you. Good morning and thank you for joining Alerus’ second quarter earnings conference call. Joining me on the call today is CFO, Al Villalon; our Chief Risk and Operating Officer, Karin Taylor; our Chief Banking and Revenue Officer, Jim Collins; and our Chief Retirement Services Officer, Forrest Wilson.

I will kick off the call today with an overview of the results for the quarter, a recap of some strategic highlights, some additional color on credit during the quarter, and an update on our pending acquisition of HMN Financial.

For the quarter, we reported net income of $6.2 million or $0.31 of earnings per share. Operating results for the quarter generally exceeded expectations with continued improving

Recommended For You

About ALRS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ALRS

Trending Analysis

Trending News