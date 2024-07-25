West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (WFG) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.8K Followers

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2024 11:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sean McLaren - President & CEO
Chris Virostek - CFO
Matt Tobin - SVP, Sales & Marketing

Conference Call Participants

Ketan Mamtora - BMO Capital Markets
Sean Stewart - TD Cowen
Hamir Patel - CIBC Capital Markets
Matthew McKellar - RBC
Ben Isaacson - Scotiabank

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the West Fraser Q2 2024 Results Conference Call. At this time, all lines on a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we'll conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] This call is being recorded on Thursday, July 25, 2024.

During this conference call, West Fraser's representatives will be making certain statements about West Fraser's future financial and operational performance, business outlook, and capital plans. These statements may constitute forward looking information or forward looking statements within the meeting of Canadian and United States securities laws.

Such statements involve certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions which may cause West Fraser's actual or future results and performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied in these statements.

Additional information about these risk factors and assumptions is included both in the accompanying webcast presentation and in our 2023 Annual MD&A and Annual Information Form, which can be accessed on West Fraser's website or through SEDAR+ for Canadian investors and EDGAR for United States investors.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Sean McLaren, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.

Sean McLaren

Thank you, Julie. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining our second quarter 2024 earnings call. I am Sean McLaren, President and CEO of West Fraser, and joining me today are Chris Virostek, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Matt Tobin, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, and other members of our leadership

Recommended For You

About WFG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WFG

Trending Analysis

Trending News