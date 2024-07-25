What The Bank Of Canada May Need To See To Cut Rates Further

joshlaverty

With two cuts by the Bank of Canada now on the books, attention is shifting to the upcoming September meeting. Andrew Kelvin, Head of Canadian and Global Rates Strategy at TD Securities, explains why he believes even if a September cut doesn’t happen, the benchmark rate is likely to fall to 4% by the end of the year.

Transcript

Greg Bonnell - The Bank of Canada once again cutting its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, but we do have some signs of sticky inflation. So the question becomes, How many further cuts may we get this year? Joining us now to discuss, Andrew Kelvin, Head of Canadian and Global Rate Strategy with TD Securities. Great to have you back on the program.

Andrew Kelvin - Thanks for having me. Pleasure to be here.

Greg Bonnell - Big day. Lots to go through, not only the decision, but a press conference and MPR. Let's just start with the fact that they delivered that second cut. And I think, as I take a look through your notes and commentary on the other side of it, sort of leaving the door open for September here.

Andrew Kelvin - I think so. The Bank of Canada's main job at this meeting-- because the rate cut was very widely anticipated. It would have been quite a shock if they had not cut rates today. Their main job was to make sure they left as much optionality on the table for them going forward as they possibly could. Every time the Bank of Canada has tried to be a little bit more explicit about what its path was going to be, every time they've tried to be a little bit more clear in how they were thinking or planning about going about their job of implementing monetary policy, it hasn't really worked out for them.

Everyone recalls Governor Macklem's infamous comment about rates staying low for a long time in 2020. More recently, in 2023, the Bank of Canada said they thought they were done hiking rates when they were, in fact, not finished hiking rates. So the main task remaining today was to come out and say, we are cutting rates. We're cutting rates because we're making more progress on inflation. And the future path for rates will be guided by the path for inflation. And I think they achieved that.

Any time a central bank cuts rates, it's going to have a bit of a dovish tinge to it. They're cutting because they think inflation is softening, so that's going to be reflected in their comments. But I will say there was perhaps a little bit more of an emphasis on some of the dovish aspects of the outlook, which really did lead markets to believe that September is very much on the table here.

We're not as certain. I think sequencing is tough. It's very rare for a central bank to start off-- or certainly the Bank of Canada, I should say, to start off an easing or tightening cycle with a single one-off move. It's happened before, but it's pretty rare. So it would have been, as I said, very surprising not to see something today. As we go forward from here, the bank said itself that it's reasonable to expect additional rate cuts this year, but the sequencing will be tougher. Where we have, I think, a fair bit of confidence is that we will see the overnight rate at 4% by the end of this year.

Greg Bonnell - Yeah, how we get there will be the question, but that's the destination. I found it interesting that heading into this, if we had-- this is not what transpired, but if they had decided not to cut today, the fly in the ointment everyone was pointing to was three-month core inflation. They didn't seem that concerned by it.

Andrew Kelvin - No, they didn't. I was a little bit concerned about it myself, I will say, when we received the May inflation print. I maybe became a little bit more circumspect in the way I was discussing it in the July meeting. The bank sort of addressed it. They didn't completely ignore it, but they simply said three-month annualized core inflation is below 3, so we're comfortable with this.

That's going to be a state-dependent thing or a time-dependent thing. They're comfortable with the three-month annualized core inflation a little bit below 3% now, but they can't be consistently looking at core inflation momentum that is in the high 2's because their target isn't anywhere between 1 and 3. Their target is 2%.

Their tolerance for core inflation growth at this-- core price growth at this pace will wane over time. They will probably be less comfortable with core inflation at these levels in September, or October, or December, if that's where it is. As things stand, we expect inflation to moderate. But as much as the Bank of Canada didn't put too much emphasis on it today, if we don't see a moderation in core inflation going forward, they will have to pay more attention to it.

Greg Bonnell - We also got a monetary policy report, a chance for the Bank of Canada to sit around and say where they think we're headed. We got some revisions there too on some pretty important things, including economic growth and, I think, their inflation forecast.

Andrew Kelvin - Yeah, so it was an interesting set of revisions on growth. We knew that growth forecasts were going to have to be revised lower because the first quarter of the year was not as robust as the Bank of Canada had expected. Now, what's interesting on the growth forecast is, I would say, even with those downward revisions, they are reasonably on the optimistic side. And I think one way we could interpret that is it leaves-- it makes it a little bit easier for growth to undershoot the bank's forecast, which makes it a little bit easier for them to justify or motivate future rate cuts.

And sort of a similar dynamic on CPI inflation. Their CPI inflation forecasts were a little bit higher than I had anticipated for the latter part of this year. And again, I think they're setting up very achievable targets to meet or to slide under, I suppose. And I think that really just helps illustrate how they're comfortable easing further with this sort of a forecast, which is what they've said. And the risks around that forecast are to the downside. It really does, I think, nicely illustrate the fact that there is a pretty good chance that we see further easing later this year.

Greg Bonnell - That's a big part of their job, isn't it, to try to weigh the risks on both sides? And it did seem with the statement, there was more of a tilt to saying, we have been worried for a long time for good reason about inflation and if inflation would accelerate. Now, they seem to be worried about the other side. You have a labor market that's not looking too hot considering how many workers we keep adding to the economy, a consumer that's feeling tapped out. When you take a look at the Canadian economic landscape, are they right to be concerned?

Andrew Kelvin - I think they're right to be concerned. Their job is ultimately inflation. But the way the Bank of Canada thinks about the generation of inflation in the future is as a part of slack in the economy. Given we've had this exceptionally strong population growth, and not terrible employment growth by historical standards, but employment growth just has not kept up with population growth. The unemployment rate is now in the mid 6's.

I think that's an increase that probably surprised them to some extent. The Bank of Canada said they do not need more Slack in the economy to achieve 2% inflation. And when they talk about putting more emphasis on downside risks, I think what they're talking about is the fact that because we have seen the slack enter the labor market so quickly, and if we were to continue seeing these 1/10 to 2/10 of a percentage point rise per month in the unemployment rate, pretty quickly we're at a 7% unemployment rate.

At some point, the risks of sub-2% inflation start to outweigh the risks of above-2% inflation in their minds, which is, that's coming back to a more normal monetary policy stance, where we see the risks as symmetric instead of just trying to get inflation lower at all costs. I think it also explains why the Bank of Canada, in their most recent speech-- before today, that is-- it was on wages. And they seemed entirely unconcerned about wage growth, whereas if you look at the data, it will tell you that wage growth remains fairly robust. The theory here is that in an environment of rising unemployment rate, of ongoing slack in the labor market, and the economy more broadly, wage growth will need to slow. But on some level, theory needs to be reflected in the facts on the ground for that theory to hold for the BOC.

Greg Bonnell - So the path forward-- 4% by the end of the year, right?

Andrew Kelvin - That is our forecast.

Greg Bonnell - The path forward there, we don't know if it's September or if it's a pause and they move at a different time. As we get into next year, you used the word normal there. Normal monetary policy-- do we know what that is? And I think of just, like, where's that neutral rate, where they-- if they can eventually bring it down and say, hey, we're not pushing the economy in either direction.

Andrew Kelvin - Even the best of times, even the most searching of times, I don't think central banks really know where the neutral rate is. We have estimates. We all have estimates, but we never really know. It's not observable. It's inferred. And these are not the best of times.

The Bank of Canada believes that the neutral rate is around 2.75%. We see it as a little bit higher. At TD Securities, we are using a 3% assumption. Wherever that number is, I think there's a broader consensus, a broader agreement, that it has been drifting higher in recent years due to things like deglobalization, and it will continue to drift higher due to things like a green shift, which will require a lot of investment, which will drag up interest rates, and things like demographics, which will ultimately shift the world from building savings to drawing down savings.

So there is a general sense that neutral rates are going to be higher this cycle compared to last cycle. What the actual number is, we won't know until we get through a monetary policy cycle and see how inflation reacts. And I think the other question that's top of mind for me is, To what extent is inflation driven by monetary policy, and to what extent is inflation driven by structural factors?

Greg Bonnell - You go back to the pandemic, we were talking about supply chain blockages, we were talking about semiconductor shortages, all these sorts of things as the culprits for inflation, right or wrong. There was also a massive fiscal stimulus, of course. Going forward, and particularly in Canada-- and the Bank of Canada did address this in the press conference. It did come up.

Andrew Kelvin - We do have structural issues around our housing market that aren't strictly an issue of monetary policy, or not largely, or mostly, or even a little bit in some cases, an issue of monetary policy. That sort of structural shortage of housing is something that will be inflationary for a long period of time. And it does make the Bank of Canada's job just a little bit more difficult because what they now need to do is lower inflation in all the non-shelter things to below 2% to make up for the fact that shelter inflation will probably remain above 2% for quite some time.

