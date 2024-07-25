Brunswick Corporation (BC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.8K Followers

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Neha Clark - Senior Vice President, Enterprise Finance
Dave Foulkes - Chief Executive Officer
Ryan Gwillim - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Fred Wightman - Wolfe Research
Michael Swartz - Truist Securities
Matthew Boss - JPMorgan
Megan Alexander - Morgan Stanley Investment Managers
Xian Siew - BNP Paribas Asset Management
Craig Kennison - Baird

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to Brunswick Corporation’s Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. All participants will be in a listen-only mode until the question-and-answer period. Today’s meeting will be recorded. If you have any objections, you may disconnect at this time.

I would now like to introduce Neha Clark, Senior Vice President, Enterprise Finance Brunswick Corporation. Please go ahead.

Neha Clark

Good morning, and thank you for joining us. With me on the call this morning are Dave Foulkes, Brunswick’s CEO; and Ryan Gwillim, CFO. Before we begin with our prepared remarks, I would like to remind everyone that during this call, our comments will include certain forward-looking statements about future results.

Please keep in mind that our actual results could differ materially from these expectations. For details on these factors to consider, please refer to our recent SEC filings and today’s press release. All of these documents are available on our website at brunswick.com.

During our presentation, we will be referring to certain non-GAAP financial information. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures are prepared in the appendix to this presentation and the reconciliation sections of the unaudited consolidated financial statements accompanying today’s results.

I will now turn the call over to Dave.

Dave Foulkes

Thanks, Neha, and good morning, everyone. With high interest rates continuing to pressure consumer budgets and suppressed discretionary spending, the introduction of new model year products at

Recommended For You

About BC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BC

Trending Analysis

Trending News