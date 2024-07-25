Escalade, Incorporated (ESCA) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)




Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Griffin - VP, Corporate Development and IR
Walter Glazer - President and CEO
Stephen Wawrin - CFO

Conference Call Participants

David Cohen - Minerva
Rommel Dionisio - Aegis

Operator

Good morning and welcome to the Escalade's Second Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] Please note this event is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Patrick Griffin, VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Patrick Griffin

Thank you, operator. On behalf of the entire team at Escalade, I'd like to welcome you to our second quarter 2024 results conference call. Leading the call with me today are President and CEO, Walt Glazer; and Stephen Wawrin, our Chief Financial Officer.

Today's discussion contains forward-looking statements about future business and financial expectations. Actual results may differ significantly from those projected in today's forward-looking statements due to various risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in our periodic reports filed with the SEC.

Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements. At the conclusion of our prepared remarks, we will open the line for questions.

With that, I would like to turn the call over to Walt.

Walter Glazer

Thank you, Patrick, and welcome to those joining us on the call today. We demonstrated strong operational discipline in the second quarter, as highlighted by our ongoing actions to reduce fixed overhead costs, improve manufacturing efficiency, reduce working capital to further strengthen our balance sheet, and made a softer consumer spending environment.

While net sales declined 7.7% versus the prior year, we delivered a 24.2% gross margin, which was a modest decline versus the prior year period. We continue to focus

