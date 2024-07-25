Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.8K Followers

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Bill Cimino - SVP of IR
John Asbury - President and CEO
Rob Gorman - EVP and CFO
David Ring - EVP and Wholesale Banking Group Executive

Conference Call Participants

Russell Gunther - Stephens Inc.

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Atlantic Union Bankshares' Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Bill Cimino, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Bill Cimino

Thank you, Gigi and good morning, everyone. I have Atlantic Union Bankshares' President and CEO, John Asbury; and Executive Vice President and CFO, Rob Gorman with me today. We also have other members of our executive management team with us for the question-and-answer period.

Please note that today's earnings release and the accompanying slide presentation we are going through on this webcast are available to download on our investor website, investors.atlanticunionbank.com. During today's call, we will comment on our financial performance using both GAAP metrics and non-GAAP financial measures. Important information about these non-GAAP financial measures, including reconciliations to comparable GAAP measures is included in the appendix to our slide presentation and in our earnings release for the second quarter of 2024. We will also make forward-looking statements on today's call, which are not statements of historical fact and are subject to risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that actual performance will not differ materially from any future expectations or results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly revise or update any forward-looking statement.

Please refer to our earnings release and the slide presentation

Recommended For You

About AUB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AUB

Trending Analysis

Trending News