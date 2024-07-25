Vivendi SE (VIVEF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Vivendi SE (OTCPK:VVVNF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2024 12:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Arnaud de Puyfontaine - Chairman and CEO
Francois Laroze - Member of the Management Board and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Adrien de Saint Hilaire - Bank of America
Conor O'Shea - Kepler Cheuvreux
Jérôme Bodin - ODDO BHF
Christophe Cherblanc - Bernstein
Silvia Cuneo - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good evening, everyone, and welcome to the Vivendi Half Year 2024 Earnings Presentation. This conference call will be hosted by Mr. Arnaud de Puyfontaine, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO; and Mr. Francois Laroze, Member of the Management Board and CFO. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to turn the call over to Mr. Arnaud de Puyfontaine. Please go ahead, sir. Your line is open.

Arnaud de Puyfontaine

Thank you very much, and hello, everyone. Welcome, and thank you for joining us for the Vivendi 2024 first half earnings presentation.

Before handing over to Francois, I would like to highlight the robustness of our results with excellent revenues of €9 billion, up 5.8% at constant currency and perimeter. Our EBITA also increased significantly plus 13.5% at constant currency and perimeter. This performance confirms our group's momentum. It places our entities in the best possible position to embark on the next chapter in our history.

First, Canal+. All of its segments are growing. Meanwhile, Canal+ has recently made significant moves pushing its international expansion one step further. In June, the group increased its stakes in Viu, Asia's leading streaming platform now owning 36.8% of the group. In the same month, it launched the mandatory offer for the MultiChoice Group shares, not already owned. Africa and Asia are two decisive regions for achieving a real change of dimension, which would open up exciting prospects for Canal+ Group, if any one listed.

