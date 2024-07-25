Mullen Group Ltd. (MLLGF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.8K Followers

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCPK:MLLGF) Q2 2024 Results Conference Call July 25, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Murray Mullen - Chair, Senior Executive Officer and President
Carson Urlacher - Senior Financial Officer
Richard Maloney - Senior Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Konark Gupta - Scotiabank
David Ocampo - Cormark Securities
Cameron Doerksen - National Bank Financial
Walter Spracklin - RBC Capital Markets
John Gibson - BMO Capital Markets
Tim James - TD Cowen

Operator

Thank you for standing by. This is the conference operator. Welcome to the Mullen Group Limited Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast. As a reminder, all participants are in listen only mode, and the conference is being recorded. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the conference over to Murray K. Mullen, Chair, Senior Executive Officer and President. Please go ahead.

Murray Mullen

Morning all and welcome to Mullen Group's quarterly conference call. This morning we're going to provide shareholders and interested investors with an overview of the second quarter financial results. And in addition, we will discuss the main drivers impacting these results, our expectations for the balance of the year. And we'll close with Q&A session.

Now, before I commence today's review, I'll remind everyone that our presentation contains forward-looking statements and these forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. And as such, actual results may differ materially. So further information identifying the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions can be found in the disclosure documents, which are filed on SEDAR+ and at www.mullen-group.com.

Now with me this morning, I'm joined by the senior executive team. I have Richard Maloney, we have Joanna Scott, who happens to be traveling and, on the road, and we have Carson Urlacher.

In a few moments, I'll

Recommended For You

About MLLGF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MLLGF

Trending Analysis

Trending News