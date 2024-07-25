Fibra UNO (FBASF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2024 7:22 PM ETFibra UNO (FBASF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.8K Followers

Fibra UNO (OTCPK:FBASF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2024 2:00 PM ET

Company Participants

André El-Mann - Chief Executive Officer
Jorge Solórzano - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Francisco Chávez - BBVA Group
Rodolfo Ramos - Bradesco BBI
André Mazini - Citi
Felipe Barragán - BTG Pactual Asset Management

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. And I would like to welcome you to Fibra UNO’s 2Q 2024 Earnings Conference Call on the July 25, 2024. [Operator Instructions] The format of the call today will be a presentation by the management team followed by a question-and-answer session.

So without further ado, I would like to pass the line to the CEO of Fibra UNO, Mr. André El-Mann. Please go ahead, sir.

André El-Mann

Thank you, sir. Thank you everybody. Good morning. Thank you for being on this call in which we will inform about the results of the second quarter of 2024. I am very pleased to deliver again strong results on a company with the recovery transparently on site. We have been working and facing all the consequences and all the disaster that the pandemic brought to our company. And I think that nowadays, we can plainly and bluntly say that the recovery is on site.

We are continuing to grow. We have continuous growth all across the board in the company. We have reached our levels of occupancy pre-pandemic. We are in a very favorable position in terms of income of the rent resulting of the -- all of our properties being leased and we have been doing a strong effort to maintain the margins that we are used to. We have been struggling with the continuous increase on the cost of operating the properties. But I think that we have been doing a great job in terms of containing

Recommended For You

About FBASF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on FBASF

Trending Analysis

Trending News