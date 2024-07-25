JHVEPhoto

In our previous analysis of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW), we highlighted that the company has maintained a stable market share in the ITSM market of 40.1% in 2021 as well as the company’s strong reputation reflected by its continuous leadership based on the Gartner Magic Quadrant matrix.

In this analysis, we examined the company again to determine whether it could cement its dominance in the ITSM market and continue to support its growth outlook. We examined the company’s competitiveness in comparison with its top competitors. First, we analyzed the company’s AI features following announcements of its incorporation into its products as well as compared its pricing against competitors based on AI packages. Furthermore, we examined its customer satisfaction based on online reviews and ranked the company to determine how it stacks against competitors.

Incorporation of AI Features

Firstly, we examined the company’s generative AI developments for ITSM products. The company’s market share in the ITSM market increased to 45.2% in 2023 compared to 40.1% from our previous analysis, highlighting its significant market position. Since our previous analysis, ServiceNow has announced several generative AI features featured as part of their ServiceNow Pro Plans, which include benefits that management claimed from its latest earnings briefing, such as increasing agents’ productivity, automating coding for developers, and optimizing enterprise processes.

Furthermore, we compiled the ITSM generative AI features of ServiceNow and its top companies in the top 10 of the ITSM market from their websites based on their feature descriptions, which include key terms such as AI and machine learning. We then analyze the advantages that ServiceNow's AI features have over its competitors in terms of AI feature breadth and derive a ranking of these companies.

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

ServiceNow has the highest number of AI features among the competitors (49), with the closest competitor trailing the company being Ivanti (28). One of the key differences that we identified between ServiceNow and Ivanti is AI search, which uses AI and Machine Learning to automate search requests used in ServiceNow’s Service Portal, Now Assist for Virtual Agent, which uses Gen-AI to automate search queries and increase deflection rates, Automated Test Framework, which uses AI-powered test generation to improve regression testing. Based on the company's latest Q2 earnings briefing, the benefits cited for its AI tools include productivity and efficiency gains, such as case summarization and routine task optimization. Management also highlighted the popularity and strong adoption of its "NowAssist cogeneration capabilities within creative workflows, " which is included in 70% of its Gen AI customer deals.

ServiceNow

Overall, we determined the company ranks first among the top 10 companies within the ITSM market due to its superior number of AI features. We believe this company’s strong AI capabilities are reflected as the largest pure-play ITSM company by market share (45.2%) due to its extensive capabilities in ITSM such as incident management, which assists IT departments in resolving incidents and problem management, which identifies and addresses underlying root causes of issues, change management which assist in the implementation of new technologies and many more. We believe this is due to the company’s specialization in the ITSM space since its inception in 2003, founded to compete against legacy market solutions with its cloud-native platform targeting large enterprises by offering scalability advantage with cloud-based solutions. Moreover, the company built on its specialization with a focus on product development and enhancing its Now Assist platform. For example, based on ServiceNow’s latest Q1 2024 Washington Release, ServiceNow has added 163 new product features with 34 being AI features, and added 149 new features during H2 2023 far more compared to competitors such as Ivanti which added 7 new features during Q1 2024 and 27 new features during H2 2023.

Furthermore, ServiceNow is also significantly larger (7th largest Software company by market cap) than smaller pure-play ITSM competitors which indicates a resource advantage. Larger competitors entered the market later than ServiceNow such as Broadcom through the acquisition of CA Technologies in 2018 and IBM acquired Maximo in 2006. Furthermore, Microsoft generally focuses on the larger productivity software ($73 bln) and cloud markets ($270 bln) rather than ITSM ($10 bln), whereas IBM focuses on hybrid cloud ($99 bln) and enterprise software ($225 bln), and Broadcom’s software businesses are expanding in the enterprise security and mainframe software market through Symantec and VMWare following its CA deal. All in all, we believe ServiceNow would remain in the lead due to its large existing gap to competitors in terms of AI feature breadth as well as continuous product development based on ServiceNow’s Pro Plus roadmap, which shows it is planning to introduce more AI developments within Platform Analytics and Spoke Generator for Security Operations, Contract Lifestyle Management, Procurement for H2 2024, which we believe could further support its competitiveness. The company also highlighted its new RaptorDB offering to further "support new AI use cases" as well as completed an acquisition of data company Raizen to complete its NowAssist " Gen AI-powered search and knowledge management capabilities".

Higher Pricing Relative to Competitors

Secondly, we examined whether the company’s revenue growth could benefit from its Generative AI developments in terms of ARPU as well as determined its pricing competitiveness compared to top competitors.

Furthermore, the company introduced premium Pro Plus which includes generative AI features with a 60% pricing premium compared to its standard pricing plan. We compiled the pricing details of the company and competitors based on their pricing plans from their websites in terms of non-AI pricing which includes their pricing plan without AI features and AI pricing which is based on their pricing plans which includes AI features. We excluded Microsoft, Broadcom, BMC and IBM, as we could not identify their pricing details on their websites.

Company Non-AI Pricing AI Pricing Ranking Features Per Pricing ServiceNow $70 per user/month $112 per user/month 6 0.44 Atlassian $7.16 per user/month $12.48 per user/month 2 1.36 GoTo $12 per user/month $16 per user/month 3 0.94 Ivanti $26 per user/month $88 per user/month 4 0.20 Kaseya (including Datto) $2.8 per user/month $6.5 per user/month 1 1.23 SolarWinds $39 per user/month (Basic), $79 per user/month (Advanced) $99 per user/month 5 0.09 Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the table, ServiceNow’s AI pricing is 60% higher compared to its non-AI pricing. However, the company’s pricing is the highest among competitors while the competitor with the lowest pricing is Kaseya. However, although ServiceNow’s pricing is the highest, its number of features is also the highest. Therefore, we compiled the features per pricing as an indication of the value provided. We see that ServiceNow is ranked 4th behind Atlassian, GoTo, and Kaseya due to the relatively lower pricing compared to ServiceNow.

Customer Additions & ARPU 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 5-year Average Customers 4,400 5,400 6,200 6,900 7,400 7,700 8,100 Growth % (YoY) 22.2% 22.7% 14.8% 11.3% 7.2% 4.1% 5.2% 8.5% Customer Additions 800 1,000 800 700 500 300 400 540 ARPU ($ mln) 0.436 0.483 0.558 0.655 0.797 0.941 1.108 Growth % (YoY) 12.8% 10.8% 15.5% 17.3% 21.7% 18.1% 17.7% 18.1% Click to enlarge

Source: Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Overall, we believe the introduction of Generative AI features could benefit ServiceNow as the company’s selling strategy involves bundling these together as a premium subscription plan with a 60% pricing premium compared to its non-AI plan. The company’s strategy has been focused on upselling to its existing customer base. This is because the company’s revenue growth has been increasingly more dependent on ARPU growth as seen in the table above. Its customer additions have been dwindling in the past few years as the company focuses on and targets enterprise customers as evidenced by 85% of Fortune 500 companies using its products. We ranked the company as 6th in terms of pricing, due to its higher pricing but we believe its pricing power could be supported by its wider breadth of AI features compared to competitors which we mentioned in the first section Furthermore, the company in its previous earnings briefing highlighted that it is “seeing monetization happening already” where “seven deals in the top 10 had Gen AI in it”. In its recent earnings call, management further stated that "NowAssist net new ACV doubled quarter-over-quarter" and "became the fastest growing new product in the company's history", highlighting its strong growth momentum.

Solid Customer Satisfaction

In the last point, we examined how the company’s customer satisfaction and popularity in ITSM could support its competitiveness against other competitors and gain market share.

We compiled the company’s and top competitors’ average reviews and number of reviews based on Gartner for ITSM platforms and multiplied it to derive a popularity score.

Customer Reviews Number of Reviews Average Star Rating (/5) Popularity Score Ranking ServiceNow 1,898 4.3 8,161 2 Atlassian 2,093 4.4 9,209 1 BMC 820 4.2 3,444 5 GoTo 436 4.4 1,918 6 Ivanti 1,309 4.3 5,629 4 Microsoft 162 4 648 8 Broadcom (CA Service Management) 93 4 372 9 IBM (Z Service Management Suite) 13 4.1 53 10 Kaseya (including Datto) 290 4 1,160 7 SolarWinds 1,396 4.2 5,863 3 Click to enlarge

Source: G2, Gartner, Company Data, Khaveen Investments

Based on the table, most of the companies’ average reviews from Gartner are fairly similar, ranging between 4 to 4.4. ServiceNow’s average rating is 4.3, which is very close to the highest of 4.4 and is slightly above the average of 4.3. Based on Gartner reviews, users generally highlighted its extensive customization, comprehensive features, intuitive user interface, scalability, and support. However, users highlighted that it can be complex and costly. ServiceNow trails in second behind Atlassian with a lower popularity score mainly due to a higher number of reviews despite a minor difference in the average reviews, with Atlassian being 0.1 higher than ServiceNow. This may be due to Atlassian’s focus on catering to a larger market base with over 200,000 customers compared to ServiceNow which targets the enterprise market with over 8,000 customers. Some of the enterprises cited during its latest earnings for its Gen AI tools included Merck (MRK), Adobe (ADBE), Dell (DELL) and STMicroelectronics (STM).

All in all, we ranked ServiceNow as second in terms of overall customer satisfaction and popularity, slightly edged out by Atlassian which we believe is due to the higher number of customers of the company as ServiceNow is focused on the enterprise market with a lower number of customers. However, ServiceNow’s TAM ($275 bln) based on management is much larger, almost by 10x, compared to Atlassian ($29 bln), indicating a larger market opportunity in the enterprise market for ServiceNow with its premium pricing and wide feature capabilities to cater to large demands of enterprise customers. Furthermore, we expect the company’s customer satisfaction and popularity to remain strong going forward as it has been able to consistently improve its customer renewal rate in the past 4 years to 99% in 2023 based on its investor day presentation.

Risk: AI Developments by Competitors

We believe one of the risks to the company is competition from competitors in AI product development. Several competitors such as Atlassian, and BMC have acquired AI companies to integrate the acquired company’s proprietary software into their product offerings, leading to increased competitiveness of their AI product offerings. Furthermore, competitors such as BMC have announced 5 new product offerings and updated 57 previously released software during Q1 2024, leading to better-targeted ITSM solutions for their customers. Therefore, we believe new acquisitions and product roadmap updates from ServiceNow competitors could hamper the strength of ServiceNow’s ITSM offerings.

Verdict

Company Data, Khaveen Investments

*BMC, Microsoft, Broadcom and IBM pricing based on average

We compiled our ranking of ServiceNow and derived a competitive factor score of 1.1x for the company as we expect it to outperform the ITSM market CAGR of 15.9% due to its strong ITSM capabilities with AI and customer satisfaction and popularity for a total forward revenue growth projection of 17.96% which we applied for 2025 and beyond before tapering down in 2027 onwards. We believe this growth assumption is reasonable as the company raised its guidance for its full-year subscription revenue growth of 22% as well as highlighted its "Gen AI contributions exceeding expectations" in its latest earnings.

All in all, we believe ServiceNow could remain competitive in the ITSM market over competitors with continuous AI-driven product development as evident with its Pro Plus roadmap, supporting its superior feature breadth. Additionally, we believe these developments could support its upselling strategy and revenue growth which has been increasingly reliant on ARP growth. In terms of popularity, we believe its high score reflects strong customer satisfaction, which also reflects its 99% customer renewal rate in 2023 according to management. Notwithstanding, we see other competitors such as Atlassian, BMC and GoTo having higher competitiveness with more attractive pricing options.

Based on a discount rate of 9.4% (company’s WACC) and terminal value based on the 5-year average EV/EBITDA of top software companies of 33.75x, we derived a limited upside of 9.62% for the company, thus we rate it as a Hold despite our positive outlook and a higher target price of $801.18 compared to $532.46 as the company’s stock price had risen by 31% since our last coverage of the company.