Investment Thesis

I last covered Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) in May 2024 and talked about its conservative margin guidance. The company has reported better-than-expected Q2 results since then and its strong margin performance drove a good post-earnings rally. I continue to expect strong margin performance moving forward as well. On the revenue side, while a high interest rate environment is impacting sales in the near term, I believe we are close to a reversal in the interest rate cycle and the company can see good growth in the medium to long run. Further, the company's balance sheet is in good shape and bolt-on M&As can complement its organic growth. The double-digit EPS growth in the coming years driven by revenue growth and margin expansion can drive a good upside for the stock moving forward.

Revenue Analysis and Outlook

In my last article on PNR, I discussed the company's revenue growth benefiting from sales recovery in its Pool segment due to channel inventory destocking ending and easy Y/Y comparison. I also talked about the Water Solutions segment seeing tough comps in the coming quarters following strong growth in prior periods and the Flow segment seeing benefits from IIJA funding. The company recently reported its Q2 2024 earnings result, and while both the Flow and Water Solutions segments saw a Y/Y revenue decline, the Pool segment’s sales rebounded in Q2 2024.

In the second quarter of 2024, the company’s Pool segment sales increased by 17.1% Y/Y with a 17.9% Y/Y increase in core sales. The strong growth was mainly attributed to easy Y/Y comparison against a 27.9% Y/Y core sales decline in Q2 2023. Pricing increases also contributed to the sales growth.

In the Water Solutions segment, sales decreased by 7.6% Y/Y and 7% Y/Y organically due to a 9% Y/Y decline in commercial and a 4% Y/Y decline in residential revenues. In the commercial business, sales decline was caused by tough Y/Y comparison as Q2 2023 benefitted from the strong backlog execution and Manitowoc Ice acquisition. The sales decrease in residential business was due to high interest rates impacting end market demand.

In the Flow segment, sales declined by 3.6% Y/Y with a core sales decline of 3.1% Y/Y. This decline was mainly due to a 10% Y/Y decline in residential flow sales as high interest rates in a slow housing market continued to impact the end market demand. The industrial solutions sales were flat Y/Y due to the company’s decision to discontinue lower profit revenue streams. However, the commercial flow sales were up 2% Y/Y as the company benefitted from increased infrastructure project activity driven by IIJA funding.

On a consolidated basis, the company’s sales increased by 1.6% Y/Y and 2.2% Y/Y organically to $1.099 billion.

PNR’s Historical Revenue Growth (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

The company has reduced its overall revenue growth guidance for the year from the initial forecast of an increase of 2-3% to a range of flat to a 1% decline. The high interest rate environment is the main culprit for the company's weak sales outlook with delays in industrial projects impacting the Flow segment and a weak residential market impacting the water segment. The pool business posted solid growth but it was primarily a function of easier comps due to destocking last year. Even for this segment, management reduced its guidance for ~7% Y/Y revenue growth for the full year to mid-single-digit growth.

Now the good news is, if we look at recent data around inflation, it is easing helping the case for a potential reversal in the interest rate cycle in the coming quarters which should reverse some of the headwinds the company is facing and position it for good growth in the medium to long run. The company is also expanding in PFAS-certified filtration products which align with increasing regulatory requirements around PFAS contaminants. In a recent article, I have discussed, how Tetra Tech (TTEK), a leading water end-market-related infrastructure company, views PFAS as the next big opportunity in the coming years. Pentair's proactive focus in this growth market illustrates management's execution prowess.

Further, the company should also benefit from continued pricing increases. For the second half of this year, management is anticipating pricing to be above inflation.

The company has also done a good job in terms of de-levering its balance sheet in the last couple of years. At the time of the closing of the Manitowoc Ice acquisition in 2022, the company's leverage reached ~2.6x. The company has now de-levered down to 1.6x which is below its target range of 2x. This coupled with strong FCF generation positions it well to do bolt-on M&As moving forward which should help revenue growth.

Overall, while there are near-term headwinds, I remain optimistic about the company's medium to long-term growth prospects as the interest rate cycle reverses.

Margin Analysis and Outlook

In Q2 2024, the company’s margins benefitted from price increases, volume growth in the Pool segment, and productivity gains. These positives more than offset inflationary cost increases associated with labor costs and certain raw materials. As a result, the company’s adjusted operating margin expanded by 310 bps to 24.7%.

On a segment basis, the segment income margin improved by 310 bps Y/Y in the Flow segment, 130 bps Y/Y in the Water Solutions segment, and 270 bps Y/Y in the Pool segment.

PNR’s Adjusted Operating Margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

PNR’s Segment Income margin (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

Looking forward, I am optimistic about the company's margin prospects. In my previous article, I discussed the company's cost-saving and margin expansion initiatives like value-based pricing, footprint optimization, and sourcing initiatives. I also presented my calculation showing that the company's 24% operating margin target for 2026 looks conservative and the company can achieve this margin goal much earlier. The company posted a 24.7% adjusted operating margin last quarter and announced an increase in cost-saving targets for the current year from $75 mn to $100 mn. We are still in the early stages of the company's cost reduction initiatives and I believe there are several low-hanging fruits for the company and it can continue to surprise in terms of cost reduction. In addition to cost reduction, the company should also benefit from favorable price/cost as management indicated pricing to be above cost inflation in the back of this year. This should help margins as well.

Valuations and Conclusion

PNR is currently trading at 17.97x FY 25 consensus EPS estimates of $4.79 which is almost in line with its 5-year average forward P/E of 17.80x. I am not expecting much re-rating in the valuation multiple from these levels.

However, the company is expected to post a good double-digit EPS growth in the coming years according to consensus estimates.

PNR Consensus EPS growth estimates (Seeking Alpha)

There is also a good potential for upward revision in these estimates as the company's cost-saving initiatives continue to surprise. So, I believe even at constant P/E, the stock can give good returns based on earnings growth. Hence, I continue to maintain my buy rating on the stock.

