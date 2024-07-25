Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Start Time: 17:00 January 1, 0000 5:45 PM ET

Columbia Sportswear Company (NASDAQ:COLM)
Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call
July 25, 2024, 17:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Tim Boyle - Chairman, President and CEO
Jim Swanson - EVP and CFO
Peter Bragdon - EVP, Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel
Andrew Burns - VP, IR and Strategic Planning

Conference Call Participants

Bob Drbul - Guggenheim Securities
Laurent Vasilescu - BNP Paribas
Alex Perry - Bank of America
Mauricio Serna - UBS
Alex Douglas - TD Cowen
Jim Duffy - Stifel

Operator

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to Columbia Sportswear's Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results. At this time, all participants have been placed on a listen-only mode, and we will open the floor for your questions and comments after the presentation.

It is now my pleasure to turn the floor over to your host, Andrew Burns. Sir, the floor is yours.

Andrew Burns

Good afternoon, and thanks for joining us to discuss Columbia Sportswear Company's second quarter results. In addition to the earnings release, we furnished an 8-K containing a detailed CFO commentary and financial review presentation explaining our results. This document is also available on our Investor Relations website, investor.columbia.com.

With me today on the call are Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Tim Boyle; Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Jim Swanson; and Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer and General Counsel, Peter Bragdon.

This conference call will contain forward-looking statements regarding Columbia's expectations, anticipations or beliefs about the future. These statements are expressed in good faith and are believed to have a reasonable basis. However, each forward-looking statement is subject to many risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from what is projected. Many of these risks and uncertainties are described in Columbia's SEC filings. We caution that forward-looking statements are inherently

