2 Big Dividend Yielders And My Rant About Accounting

Today’s Lesson on Investing

I’m going with the same combination of stocks I’ve been talking about lately. It’s Dynex Capital (DX) and AGNC Investment (AGNC).

I’ve been teaching investors about the difference in TER (Total Economic Returns) and TSR (Total Shareholder Returns).

For this comparison, I’m showing investors the difference between one share of DX and 1.10575 shares of AGNC.

I’m doing it that way because it allows us to have precisely the same starting book value for each investment.

Rather than put you to sleep, I’ll jump into dividends. The rest will become clear (hopefully) as we go.

Dividend Differences

DX and AGNC paid out different levels of dividends during that time.

It wasn’t dramatically different, but it was different. We need to factor that into our math.

We’re going to calculate two metrics:

Total Shareholder Returns: This is important for the investor.

Total Economic Returns: This is a tool for evaluating management.

So here’s what we have:

The REIT Forum

Note: BV estimates from The REIT Forum. They are as of 7/19/2024 but adjusted for the ex-dividend on DX earlier this week.

There’s a big disconnect in the valuation.

But what about AGNC’s amazing earnings?

Shouldn’t we throw all the other due diligence in the trash, look at earnings, and call that due diligence?

Afterall, consensus earnings (normalized) for AGNC for 2024 is $2.16.

If shares of AGNC are $10.15, they trade at only 4.69x 2024 projected earnings!

Wow, that’s amazing. Amazingly useless.

Who here has actually examined AGNC’s income statement? Everyone? That was surprising.

Just in case, let’s go over some numbers again.

AGNC

Now we can see that AGNC actually had negative net interest income. That’s coming straight from AGNC’s presentation. They built that slide.

But don’t they have amazing margins? How can they have negative net interest income?

It comes down to hedges. Specifically, the hedges don’t get counted in this presentation.

Let’s go get those hedges.

AGNC, The REIT Forum for commentary

Now we know that AGNC’s amazing earnings are a function of running their hedges as LIBOR swaps.

How does DX hedge?

DX

DX is using Treasury futures. Using futures is an alternative way to hedge. It's a highly liquid market and has lower margin requirements. That allows DX to manage the hedge positions actively. The only downside is that the position flows through realized gains and losses on derivatives. This is an accounting difference.

What Did Colorado Just Say?

Sorry, those words probably confused some people.

Allow me to try an alternative explanation.

The futures contracts and the LIBOR swap will provide an extremely similar total return over time.

The LIBOR swap has two parts:

A net interest payment from one party to the other. Posting a collateral reserve (or margin) to cover the mark-to-market for the unrealized gain or loss.

With the futures contract, you eliminate the net interest payment. Therefore, you have one part:

Posting a collateral reserve (or margin) to cover the mark-to-market for the unrealized gain or loss. Because there was no net interest payment, this change will be larger.

Why is there some reserve to cover mark-to-market?

Because if there was none, some hedge fund would create multiple LLCs and enter into several billion dollars of LIBOR swaps with different counterparties.

The LLC holding the losing swaps would file for bankruptcy and disappear.

That would destroy the market. To prevent that strategy, there's a regulatory system in place and frequent mark-to-market.

Therefore, the actual impact on your cash flows is pretty similar so long as Treasury rates and LIBOR rates remain very highly correlated. That's usually the case, so the difference in hedging strategy doesn’t have a big impact on the underlying portfolio for the mortgage REIT. In this case, DX is using the futures because it allows them to trade positions (and alter their duration exposure) with less friction than if they were using LIBOR swaps.

A Third Try

This is a hard concept for some people, so I have a third way to demonstrate it.

Imagine that AGNC had a net interest payment of $5 on a swap and an unrealized gain frees up $10 of margin.

AGNC’s cash position increased by $15.

DX has a futures position covering the same part of the curve.

DX has no net interest payment. The unrealized gain frees up $15 of margin.

DX’s cash position increased by $15.

Both positions have their collateral fully satisfied.

Both REITs had the same change in cash.

For AGNC, $5 flows through the interest income on swaps and $10 flows through the unrealized gain on derivatives.

For DX, $15 flows the unrealized gain on derivatives.

Simple enough?

Same result.

Yet the market is convinced that AGNC’s result is better purely because of the accounting.

Highly Correlated

The change in book value for AGNC and DX by quarter was extremely highly correlated. You can verify that using the chart showing book value (and share price) over time.

Since some of you won’t have seen that chart, I’m providing it here again. This chart doesn’t have the last few days, but that doesn’t really matter when we’re providing about eight years of history:

The REIT Forum

Why are they so highly correlated?

Because they own similar assets and run hedging portfolios that produce a similar change in value, even though it flows through a different line item.

I continue to believe that DX is a better value than AGNC. This spread in price-to-book ratios appears to be a function of investors (or computers) who simply do not understand the difference in accounting.

Thank you for listening to (or reading) my rant about accounting. I'm amazed and grateful that people choose to read my articles even when I’m going off about accounting.

