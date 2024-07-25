Sharkyjones/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Note:

I have covered Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier coverage of the company.

After the close of Thursday's session, leading offshore energy specialty services provider Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., or "Helix," reported decent second quarter results with both revenues and profitability coming in ahead of consensus expectations:

Yahoo Finance / Company Press Release

With the exception of the recently acquired Helix Alliance shallow water abandonment operations, all of the company's business segments showed healthy year-over-year revenue and income growth, with well intervention and robotics leading the way:

Company Presentation

Adjusted EBITDA of $97 million and Adjusted EBITDA margin of 26.6% reached new multi-year highs:

Company Press Releases

However, cash flow was impacted by a $85 million earn out payment to the former owners of the Helix Alliance business after the company's shallow water abandonment operations vastly outperformed expectations during the earn out period.

Unfortunately, decommissioning activity in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico has slowed down in recent quarters and is not expected to pick up in the second half. As a result, utilization of the Helix Alliance assets is down quite meaningfully on a year-over-year basis:

Company Presentation

In combination with a weather-related late start to the season, management has lowered segment expectations for a second time in a row:

Company Presentation

However, weakness in the Helix Alliance business will be more than offset by continued strength in the company's well intervention and robotics segments.

Consequently, Helix has lifted the lower end of its full-year revenue outlook while leaving Adjusted EBITDA guidance unchanged.

Free cash flow expectations have been raised due to a combination of favorable working capital movements and planned capital expenditures moving into next year.

Company Presentation

The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $275 million and $319 million in debt obligations:

Company Presentation

Total liquidity amounted to $370 million. Keep in mind that the company's cash position and liquidity was negatively impacted by the above-discussed Helix Alliance earn out payment.

On the conference call, management reiterated its bullish outlook for 2025 with the core well intervention segment expected to improve Adjusted EBITDA by up to $100 million next year:

Looking ahead for the balance of '24 and into '25. We're near that point for the legacy rates that were secured during the downturn to begin to roll off and be replaced with current market rates as previously announced, we're in advanced discussions with multiple customers with expectations of market rate contracts on several of our well intervention assets, which would achieve meaningful growth to our EBITDA for 2025 and secure utilization for multiple years ahead. (...) based on what we know now, we would expect well intervention on its own to add in the range of $60 million to $100 million of EBITDA for 2025 over 2024.

With the robotics segment also expected to show growth and an anticipated rebound in shallow water abandonment demand, management envisioned free cash flow generation of "well over $200 million" next year.

Consequently, I have raised my Adjusted EBITDA estimates for both 2025 and 2026 materially and based on the Q2 margin improvement also assigned a slightly higher EV/EBITDA multiple of 5.5x to the business:

Author's Estimates

As a result, I am increasing my price target from $13.50 to $16.00 while reiterating my "Buy" rating on the stock. Based on Thursday's closing price, the shares offer close to 30% upside from current levels.

Following the recent rally in shares of offshore drilling services providers, Helix Energy Solutions' stock now provides for the highest upside in my entire offshore coverage universe.

Key Risk Factor

Please note that offshore oil services stocks remain heavily correlated to oil prices, so any sustained down move in the commodity would almost certainly result in the company's shares taking a hit.

Bottom Line

Helix Energy Solutions Group reported better-than-expected Q2/2024 results, with persistent weakness in the shallow water abandonment segment being more than offset by strength in well intervention and robotics.

As a result, management raised the lower-end of its revenue range and reiterated Adjusted EBITDA expectations.

With many of the company's low-margin legacy contracts in the core well intervention segment scheduled to expire over the next couple of quarters, management guided for a sizeable step-up in profitability and cash generation next year, with free cash flow likely to exceed $200 million.

Consequently, I have raised my estimates and increased my price target from $13.50 to $16.00.

With Helix Energy Solutions Group's shares offering the highest upside in my entire offshore coverage universe, I am reiterating my "Buy" rating.