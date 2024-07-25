GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2024 9:52 PM ETGE Vernova Inc. (GEV) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.8K Followers

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2024 7:30 AM ET

Comp ny Participants

Michael Lapides - Vice President-Investor Relations
Scott Strazik - Chief Executive Officer
Ken Parks - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mark Strouse - JPMorgan
Andy Kaplowitz - Citi
Chris Dendrinos - RBC Capital Markets
Joe Ritchie - Goldman Sachs
Moses Sutton - BNP
Andrew Percoco - Morgan Stanley
Rob Wertheimer - Melius Research
James West - Evercore
Maheep Mandloi - Mizuho

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to GE Vernova's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. My name is Liz, and I will be your conference coordinator today. If you experience issues with the webcast slides refreshing or there appears to be delays in the slide advancement, please hit F5 on your keyboard to refresh. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the program over to your host for today's conference Michael Lapides, Vice President of Investor Relations. Please proceed.\

Michael Lapides

Thank you, operator. Welcome to GE Vernova's second quarter 2024 earnings call. I'm joined today by our CEO, Scott Strazik and CFO, Ken Parks. Our conference call remarks will include both GAAP and non-GAAP financial results. Reconciliations between GAAP and non-GAAP measures can be found in today's Form 10-Q, the press release and in the presentation slides all of which are available on our website.

Please note that year-over-year commentary or variances on orders, revenue, adjusted EBITDA and margin discussed during our prepared remarks are on an organic basis. We will make forward-looking statements about our performance. These statements are based on how we see things today.

While we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in

Recommended For You

About GEV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GEV

Trending Analysis

Trending News