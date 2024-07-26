MAGX: Leveraging Magnificent 7 Returns While They Last

Ratana21

The market is already beginning to show signs of stress. It’s inevitable that things should eventually come to a head, considering the high levels of valuation that the overall market has been seeing over a prolonged period. While I’m not saying that we’re at the end of a bubble formation, it does seem that we might witness a gradual - or at least occasional - decline of the market over the next several months before there’s enough fuel for another bull run. In the meantime, the Roundhill Daily 2X Long Magnificent Seven ETF (NASDAQ:MAGX) might just be the perfect vehicle to help offset those short periods of losses that a Mag 7 heavy portfolio is bound to experience. We’re watching it happen this week, so there’s no guarantee that a 4% decline in a week’s time isn’t going to be repeated.

SA

That’s where MAGX can play a boosting role in any broad market portfolio or one that’s heavily weighted to the Magnificent 7. MAGX essentially gives you 2X exposure to the 7 stocks that currently comprise no less than 35% of the S&P 500 (SP500). As such, any portfolio that has a basket of equities that includes these stocks is very likely to be up on the strength of these stocks alone. I believe the market hasn’t run out of fuel yet, and we’ll continue to see periods of gain. That’s where this opportunity lies.

My thesis today is related to the article I recently had published on Seeking Alpha that focused on an inverse ETF play against the Mag 7: MAGQ: A Loss-Offset Play For When The Magnificent 7 Magic Fades., That article outlined a strategy to use (MAGQ) to take advantage of brief periods when the (SPY) shows a decline against the still-bullish trend it’s been exhibiting, like this past week. I also mentioned in that article that while we can’t be sure if the market’s recent weakness was the initial sign of a decline, being prepared with a tool like MAGQ could help offset any sustained declining streaks in the broader market.

Today’s discussion is the other side of that coin - to help boost your Mag 7 returns when there is sustained upward price momentum in the overall market, whether that’s SPY, (QQQ), or any other index-tracking ETF or Mag 7 heavy basket of securities. In short, if you’re able to double your daily return during the up days and negate your daily losses on down days, it allows you to remain invested in the broader market no matter which way it moves. Let’s look at the MAGX ETF and how it can help you achieve the first part of that two-pronged strategy. The second has been covered in detail in my MAGQ article from yesterday that I’ve linked in the previous paragraph. Onward.

MAGX - The Risk, The Reward

Risk must always come before reward. Although this sounds like something every investor should know, it’s surprising how the majority of non-professional market participants often ignore that simple logic. That’s why I’d like to start this off with an outline of the major risks when trading in leveraged securities, particularly those with a 2X leverage that seek to double the exposure you’d get if you were directly invested in the underlying assets.

The biggest risk is from the daily reset or rebalancing that the strategies of such ETFs are inherently based on. Daily rebalancing means that you’re essentially starting from scratch on a daily basis. It also means your accrued or cumulative losses on down days can seriously erode the value of what you’ve invested, and that might not be fully offset by the up days when your ETF is doing well. This erosion or decay is caused by the volatility of the underlying assets, and it’s not something you can easily avoid; importantly, nor is it something you should ignore.

A simplified example of this would be an investment of $100 in a 2X leveraged ETF. Let’s say that the underlying assets gain 10% on Day 1 and lose 10% on Day 2. At the end of Day 1, your investment should be worth $120, with $20 being your 2X gain for the day. On Day 2, if you again lose 20%, the value of your investment is not going to go back to $100, because now you stand to lose 20% of $120, not 20% of $100. Effectively, the value of your investment at the end of Day 2 would be [$120 - (20% X $120)], which equals a loss of $24, bringing your investment down to $96. That’s how volatility decay works, in its simplest form. That means your up days should give you considerably more than your down days just for you to break even, and that’s where the risk comes from.

This is the biggest risk of leveraged ETFs that you need to be aware of, but it’s not the only one by any measure. There are also other risks such as market risks, derivatives risks, costs, tax implications, and many others. However, that one major risk of volatility decay caused by the compounding effect from the daily rebalancing is the one you should pay the most attention to. In fact, this risk is so great that it prompted the SEC and FINRA to issue this press release as far back as 2009, three years after the first leveraged and inverse ETFs were created and launched by ProShares.

ResearchGate

The reward side is more obvious, naturally. It’s the potential to expose your investment to twice the return that the underlying assets might exhibit on any given trading day. In the case of MAGX, if the Mag 7 collectively gain 10% on a day, the reward should potentially be a 20% return on your investment.

However, this is not a guaranteed return. It could be more than 20%, or it could be less. That’s an additional risk you need to keep in mind. Although the fund does seek to double those returns, that’s not always the case in the real-world setting. This might be related to the cost of the transactions for the swap agreements, futures contracts, and other derivative instruments that the fund managers enter into in order to give your investment that added exposure to the upside.

How Do I Know When to Buy and Sell MAGX?

The question to be answered now is this: how do I know when the right time is to invest in such a vehicle, and when the right time is to exit that position? The answer is both simple and complex. The simple part is that you should invest when the Mag 7 stocks are collectively on an uptrend and exit when a downtrend establishes itself, but the complex part is to identify those trends and place your entry and exit trades accordingly. At this point, I’d invite you once again to read my MAGQ article from yesterday. The strategy for MAGX is exactly the reverse of that, meaning you should look for a sustained upward momentum before you pull the trigger on a buy call for MAGX.

Let’s look at some real-life situations where MAGX could have been used to achieve superior gains over and above the performance of the Mag 7 stocks. As a proxy, we’ll use SPY, because 35% of it comprises the Mag 7. Obviously, this past week would have been a clear advantage for MAGQ, the inverse Mag 7 ETF. See how it’s gained more than double what the SPY lost in the past week to ten days?

SA

SA

And it’s not even a 2X inverse ETF! Such violent movements in the broad-market funds are rare, but you can see what an impact they have on leveraged products. That risk is also very apparent when you look at how much MAGX lost during the same period.

SA

That 9% drop in SPY translated to a +21% drop in the 2X leveraged ETF, MAGX. That’s why we need to be extremely cautious when dealing with these ETFs. Besides, you can’t really hedge your 2X leverage with a 1X leverage, because if you’d held SPY, MAGX, and MAGQ in equal proportions, your total return would be the 4% loss on SPY, plus the 9% gain on MAGQ, which is 5%, but take away 21% from the hit from MAGX and you’re down 16% instead of just 4% if you’d only held SPY. Again, this is not a pair of ETFs that will hedge against each other unless you carefully apportion your holdings with almost mathematical precision. Even then, the variances in the 1X and 2X expected return might throw your math completely off.

The better way to play this is to hold MAGX and MAGQ at different times in the price trajectory of SPY. So, over the past week, if you’d held just SPY and played the MAGQ card on the decline, you’d have made a 5% gain instead of a 5% loss. But the question we’re trying to answer in this section is the timing of those moves, and that brings us to technical indicators. As I outlined in most of my articles on leveraged ETFs, you can use momentum indicators to give you somewhat clear buy and sell signals. At this points, I’m going to bring in a couple of charts from my MAGQ article. The first shows you the ideal entry and exit points for a MAGQ trade (the inverse play on SPY), marked by the green and red arrows.

SA

I’d like to draw your attention to the RSI and OBV charts, where you can see that the RSI indicator was well above the oversold zone by the time SPY had shown a significant decline. That was the ideal entry point for more cautious investors because it was preceded by a full day or two of selling pressure being greater than buying pressure, and this was seen in the OBV chart. The exit point was marked when the RSI hit oversold, so, together, these indicators signaled a good entry point and a good exit point.

Ideally, that’s as long as you should be holding a leveraged ETF. Typically, a single trading day, but when the momentum is strong in the desired direction, a few days at the most. In this case, it was between April 15 and 19. You can see how this played out for a MAGQ investment.

SA

And that’s basically my thesis on these leveraged ETFs. Now that SPY has already shown signs of weakness, you can alternatively use MAGQ and MAGX to minimize your losses and maximize your gains. The best part is that you don’t need to adjust your core SPY position, which makes this an ideal strategy for long-term investors in a volatile market. And if the market is anything these days, it’s volatile. I’m recommending a Hold for MAGX as I did with MAGQ, but that only means you need to time your entry and exit. It is not a recommendation to hold these ETFs for any length of time unless your technicals signal sustained up or down trends, along with reversals.

Good luck, and be careful.