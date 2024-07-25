Skechers USA, Inc. (SKX) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Company Participants

Jarred Dahlerbruch - Senior Product Manager
David Weinberg - Chief Financial Officer
John Vandemore - Independent Director

Conference Call Participants

Jay Sole - UBS Group
Laurent Vasilescu - BNP Paribas
Peter McGoldrick - Stifel
John Kernan - TD Cowen
Alex Straton - Morgan Stanley & Co
Rick Patel - Raymond James
Jesalyn Wong - Evercore
Will Gartner - Wells Fargo Securities
Krisztina Katai - Deutsche Bank
Chris Nardone - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Tom Nikic - Wedbush Securities

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to Skechers' second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. [Operator Instructions]. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Sketchers. Thank you. You may begin.

Jarred Dahlerbruch

Howdy, everyone. Thanks for joining Skechers' second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. My name is Jarred Dahlerbruch. I'm a Senior Product Manager on the Product Development team here at Skechers, and I've been with the companies since starting as an intern in 2017.

My favorite style is the Snoop One OG sneaker from our Snoop Dogg collab. Also joining us on the call or Skechers' Chief Operating Officer, David Weinberg, and Chief Financial Officer, John Vandemore. Before we begin, I would like to remind everyone of the company's Safe Harbor statement.

Certain statements made on today's call contains forward-looking statements based on current expectations, including without limitation, statements addressing the beliefs, plans, objectives, estimates, and expectations of the company and its future results and certain events. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results to differ materially from such statements. There can be no assurance that the actual future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any of our forward-looking statements will occur.

