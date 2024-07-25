Images By Tang Ming Tung

Shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) have been a solid performer over the past year, rising about 18%, though they have retreated from their recent highs, as the equity market has pulled back. Similar to Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), CINF is an insurance company with a significant equity portfolio, so market movements more directly impact its fair value than for most insurers. I last covered shares of CINF in February, rating shares a “buy.” Since that recommendation, the stock has returned 7%, just ahead of the market’s 6% gain. With Q2 results just released and sending shares down 1%, now is an opportune time to revisit CINF. I remain a buyer.

Seeking Alpha

In the company’s second quarter, Cincinnati Financial earned $1.29, beating consensus by $0.33. Earnings were up about $0.08 from last year, a muted pace of growth as underwriting results were mixed. As I wrote about in February, CINF has been improving underwriting after a disappointing performance during parts of 2022-2023. This recovery is proving not to be linear. As a reminder, CINF lowered its target to a 92-98% combined ratio (in this case lower is better), which is consistent with underwriting results historically, albeit less so recently.

Prior Year Developments Mask Current Year Momentum

Overall, earned premiums grew by 11% to $2.16 billion. This included $407 million in new business, up 34% from last year. CINF is winning market share while also retaining about 90% of existing business. That is a solid performance. The company has added 177 new agency appointments this year, while also taking on more agents who focus only on personal lines. As it continues to expand its agency network, there is scope for ongoing premium growth in the high single-digits even as pricing moderates.

While this number was favorable, the profitability of its premiums was mixed in the quarter. Indeed, its $35 million in underwriting profit was down from $47 million last year. Cincinnati had a 98.5% property casualty combined ratio, up 90bps from last year. This is also just above the high-end of target. Now, the company typically has more catastrophe losses in Q2 & Q3 than in Q1 & Q4, so this is still consistent with full-year underwriting in the top half of its target.

So far, through six months, its combined ratio is 96.1% from 99.2% last year. Underwriting is still not running as strong as I would like to see, but it is better than Q1 2023’s disappointing results. There was also some noise within these results. Last year, it had 5.5% of prior year favorable developments vs 1.9% this year. This was a $60 million headwind.

Insurers take reserves based on their expected losses. However, as actual loss data comes in, they update their models and adjust reserves. CINF consistently has had favorable prior year developments, meaning historic policies have proven to be more profitable than initially modelled. This is consistent with its conservative underwriting standards. Last year, prior year developments were extremely favorable, whereas this year, they were only moderately so.

Now, prior year developments speak to decisions made in 2023 and earlier, or 2022 and earlier in last year’s results. They are not indicative of current underwriting standards. Indeed, while its combined ratio was up 90bps from last year, its current accident year ratio was down 2.2% before catastrophes in the quarter. Its ongoing underwriting is generating more profits. This is encouraging that the actions it has taken over the past year are paying dividends, albeit slowly. Some of this better underwriting has also been offset by the fact that underwriting expenses are up 50bps from last year to 30.4% due to higher profit-sharing commissions for agencies.

Pay attention to mix shift

Beyond looking at its aggregate combined ratio, it is also important to note that the mix of policies it writes is differing, which can impact aggregate results. Its commercial lines combined ratio was 99.1% with premiums up a fairly modest 4%. We have seen price inflation slow here, and pricing increases were about 7%. Moderating premium inflation is a key item to watch for.

As I have discussed in my insurance coverage, insurance premiums tend to lag inflation, given most contracts are 6-12 months. This has occurred with this inflation cycle, which squeezed underwriting margins in 2022, and has helped insurers recover margins over the past 12-18 months. As you can see below, premium inflation is moderating, though still above inflation. As such, I continue to expect some margin tailwind from pricing, but at a decelerating rate.

St. Louis Federal Reserve

CINF has also been expanding more aggressively into personal lines. Personal line premiums rose 28% to $641 million as new business jumped 54%. Its combined ratio improved to 106.9% from 107.6%, but a level above 100% is still disappointing, as this means CINF is losing money on its policies. As it continues to build scale in this space, underwriting costs should decline, and increased brand awareness should boost pricing power.

In the near-term, this mix of more personal policies is lifting the aggregate combined ratio. Over the medium term, it should help diversify the business and make earnings more stable. I am encouraged to see some combined ratio improvement, but this is likely a 24+ month story to get to preferred underwriting levels. Finally, CINF generated $24 million in life insurance net income, up 26% from last year.

Investment income is an ongoing tailwind

While its underwriting results were unspectacular, its net investment income continues to see strength. Thanks to higher rates, CINF saw an 18% increase in interest income to $173 million, more than offsetting a 1% decrease in stock dividends to $79 million. In aggregate, net investment income rose 10% to $242 million.

Like most insurers, CINF has a large portfolio of fixed income securities. This $14.9 billion portfolio has an average yield of 4.64%, up 30bps from last year. With this yield still substantially below market levels, the Federal Reserve will likely need to cut rates 4-6 times before reinvestment becomes a headwind. I expect the pace of interest income growth to moderate, but it is likely to stay positive at least through the middle part of 2025.

This conservative portfolio is used to provide funds to cover its $12.5 billion of insurance reserves, with $2.4 billion of surplus. CINF is also very well capitalized, with $5 billion of cash and securities sitting at the holding company. This is the entity that pays the $0.81 dividend to CINF shoulders.

However, beyond this conservative portfolio, CINF has a growth portfolio of $11.3 billion in equities. This is a fairly diversified portfolio. While I compared it to Berkshire above for owning a large equity portfolio, its equity holdings resemble more a fund that aims to track and modestly outperform the S&P 500 rather than Warren Buffett’s willingness to take more concentrated positions. It is not a passive portfolio, but its main holdings are some of the larger S&P components, as you can see below.

Cincinnati Financial

Conclusion

Assuming a 95% combined ratio, I was targeting $6.50 in earnings this year. I now see risk the combined ratio comes in a little higher, at around 96%, though investment income is also likely to be higher given rates having stayed higher for longer. As such, I am looking for $6.40-$6.55 in EPS, a slightly lower midpoint. I continue to believe a sum of the parts valuation for CINF is the best approach. I value its ~$800 in insurance earnings at 10x or $8 billion. To this, I add the $11.3 billion in equities and $1.6 billion in net fixed income after reserves and its $850 million in debt. That implies a fair value of $20.9 billion. With 157.5 million shares outstanding, that gets me a fair value of $130-$135.

That represents 10% upside, plus a 2.7% dividend yield, for a ~13% total return. While its underwriting progress is taking time, its investment returns are helping to pick up the slack. Plus, current year underwriting data is more encouraging. As such, I would remain a buyer of CINF.