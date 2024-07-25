Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Thesis

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc (NYSE:HNW) is a fixed income closed end fund we have covered in the past. In our previous article, we highlighted the fund's composition, and our preference for the name given its catastrophe bond exposure. We downgraded the name to a pure 'Hold' seven months ago, and the CEF has delivered:

Prior Rating Performance (Seeking Alpha)

The fund delivered a robust 15.4% total return since, closely matching what the S&P 500 provided to investors.

In today's article we are going to discuss the management changes which have been proposed for HNW and more broadly for the Pioneer funds, and highlight how those corporate actions should not influence the day to day in this CEF and why we still rate it a hold.

What is happening?

Currently managed by Amundi, HNW is set to experience a parent company change if everything goes as planned:

Amundi Asset Management US, Inc. (the “Adviser”), each fund’s investment adviser, is currently an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of Amundi. On July 9, 2024, Amundi announced that it had entered into a definitive agreement with Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (“Victory Capital”) to combine the Adviser with Victory Capital, and for Amundi to become a strategic shareholder of Victory Capital (the “Transaction”). Victory Capital is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas. The closing of the Transaction is subject to certain regulatory approvals and other conditions. There is no assurance that the Transaction will close. The closing of the Transaction would cause each fund’s current investment advisory agreement with the Adviser to terminate. Under the terms of the Transaction, the fund’s Board of Directors will be asked to approve a new investment advisory agreement for the fund with Victory Capital Management Inc., an affiliate of Victory Capital. If approved by the Board, the fund’s new investment advisory agreement will be submitted to the shareholders of the fund for their approval. There is no assurance that the Board or the shareholders of the fund will approve the new investment advisory agreement.

In plain English Amundi is trying to sell its CEF management business to Victory Capital, while taking an equity position in Victory. The proposed corporate action is subject to Board and shareholders approvals, but we believe it will move forward. Just like most corporate actions of this nature, the management team will do everything needed to push it through, and will ultimately highlight why it is beneficial for another platform to focus on this business. When an advisor does not want a business line anymore they always find a way to divest.

What does that actually mean for HNW shareholders?

On a day-to-day basis, not much is changing for HNW, since as we understand it, just the parent company is going to change. The current portfolio managers for HNW will stay in place. However, longer term, the fund might experience some slippage in terms of higher funding rates for leverage or preferred shares given the virtual anonymity of the Victory platform.

We are of the opinion that common shareholders should not vote in favor of the corporate action right away, but wait for some sort of 'sweetener' from the manager in the form of a one-time dividend or lowering of the expense ratio for a number of months. We think Amundi will do what is necessary as a transaction cost to get the corporate action across the line.

The HNW portfolio - multi-asset fund containing HY and catastrophe bonds

HNW is a multi-asset CEF that has U.S. high yield and catastrophe bonds ('event-linked') as its main exposures:

Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

US HY and event-linked bonds make up over 45% of the fund, followed by emerging markets and international high yield. We like event-linked bonds as a portfolio diversifier because they are agnostic of regular bankruptcies and traditional monetary policy, and more driven by the occurrence of a weather related event. The correlation between a Florida hurricane and a spike in HY spreads is close to zero.

While spreads on traditional assets have contracted substantially this year, they have remained wide in the event-linked space due to the occurrence of a number of hurricanes and the high overall pricing environment for insurance. Catastrophe bonds are a way of raising capital for tail risk for insurers and re-insurers, thus when the traditional insurance market is strong (i.e. high rates) this translates into high coupons on event linked securities:

Catastrophe Bond Yields (Artemis)

As we can see from the above chart courtesy of Artemis, yields have stayed elevated all while the expected loss has remained low. The expected loss number is based on event probability rather than actual loss for an insurer. If an insurer chooses to do more business in Florida, they will have a higher risk of monetary loss given a strong hurricane, but the probability of occurrence of said hurricane stays the same irrespective if the insurer covers one house or 10,000 homes.

The drivers for spreads in this market are therefore very different from traditional credit, and event linked bonds still represent an attractive proposal.

Performance - still outperforming many peers

The CEF has had an outstanding performance in the past five years, trouncing many peers in the process:

Data by YCharts

HNW has had a total return higher than most peers in the cohort, with only PGIM High Yield Fund (ISD) recording a better figure. To note, the CEF only comes with an 8% standard deviation, thus is less risky than many of its peers. As outlined in the holdings section above, we still think catastrophe bonds provide attractive spreads, thus expect HNW to continue to deliver a robust return.

Premium/Discount to NAV - still cheap

The CEF is still trading at a sizable discount to NAV of -7%:

Data by YCharts

We find this level to be attractive, given its usual -10% average, but its high of flat to NAV. Given the above corporate action, we think however, we are not going to get a boost via this valuation metric. The market does not like uncertainty, and it expresses that view via the discount. If for example, Pimco were to buy the CEF, we would see an immediate reaction in this metric, with an instantaneous 7% gain. However, Victory Capital is synonym to anonymity in the CEF space, so until they get a good track record, expect the current discount to persist.

Conclusion

HNW is a fixed income closed end fund. The vehicle has a multi-asset approach to its portfolio, with U.S. HY and event-linked bonds as the main exposures. While HY spreads have come down significantly, event-linked bond spreads are still wide given the nature of the respective market. The current manager for HNW, Amundi, is trying to sell its CEF business to Victory Capital, a Texas-based firm. Shareholder approval is needed for the action, and we think holders should wait for a 'sweetener' before agreeing to it. We believe the action will eventually go through, but there will not be any immediate changes to HNW's daily management under a new corporate umbrella. We are penciling in continued robust returns here, so HNW is a 'Hold' for us.