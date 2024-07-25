LeoPatrizi

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) has rallied significantly so far this year, but it has underperformed the S&P 500. Its portfolio is more cyclical than the SPX, which is now highly allocated to the large-cap growth style.

Following a better-than-expected Q2 US GDP growth rate print of 2.8%, the betting market prices in an 80% chance of a Fed rate cut in September, with the chance of a large 50-basis-point ease given emerging weakness in the manufacturing sector, the solid second-quarter GDP report notwithstanding.

Despite what is often a risky calendar stretch over the coming few months, I reiterate a buy rating on SYLD. I see the ETF as still a compelling value and the potential for emerging equity market rotation to favor the total shareholder yield factor.

Rates Cuts on the Horizon Could Trigger Continued A Broader Rally

According to the issuer, SYLD focuses on U.S. companies that return cash to shareholders through three attributes - dividends, buybacks, and net debt reduction. Since corporate buybacks generally don’t trigger taxable events for investors, this fund can be considered more tax-efficient compared to strictly high-dividend payout ETFs. The total return approach can also help investors weather significant market downturns.

Total Shareholder Yield by Sector: Energy With the Highest Dividend+Buyback Yield

SYLD: Big Relative Rally As the Market Has Rotated in July

SYLD has grown significantly since I last reviewed it in 2023. Total assets under management has swelled to $1.22 billion as of July 24, 2024. The fund’s annual expense ratio is moderate at 0.59% and its trailing 12-month dividend yield is about half a percentage point above that of the S&P 500 at 1.97%.

Share-price momentum has been solid throughout the year, though negative alpha has been seen as mega-cap tech stocks have led the market’s charge. But with some sector rotation and improved relative performance among small- and mid-cap stocks in the last few weeks, SYLD stands to benefit if those trends persist.

Still, SYLD can be risky at times when analyzing its historical volatility readings. Liquidity can also be a challenge with the ETF given its average daily volume of 77,000 shares and a median 30-day bid/ask spread of 12 basis points, so I encourage investors to use limit orders.

The portfolio is comparable to what it was in Q4 2023. The 4-star, Neutral-rated ETF by Morningstar has ample exposure to the small-cap value slice of the US stock market, making it particularly exposed to changes in interest rates and the outlook on domestic growth. Shares now trade with a price-to-earnings ratio of just 10.4x. While that’s about two turns more pricey compared to November last year, its PEG ratio remains low, indicative of a decent bargain.

SYLD: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

I’d really like to see oil and gas companies perk up. With oil trading in the mid-$70s per barrel right now, there hasn’t been much bullish fervor in the Energy sector to get SYLD moving higher. That’s the largest sector weight, but nearly as important is the Consumer Discretionary area.

Strong retail sales in June was a boon, but clouds may be building regarding households’ ability to keep spending on non-essential items as the back-to-school shopping season continues. A key risk is if the Information Technology space outperforms, then SYLD would likely lose relative ground. But SYLD is a modified-equal-weighted portfolio, so the single-stock risk is muted.

SYLD: High Cyclical and Value Exposure

Seasonally, SYLD tends to produce muted returns in August while August (along with March) is a particularly poor period for the ETF. October and November are better months according to historical trends.

SYLD: Weak August-September Trends Is A Risk

The Technical Take

SYLD is doing all the right things on the chart. Notice in the graph below that shares remain trending higher, indicated by the rising long-term 200-day moving average. An uptrend support line remains in place too. Bigger picture, there is a clear area of significance in the $65 to $68 range, a zone I noted in my previous analysis. I also pointed out that a measured move upside target to $74 would be in play based on the chart pattern back in Q4 last year. That indeed played out to a T, with SYLD peaking there this past April.

Today, I like that the ETF met buyers when it tested the previous breakout point and the 200dma, but am concerned about the potential of a bearish double top. Still, the RSI momentum oscillator at the top of the chart touched 70 earlier this month, so SYLD could simply be working off modest overbought conditions right now.

Overall, support is near $67 while $74 is resistance.

SYLD: Shares Breakout, Rising 200dma

The Bottom Line

I have a buy rating on SYLD. I continue to like its valuation, while the chart is constructive. While seasonality is negative in the months to come, if we see a continued rotation out of megacap tech, then SYLD’s portfolio could perform well.