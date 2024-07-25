SYLD: A Winner Amid Sector Rotation

Jul. 25, 2024 11:44 PM ETCambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD)
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
6.47K Followers

Summary

  • SYLD has rallied so far in 2024 but has also underperformed the S&P 500 in 2024 amid relative weakness in areas away from megacap tech.
  • The betting market predicts an 80% chance of a Fed rate cut in September, and lower interest rates could help companies with high total shareholder yields.
  • SYLD remains a compelling value with the potential for equity market rotation favoring the total shareholder yield factor, and I point out key price levels on the chart to monitor.
Lower Manhattan skyline and Chinatown.

LeoPatrizi

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) has rallied significantly so far this year, but it has underperformed the S&P 500. Its portfolio is more cyclical than the SPX, which is now highly allocated to the large-cap growth style.

Following a

This article was written by

Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT profile picture
Mike Zaccardi, CFA, CMT
6.47K Followers
Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. My thing is communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SYLD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on SYLD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SYLD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News