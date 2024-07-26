wildpixel/iStock via Getty Images

On July 17th, ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) published its Q2 2024 financial results. Revenue came in at the high end of the company's guidance, and quarterly net bookings looked quite good at €5.6B, of which €2.5B was EUV (extreme ultraviolet, the company's flagship product). Also, the company's Q2 gross margin was at 51.5 percent, above guidance. Still, the company's shares dropped by more than 12 percent on that day, and the shares have continued their drop until today, where it is trading 20% off its recent all-time high.

This had everything to do with China. The prospect of more US restrictions on China, which could not only impede machine sales but also revenue from service on existing machines, materially hurt the share price of ASML. In this article, I will zoom in on the 2024 Q2 results, the China risk, and try to assess what this means for ASML's future prospects.

2024 Q2 results

My previous article about ASML of February this year, I focused on the fact that the company was likely to experience close to zero growth in 2024, but seems to be on the right track for strong recovery in 2025. I rated ASML shares as a hold, and in this article I will try to assess whether this thesis still holds.

So without any further ado, let us skip to ASML's 2024 Q2 financial results, as they are listed in the company's investor presentation:

ASML Results Summary (ASML Q2 Investor Presentation)

Compared to ASML's outlook, these numbers look good, but unspectacular. There were no huge beats. But when compared to ASML's figures of a year before, there has been a slight decrease in almost every metric, as can be seen below:

ASML summary of results (ASML Q2 financial statements)

The company expects though that the difference between 2023 and 2024 will be erased in the last two quarters of the year and that 2024's results will end up more or less at the same level as the year before.

These financial numbers were all more or less expected by the market, but a main reason for concern among investors was listed later in the investor presentation:

Net system sales breakdown (ASML Q2 Investor Presentation)

49 percent of ASML's net system sales in Q2 2024 were sales to China, which was on the same level as it was during the previous quarter. And the problem is that trade relationships between China on the one hand and the US and Europe on the other have not exactly improved recently.

The China risk

With almost half of ASML's revenue in the first half year of 2024 originating from China, it is important to keep current developments and politics in mind.

Most notably, Donald Trump recently mentioned that he believes that Taiwan should pay the US for defense, and also incorrectly claimed that Taiwan stole the US chip business. These statements are of course not beneficial for the trust in tranquility of the semiconductor business, as the bulk of the world's chips are produced in Taiwan. But what might be a more serious threat is that the US government is considering tougher trade rules on China, directed at the chip industry. These possible measures cannot be seen in isolation from what has already become a trade war between the US and China. And ASML is one of the companies stuck straight in the middle.

As a response, China plans its own investment package to simulate the domestic chip industry. Although no firm in China is currently able to produce a chip machine which is anyway near the level of sophistication of the ones that ASML produces (let alone EUV, which ASML is not allowed to ship to China), it is likely that China strongly wishes to replace ASML with a domestic producer. This will be especially true if the trade war is about to tighten, as both the Biden government and Trump have recently signaled. Whoever will win the upcoming US elections at the end of the year, it is likely that the trade war between the US and China will be moving up a gear.

Investors were rightfully spooked. Any company that risks losing almost fifty percent of its revenue due to politics on which they have very little influence is likely one with elevated risk.

During the Q2 2024 earnings call, ASML answered a couple of questions asked by participants concerning the China risks. Below, I listed and highlighted two parts of this call which I believe are most relevant with regard to the company's answers about China:

Krish Sankar (participant): .. Obviously, the article today about the US administration looking to impose some severe trade restrictions using the foreign direct product rule on China shipments. .. Kind of curious what do you think about the potential implication for ASML from here? Christophe Fouquet (CEO ASML): Well, I think, first we don't comment on rumors, and there's a lot of rumors on that topic. .. before you look at China, I think you have to look at the opportunity we see on the mature semiconductor market. That opportunity was defined as being significant in our Capital Market Day in November 2022. We still believe it's significant. In 2023, 2024, China has been investing a large part of this market. And this is why I think our revenue on China has been high. Moving forward, we still believe that this market is needed and therefore that the capacity [Technical Difficulty] coming out of somewhere. .. I think we always look at the end market, at what's the need of the end market. I think we are a bit less sensitive on where that capacity may be produced.

As I interpret the CEO's response, Christophe Fouquet mentions that ASML views the semiconductor market as a global entity which has a specific level of demand, which is worldwide. For ASML, it does not directly matter in which geographical location this demand originates, as the global demand is likely to stay more or less the same. So if China had not invested a lot in the mature semiconductor market in 2023 and 2024 this demand would have been likely to originate from elsewhere.

My own opinion about this statement is that it is likely to be true now, and has also been true in the past, but it is uncertain whether it will still be a valid worldview in the future. With more trade barriers being initiated, especially trade barriers for advanced technology, it could be that the world becomes more segregated, and the semiconductor market cannot be viewed as a single entity anymore.

Adithya Metuku (participant): ... I just wondered if you could give us a sense for how big domestic Chinese demand is as a part of your backlog today, just to get a sense for the level to which it may contribute to revenues next year. ... can you give us some idea of what the US government would ideally like you to ship to China regardless of the rules that are in place today? And how does that compare to what you're shipping to China today? Any color on that would be helpful. Thank you. Roger Dassen (CFO ASML) Adithya, on the backlog, I think we said it before that our backlog is a little bit north of 20%, and that's still the case. So that's on the Chinese share in our backlog. .. I think what is very important to understand and Christophe said it at the beginning of the call, the way we look at the demand for our tools is not from a specific geography. In this case, China. ... We don't have a specific China element in our models. It is the global demand for wafers that drives our modeling.

So, the backlog of orders from China is a bit higher than 20 percent. This is not insignificant, but much less than the almost fifty percent of sales being shipped to China during the last two quarters. Based on these numbers, it looks likely that ASML's exposure to China will drop in the future.

But then again, please allow me to speculate on the 20 percent backlog figure for China. China is not ordering any EUV systems (which has been banned by trade rules already in place), but older systems. In fact, ASML CEO Christophe Fouquet recently advocated to let China focus on producing older generation chips. The mature systems to produce these chips are more likely to have a quicker time to produce and deliver since ASML already has so much experience with them, and they are less advanced. This makes it possible that the time from order to delivery is significantly lower for these types of systems. So the 20 percent does not tell the whole story. 20 percent of backlog may well translate to more than 20 percent of sales every single quarter, if the orders are shipped quickly and the backlog is replenished.

My own estimate is that the China risks of ASML are not going away. But it is unlikely that the company will lose half of its expected revenue overnight without it being partially replaced by some other demand. As ASML CEO Fouquet also mentions, there continues to exist a large demand for legacy chips, especially in the automotive sector, and for instance, Europe is currently not even able to produce half of its own demand. So if exports to China would fall away, someone else would likely take their place. The world view of ASML itself is an enticing one, though I'm not sure how long it will remain true. If China becomes a market which ASML isn't allowed to serve anymore, a significant part of ASML's market would cease to exist, which causes harm to ASML even if someone else starts producing legacy chips at scale. Another longer term risk of ASML is Chinese companies copying their products and knowledge illegally, although this is likely to be quite difficult.

ASML is likely to suffer if the trade war gets worse, but with the expected growth for next year and with demand continuing to grow, I am not sure if the blows will be hard enough to have a major effect on the bottom line of the company. That is unless an extreme event happens which causes the complete seizing of exports to China overnight, which is not very likely.

Domestic developments

On the 'domestic' level in the Netherlands, there has been some good news recently. The government of the Netherlands decided to invest €2.5B to improve the business climate for the chip industry in the Eindhoven region, where ASML is situated. In this project, called 'Project Beethoven', the government will try to improve education, knowledge and spatial infrastructure in this region, as the chip industry has come up against limits of personnel, space and energy. Of course, this is good news for ASML, as this investment package shows that the government of the Netherlands is dedicated to support its chip industry, which had become somewhat unclear over the last couple of years, when companies repeatedly asking for government support.

Share price, or how expensive does ASML look?

When looking at ASML's share price development of 2024, it becomes clear that the recent drop was nothing to sneeze at, but did not erase the shares' upsurge of the first half of the year. ASML's shares are trading at more or less the same level as February this year, when I wrote my previous article and wrote about my hold thesis. Also, the company's forward P/E ratio is more or less the same. So yes, the company still looks expensive, but considering the potential future growth it could be well worth it.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

As I also mentioned in my previous article about ASML, the company is having a year of transition - low or zero growth but strong investments which are likely to direct the company towards strong growth from 2025 on. This thesis has not changed. What has changed is the worsening trade situation between China and the US/Europe. As China has been the destination of almost fifty percent of ASML's sales during the first half of 2024, this seems to be a huge business risk for ASML. Or at the very least, the market seems to believe this, since ASML's shares dropped by 20% in a very brief time period during which these risks were highlighted.

In this article, I mentioned that, although ASML's backlog only consists of 20 percent of China orders, these orders could have an outsized impact on the company's revenue because these could be faster moving orders. Would all these orders fall away, it would be foolish to state that this does not impact ASML's bottom line.

On the other hand, ASML itself is signaling that it doesn't worry too much about the China risk, as the company views the semiconductor and wafer market as a global entity with a demand level that is likely to be relatively independent of its geographical origin. This world view might be true with open borders and few trade barriers, but as trade barriers increase, the semiconductor market is risking becoming a more local one, or at least a segregated one where China and the US/Europe are on different islands. If ASML were cut off from the China part of this market, there will almost surely be a loss of revenue for the company. Of course, this is not the case yet, but current political and economic developments seem to signal a wider separation instead of an integration. And this will likely remain a risk for ASML and the rest of the semiconductor market for the coming years.

I continue to give ASML a hold rating. Shares are trading at more or less the same price as when I gave my previous hold rating, in February this year. Even though geopolitical risks for the semiconductor markets seem more elevated compared to February, the time period to 2025, when strong growth is expected, has been significantly shortened. Also, technological advances such as AI are likely to continue to provide major tailwinds for semiconductor companies for the upcoming years. As ASML is a vital part of this industry, I believe the company has some bright years in front of it, but the current share price seems to reflect this. Hold.

