Coursera, Inc. (COUR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2024 11:11 PM ETCoursera, Inc. (COUR) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.8K Followers

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 25, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Cam Carey - Head of Investor Relations
Jeff Maggioncalda - President, Chief Executive Officer and Director
Ken Hahn - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Josh Baer - Morgan Stanley
Stephen Sheldon - William Blair
Jeffrey Silber - BMO Capital Markets
Brian Peterson - Raymond James
Taylor McGinnis - UBS
Chris Fountain - RBC
Ryan MacDonald - Needham
Devin Au - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Coursera's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode and please be advised that this call is being recorded. After the speakers prepared remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I'd like to turn call over to Cam Carey, Head of Investor Relations. Mr. Carey, you may begin.

Cam Carey

Hi, everyone, and thank you for joining us for Coursera’s Q2 2024 earnings conference call. With me today is Jeff Maggioncalda, Coursera's Chief Executive Officer; and Ken Hahn, our Chief Financial Officer.

Following their prepared remarks, we will open the call for questions. Our earnings press release, including financial tables was issued after market close and is posted on our Investor Relations website located at investor.coursera.com where this call is being simultaneously webcast and where versions of our prepared remarks and supplemental slides are available.

During this call, we will present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure can be found in today's earnings press release and supplemental presentation on our investor relations website. Please note, all growth percentages refer to year-over-year change unless otherwise specified.

Additionally, all statements made during this call relating to future results and events

Recommended For You

About COUR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COUR

Trending Analysis

Trending News