NaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 25, 2024 11:22 PM ETNaaS Technology Inc. (NAAS) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.8K Followers

NaaS Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:NAAS) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call July 24, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

John Wang - Director of Investor Relations
Wang Yang - Chief Executive Officer
Alex Wu - President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ting Song - Goldman Sachs
James Zou - UBS
Ethan Zhang - Nomura
Zoe Feng - Tianfeng Securities

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the NaaS Second Quarter and First Half 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. I must advise you that this conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to your first speaker today, Mr. John Wang, Company's Investor Relations Director. Thank you, and please go ahead.

John Wang

Thank you, operator, and hello, everyone, and welcome to NaaS second quarter and first half 2024 earnings conference call. The Company's results were issued earlier today and are posted online.

Joining me on the call today are Ms. Kathy Wang Yang, our Chief Executive Officer; and Mr. Alex Wu, our President and Chief Financial Officer. For today's agenda, Ms. Wang will provide an overview of our recent performance and highlights. Mr. Wu will discuss our operating results and go through our financial highlights.

Before we continue, I refer you to our safe harbor statement in the earnings press release, which applies to this call as we will make forward-looking statements. Also, please note that this call includes discussions of certain non-IFRS financial measures. Please refer to our earnings release, which contains a reconciliation of non-IFRS measures to the most comparable IFRS measures. Finally, please note that unless otherwise stated, all figures mentioned during this conference call are in RMB.

I will now turn the call over to our CEO, Ms. Kathy

Recommended For You

About NAAS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NAAS

Trending Analysis

Trending News