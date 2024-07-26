fullvalue/E+ via Getty Images

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) reports a significant amount of cash, and recently announced two acquisitions. It also plans to acquire more targets. CALM also noted organic growth driven by valued-added products like hard-cooked eggs and potential opportunities in restaurant, institutional, and industrial food products arenas. Given previous FCF growth, net income growth, and the number of years in the industry, I assumed free cash flow growth from 2025 to 2029, and obtained an implied fair price of close to $144 per share. I do not think we have to make very complicated calculations to discover that CALM appears quite undervalued. The company trades at only 6x TTM EBITDA with negative net debt, positive FCF, and 16.94% dividend growth in the last five years. Other players in the food industry trade at 11x TTM EBITDA.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc.

Founded in 1957 and headquartered in Ridgeland, Mississippi, Cal-Maine Foods is the largest producer and distributor of shell eggs in the United States.

I do not appreciate the most recent quarterly report delivered by Cal-Maine Foods. Q4 GAAP EPS was $2.32, which is lower than expected. Besides, revenue was close to $640 million, which is also lower than expected by analysts.

With that, in my view, market participants may do good by looking at the long-term profile of CALM. I do not think we can judge long-lasting business models by only looking at the most recent quarterly reports.

Asset Growth, Cash Per Share Growth, And Limited Share Count Growth

In my view, directors inside Cal-Maine know well how to invest in new facilities and execute acquisitions. The total amount of assets increased from $811 million in 2014 to $2.1 billion in 2024. In the last ten years, the asset/liability ratio decreased significantly. I think that the company could receive debt in order to grow inorganically.

I reviewed the company's goodwill from 2014 to 2024. The company did not seem to report large goodwill impairments, which means that directors know well how to buy targets. Goodwill only increased from 2014 to 2024. With this in mind, in my view, if the company decides to grow inorganically, the market may appreciate the new move.

With the total amount of cash in hand, net debt remained negative from 2014 to 2024. Given the total amount of debt and the stock volatility, I assumed a WACC of 5.6%, which is, in my view, quite a conservative figure.

The company's tangible book value per share increased significantly, from $11 in 2014 to $35 in 2024. It is also worth noting that the total amount of shares outstanding remained at close to 48-49 million for about one decade. In my view, a further increase in the book value per share will most likely lead to stock price growth.

Cash Flow Profile, And DCF Model: $144 Per Share

My financial model includes assumptions about long-term growth that are in line with previous FCF growth seen in the past, net income growth, and EBIT growth.

I assumed that the company may be able to acquire targets in the coming years, which could accelerate net sales growth and FCF generation. It is worth noting that CALM included M&A in the most recent annual report delivered in July 2024.

We plan to continue to pursue a growth strategy that includes, in part, selective acquisitions of other businesses engaged in the production and sale of shell eggs, with a priority on those that will facilitate our ability to expand our cage-free shell egg production capabilities in key locations and markets. Source: 10-k

I also think that the company may soon deliver better results as soon as the integration of assets from Fassio Egg Farms and ISE America, Inc. is done in 2024 and 2025. If the company has assessed the acquisitions correctly, I would expect FCF growth from future plans for expanded shell egg and value-added egg product opportunities. In this regard, I would have a look at the lines below from the most recent press release.

We are excited about the additions of the assets of Fassio Egg Farms, Inc., located in Erda, Utah, and the former broiler processing plant, hatchery and feed mill in Dexter, Missouri, previously operated by Tyson Foods. Source: Quarterly Press Release We are partnering with local farmers, working with local contractors and businesses and making significant investments in the Dexter area to renovate and improve the facilities, with future plans for expanded shell egg and value-added egg product opportunities. Following the end of the fiscal year, we acquired substantially all the assets of ISE America, Inc. and certain of its affiliates. We expect that the acquisition of these assets from ISE will enable us to significantly enhance our market reach in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states. Source: Quarterly Press Release

I took a close look at the unlevered FCF growth reported from 2014 to 2024. I think that the company is making significant efforts to deliver FCF growth. The FCF increased from $60 million in 2014 to approximately $549 million in 2023. In my view, recent acquisitions and additions will most likely accelerate FCF in the next five years. The total amount of cash could be used to acquire new targets.

My financial model also includes assumptions about future FCF growth driven by new value-added products such as hard-cooked eggs. In addition, I think that the company's expansion into new marketplaces and new opportunities in the restaurant industry could accelerate net sales growth.

We believe there is long-term growth potential in value-added products such as hard-cooked eggs, which will enable us to leverage our existing distribution channels, expand our reach in foodservice and retail marketplaces and bring new opportunities in the restaurant, institutional and industrial food products arenas. Source: 10-k

Considering previous FCF growth, I assumed that FCF could grow from close to $207 million to $258 million in 2029. If we assume a WACC of 5.6% and 2% long-term growth, the implied valuation would be close to $6.3 billion. The implied equity valuation would stand at $7 billion, and the target price could be $144 per share.

NPV: $1,100 million

NPV of TV (@ WACC=5.6%, and 2% Growth): $5,276.14 million

Total Value: $6,376.46 million

Net Debt: -$694.80 million

Equity: $7,071.26 million

Shares: 48.90 million

Target Price: $144

Comparable Multiples: $102 Per Share

I compared the company's valuation with that of other companies such as Premium Brands (OTCPK:PRBZF), J&J (JJSF), Nomad Foods (NOMD), The Simply Good (SMPL), and Utz Brands (UTZ).

The companies trade at close to 9x, 14x, 17x, 18x, and 22x EBITDA. CALM trades at only close to 6x TTM EBITDA, so I think that there is substantial room for improvement.

I assumed that the median EV/EBITDA in the sector is close to 11x TTM EBITDA. Hence, assuming TTM EBITDA of $369 million, the implied enterprise value would be $4 billion, and the implied price would stand at $97 per share.

Total Value: $4061 million

Net Debt: -$694.80 million

Equity: $4,755.80 million

Shares: 48.90 million

Target Price: $97.26

Risks

CALM may be affected by changes in the wholesale shell egg market prices. In the future, changes in the total production or decreases in demand could affect shell egg prices. CALM could suffer net income growth and FCF growth. In the worst case scenario, analysts may lower their expectations about future net sales and FCF growth, which may lower the implied valuation of the stock.

In my view, CALM could suffer from changes in labor law or an overall increase in salaries driven by inflation. The company may also find difficulties in finding new personnel, or hiring new qualified personnel may be more expensive than in the past. Under these case scenarios, in my view, net income growth and FCF could be lower than expected. Future FCF may also be lower, which could imply a decrease in the fair price of the stock.

Other potential issues could include supply chain problems and higher transportation costs driven by higher energy prices. In addition, drastic changes in the price of commodities necessary to produce eggs could affect the company's free cash flow line. If consumers do not accept increases in the price of eggs, net sales growth will most likely diminish, and upside potential in the stock price could be lower than expected.

Although feed ingredients, primarily corn and soybean meal, are available from a number of sources, we do not have control over the prices of the ingredients we purchase, which are affected by weather, various global and U.S. supply and demand factors, transportation and storage costs, speculators, and agricultural, energy and trade policies in the U.S. and internationally. Source: 10-k

There are several agricultural risks including risks related to the weather conditions, disease, and pests. The company discussed extensively about these risks in the annual report. In my view, unexpected events like avian influenza could have very detrimental impact on the company's net income. As a result, the decline in the stock price could be significant.

Our shell egg production activities are subject to a variety of agricultural risks. Unusual or extreme weather conditions, disease, and pests can materially and adversely affect the quality and quantity of shell eggs we produce and distribute. Outbreaks of avian influenza among poultry occur periodically worldwide and have occurred sporadically in the U.S.

The company recently executed a few acquisitions, and I assumed that more acquisitions could come in the coming years. Under many circumstances, inorganic growth may fail. CALM may not find acquisition targets at a reasonable price, or sellers may simply not be willing to sell their companies. CALM could also fail in the M&A integration process, which is usually the most difficult part. If expected M&A synergies are not obtained, goodwill impairments could lower the book value per share.

Certain shareholders may not appreciate that the company is controlled by the family of the founder. The interests of controlling shareholders may be different from that of minority shareholders. They may block the acquisition of the company by other competitors. As a result of the current equity structure, I think that the company may be worth a bit less than other non-controlled peers.

Fred R. Adams, Jr., our Founder and Chairman Emeritus died on March 29, 2020. A limited liability company (the “Daughters’ LLC”), owned by Mr. Adams’ son-in-law, Adolphus B. Baker, Chairman of our board of directors, Mr. Baker’s spouse and her three sisters (Mr. Adams’ four daughters) (collectively, the “Family”), owns 100% of our outstanding Class A Common Stock (which has 10 votes per share), controlling approximately 52.0% of our total voting power. Source: 10-k

Conclusion

With many years operating in the same industry, CALM recently delivered two new acquisitions and value-added products such as hard-cooked eggs, which I think could serve as FCF growth catalysts. Even considering that Q4 GAAP EPS was lower than expected, in my view, the company's long term performance matters more than the most recent quarterly results. Considering previous FCF growth, planned M&A initiatives, organic growth, and negative net debt, CALM seems quite cheap at close to 6x TTM EBITDA. Other peers in the food industry trade at a median of close to 11x EBITDA. My discounted cash flow model also implied significant undervaluation. I obtained a price target of more than $144 per share.