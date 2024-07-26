Galeanu Mihai

About a month ago, I issued a very bullish article on British American Tobacco (NYSE:NYSE:BTI), which is also one of my largest positions in the portfolio. While before the recent article I had already circulated a bull thesis on BTI, it just made sense to provide an updated view on the stock given the stagnating returns and a significant underperformance relative to its closest peers Altria Group, Inc. (MO) and Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

The main reasons for my continued bullishness were the following:

Depressed multiple at P/CF of 5.2x.

Successful partial monetization of ICT, which has enabled a notable share buyback program.

H1, 2024 that was guided by the Management to generate subpar results given many short-term headwinds and extraordinary items.

In a nutshell, BTI remained a fundamentally sound enterprise, providing close to double digit dividend yield that was priced as a rapidly declining company despite the clear trajectory of stable cash generation. The pre-communicated H1, 2024 headwinds that were associated with unfavorable inventory dynamics and front-end loaded investments added a cherry on top in a sense that it helped keep BTI's stock price depressed.

Now, since the publication of my previous article, BTI's stock price has surged higher.

Part of the returns were obviously explained by the improved interest rate dynamics, where the odds of FED cutting rates sooner have gone up due to encouraging PPI and CPI data points. Having lower financing costs are critical for BTI not only from the balance sheet and debt service perspective, but also (and more importantly) from the consumer demand perspective given the inherent elasticities in this business.

Another driver behind these solid return figures has been the recently published H1, 2024 earnings figures, which confirm the notion of BTI being a sound business with durable cash generation profile.

Let me know dissect the key data points from the recent earnings report and provide you with my thinking on why, in my opinion, BTI is one of the most attractive dividend stocks out there.

Thesis review

Performance wise, BTI delivered slightly better results than expected.

Before we assess these figures, it is important to keep in mind that BTI provides an adjusted view, where the impact of BTI's exit from Russia and Belarus in September last year as well as the positive effects from a gain recognized in respect of the sale of the (partial) stake in ITC are excluded from the main statistics. This way the figures we see allow us to better see the like-for-like performance of the underlying business.

So, the total revenue figure of BTI was down 0.8% and the adjusted profit from operations also declined by circa 5%. However, on an EPS basis, the results were up by 1.3% due to lower net financing costs (driven by a steady deleveraging process) and lower share count that has dropped due to BTI's share buy back program. Effectively, on a per share basis, which is what matters most for equity holders, BTI has delivered stable and even slightly improved results.

Now, the reason why also these results were better than expected is because the margin component came in stronger than expected. In addition to this, BTI revealed some encouraging data points pertaining to its key growth segments.

During H1, 2024 period, BTI managed to expand its margins by 100 basis points despite the negative backdrop of declining top-line, which per definition makes margin improvement a more challenging task to execute. There were two items that helped shield and even increase the margin:

Efficiency gains stemming from notable investments in internal processes and systems during 2023. Strong contribution from new category segments.

To expand on the second point, which is very critical for BTI's return prospects - during the H1, 2024 period, BTI added 1.4 million smokeless consumers that as of now explain 18% of group revenue (i.e., an increase of 1.4 % compared to full year 2023). This has resulted in an incremental contribution of GBP 165 million to the overall cash generation. On top of this, given the fact that new categories are more profitable, the total new category contribution margin has expanded by 10%, which is, as stated above, a major reason why BTI has managed to protect its group margin.

With all of this being said, I would like to once again emphasize how big of an achievement this is considering the nature of pressures BTI was exposed to over this period. Beyond the structural market decline and macroeconomic headwinds (e.g., high financing costs and inflation that is still above 2%), there was a notable unwinding of U.S. wholesale inventory, which dragged the volume component down. For instance, BTI's combustibles volume declined by about 14%, and even despite this both EPS per share and margins are up.

Moreover, considering the normalization in the U.S. wholesale inventory stock and further growth potential in the new category space, the Management expects to generate 3% to 5% organic revenue growth and mid-single digit adjusted profit from operations growth on an organic constant currency basis by 2026.

In the meantime, BTI continues to maintain its course in optimizing the balance sheet and reducing the financial risk in the system. As we can see in the chart below, the leverage has ticked down quite consistently since 2020 and by the end of 2024, the goal is to land at 2 - 2.5x adjusted net debt / adjusted EBITDA range.

BTI H1, 2024 earnings presentation

Finally, what has become clear is that the macroeconomic outlook (from the interest rate perspective) has started to improve. As stated earlier, having lower cost of financing rates for consumers is inherently accommodative in enhancing the demand for BTI's products.

The commentary in the recent earnings call by Tadeu Marroco - CEO - provides a great color on this:

It's good to note that we are seeing some first green shoots in terms of the macroeconomics. The inflation is coming down. Weight inflation is catching up and narrowing the gap with the overall inflation. We are seeing a small uptick in consumer sentiment more recently, and this, combined with a potential Fed move in terms of reduced interest rates by end of the year, could all be positive more towards 2025-2026.

The bottom line

In a nutshell, the aforementioned dynamics confirm yet again that BTI's business is in a solid shape, where we are talking about a slight growth in the cash flows from here, while the business itself gets gradually de-risked from the leverage perspective.

This fact alone is sufficient enough to go long given the P/CF multiple of 5.3x and a dividend yield of ~ 10.9%.

As a result of this, I am remaining very bullish on British American Tobacco.