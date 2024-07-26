Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jul. 26, 2024 12:28 AM ETHorizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
147.8K Followers

Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) Q2 2024 Earnings Call July 25, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Prame - President and Chief Executive Officer
Lynn Kerber - Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer
John Stewart - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Mark Secor - Executive Vice President and Chief Administration Officer
Kathie DeRuiter - Executive Vice President and Senior Operations Officer
Todd Etzler - Executive Vice President, Corporate Secretary and General Counsel

Conference Call Participants

Terry McEvoy - Stephens
Nathan Race - Piper Sandler
Damon DelMonte - KBW
Brian Martin - Janney Montgomery

Operator

Good morning, everyone and welcome to the Horizon Bancorp, Inc. conference call to discuss financial results for the Second Quarter of 2024. [Operator Instructions]

Before turning the call over to management, please remember that today’s call may contain statements that are forward-looking in nature. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed, including those factors noted in the slide presentation. Additional information about factors that could cause actual results to differ materially is contained in Horizon’s most recent Form 10-K and its later filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

In addition, management may refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures that are intended to help investors understand Horizon’s business. Reconciliations for these measures are contained in the presentation. The company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made during the call. For anyone who does not already have a copy of the press release and supplemental presentation issued by Horizon yesterday, they can be accessed at the company’s website, horizonbank.com.

Representing Horizon today are Executive Vice President and Senior Operations Officer, Kathie DeRuiter; Executive Vice President, Corporate Secretary and General Counsel, Todd Etzler; Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Banking Officer, Lynn Kerber; Executive Vice

Recommended For You

About HBNC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HBNC

Trending Analysis

Trending News