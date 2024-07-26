Indivior: Management Takes Advantage Of Sell-Off As Board Approves Another $100m Buyback

Jul. 26, 2024 1:52 AM ETIndivior PLC (INDV) StockCAMX
George Theodosi profile picture
George Theodosi
378 Followers

Summary

  • Indivior shares sold off on July 9th due to unexpected negative news from management, including the discontinuation of the schizophrenia drug Perseris and lower Sublocade guidance.
  • Below, I argue why the market overreacted to Sublocade's lower FY24 guidance and why I expect Sublocade to continue growing.
  • Current valuation indicates a FY24 EV/EBITDA multiple of sub 5x, offering an attractive entry point if Sublocade sales prove to be robust in the long term.
  • Confidence in Sublocade was signalled by the board's approval of an "accelerated" $100 million repurchase program, which represents 6% of outstanding shares at the current share price of $12.5.

Opioid Epidemic

skodonnell

Introduction

Hi reader, if you're new to Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV), I first suggest reading the previous article I wrote in December which will give you a solid background on the market dynamics in opioid use disorder treatments, competition, valuation

This article was written by

George Theodosi profile picture
George Theodosi
378 Followers
I'm an IMC qualified contributor who's followed financial markets for 5 years and has worked professionally in primary investment research for over 2 years. I'm a generalist who enjoys researching businesses from a buttom's up angle with a deep interest in smaller under covered companies where there is greater opportunity for mis-pricing and finding asymmetric opportunities where the downside is limited.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INDV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INDV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INDV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News