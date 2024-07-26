Indivior: Management Takes Advantage Of Sell-Off As Board Approves Another $100m Buyback

skodonnell

Introduction

Hi reader, if you're new to Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV), I first suggest reading the previous article I wrote in December which will give you a solid background on the market dynamics in opioid use disorder treatments, competition, valuation and importantly, Indivior's key drug Sublocade.

Since that article, shares have dropped by around 13% and 30% on the July 9th announcement, which I view as a knee-jerk reaction to unexpected negative news from management.

Indivior Share price

So what was the announcement and what happened on July 9th?

1. Perseris, a Long-Acting Injectable (LAI) to treat schizophrenia, is being discontinued which was previously expected to generate sales of $60m in FY24 and peak annual sales potential of $200-300m. Management now expect Perseris to do $30m in sales in FY24. Due to competition and payor management intensifying, it's no longer viable to promote, the drug will still be produced for patients but sales and marketing of the drug will stop as 130 employees are let go. The total cost of this action is estimated to be $65m. Although this will save $50m annually in SG&A costs.

2. Lower guidance on key drug Sublocade, now expected to do 25% YoY growth instead of 35% with FY24 sales now expected to be $785m down from $850m. Reasons being:

A) US medicaid disenrollments (no longer automatic) which increased to 23 million in Q2 up from 19 million in Q1, which has impacted new patient starts and refills. Expected to be an ongoing issue this year.

B) Pharmacy stocking of Sublocade moved lower due to distributors being more confident in supply capacity, allowing them to have less money tied up in working capital such as inventory.

C) Longer lead times to open criminal justice accounts, which is a growing sales channel for Sublocade.

This has come at a time when investors are concerned about new direct competitor Brixadi (CAMX) which was approved for the US market in 2023, resulting in Sublocade losing its monopoly status in LAI Buprenorphine. The market likely interpreted the above (especially point B) as management blaming stocking and Medicaid disenrollments, when in reality Brixadi is starting to win some market share.

Indivior shares were selling-off for 4 months prior to this announcement, likely driven by Indivior's primary listing move to the US, which requires the London Stock Exchange listing to be downgraded from a "Premium" listing to a "Standard" listing. Therefore, Indivior is no longer eligible for UK indexation and was subsequently removed from:

- FTSE 250

- FTSE 350

- FTSE All-share

Passive ETF providers tracking these indexes sold their stakes, sending shares down before the July 9th announcement. Moving their Primary listing to the US, Indivior hopes to benefit from superior capital flows, higher valuation multiples and the chance of US indexation with possibilities of joining the S&P 600 and Russell 2000.

Bullish from Sell-side and Buy-side

Immediately after the sell-off, Howard Marks' Oaktree Capital Management increased their position from 2.5% to 6.3% and today hold a 7% stake in Indivior. 15+ year senior healthcare analyst David Amsellem at Piper Sandler initiated coverage with an overweight rating this week with a $22 price target.

Bloomberg

This is similar to my conservative price target from my previous article at $23 where I didn't take into account buybacks. The mean sell-side price target now sits at $24.5 which represents a 95% upside if accurate.

Is this Sell-off Justified? Short answer - NO!

Right now, shares have rallied slightly from a lower base due to buyback announcements this week on Q2 results, sending shares up 15% to $12.5.

The concerns of investors revolve around Sublocade and if Brixadi is taking meaningful market share. If you want a comparison of the two drugs, please ready my previous article from December.

My view is that the sell-off is a knee-jerk reaction and the market misunderstands the business and the market dynamics. Firstly, there is a significant treatment gap in Opioid Use Disorder medication, having both drugs on market raises the awareness of LAIs as a treatment option over daily oral Buprenorphine medications. This is because LAI is largely under-penetrated as a treatment option with roughly 1 in 5 patients taking Sublocade in BMAT (Buprenorphine Medically Assisted Treatment), the remaining vast majority of 80% are taking one of the many oral generics on market like as Suboxone.

While I don't expect LAI's to account for most market share in Buprenorphine delivery, there are advantages of having LAIs, but most important is the "compliance aspect" as patients don't need to self-medicate at home, which leads to misuse. With an LAI, you have a steady amount of buprenorphine in your blood for the month which the patient cannot undo, giving them protection from opioid overdose and prevents patients getting high when consuming fentanyl or other illicit opioids. The greater compliance aspect is what gives Sublocade and Brixadi an advantage, and I argue both are underutilised as a delivery option.

When taking oral formulations of buprenorphine, the patient who is trying to manage opioid withdrawal symptoms has to self-medicate every day, which is prone to compliance failure. Furthermore, the buprenorphine space as a whole is under penetrated, with most suitable patients not taking any medication at all for Opioid Use Disorder. As the opioid crisis continues in the US, Indivior is perfectly positioned with Opvee (Narcan competitor) for overdose and Sublocade to compact the crisis long term.

Indivior Capital Markets Day 2022

In the most recent quarter, Brixadi had 7,000 new patients in the US alone, according to the last Camurus earnings call.

Indivior CEO Mark Crossley said in the Special July 9th Call:

"If we think about the current LAI market, Sublocade is getting 77% of all new patient starts based on our data."

So, Sublocade is still taking a majority of market share in LAI and is expected to grow 25% this year instead of 35% previously guided.

Valuation Appears Too Low

On a Market Cap basis, Indivior is valued at $1.67bn with EBITDA guidance of £336m for FY24. On a forward EV/EBITDA (FY25 EBITDA = $401m) basis, Indivior trades at 4x.

EV = $1.6bn

Market Cap = $1.67bn

Sell-side Consensus Estimates FY24 FY25 FY26 EBITDA $336m $401m $489m Net Income $236 $269m $345m FCF $317m $253m $407m Market Cap / FCF Multiple 5.27x 6.6x 4.1x EV / EBITDA Multiple 4.76x 4x 3.27x Click to enlarge

The market is pricing Indivior like it's not a growing business; therefore, I believe the market doesn't fully appreciate what Sublocade is and why it'll continue to grow despite new competition.

This is why the board approved an "accelerated" $100m repurchase, which will commence once the existing $100m buyback authorising finishes this month. At the current share price of $12.5, the $100m buyback program would represent roughly 6% of shares outstanding.

Conclusion

Indivior is facing multiple issues (not mentioned is the ongoing legal battles) but ultimately long-term fundamentals of the business are arguably robust. The current negative news surrounding lower Sublocade inventory and temporary headwinds with medicaid disenrollments and Brixadi ramp up won't prevent Sublocade from growing.

Management are maintaining their $1.5bn peak annual revenue sales target for Sublocade and are taking advantage of the sell-off with buybacks. Therefore, I'd argue the lower valuation offers an attractive entry point with a potential to rerate in 2025. Also, worth noting, Indivior holds little debt with long-term borrowings at $235m, most of which is a term loan due in 2026, the group also holds $405m in cash/investments.

The biggest potential derailment to the investment thesis is lower revised Sublocade guidance in 2025 indicating low or no growth, which, I believe, is unlikely.

Key Tailwinds

- Low valuation of 4.76x EV / EBITDA for FY24.

- US Primary listing and potential US indexation in S&P 600 or Russel 2000 will drive higher capital flows.

- Sublocade continued YoY growth with stable pricing alongside competition

- Accelerated buyback ($100m new authorisation) showing investor friendly management, with potential for more buybacks in 2025.

Key Headwinds

- Brixadi taking significant market share from Sublocade.

- Medicaid disenrollments continuing to be an issue in 2024.