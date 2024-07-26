Alex Borderline/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The theoretically defensive food and beverage sector hasn't really been all that defensive of late in Mexico, as companies like Arca Continental (OTCPK:EMBVF), Coca-Cola FEMSA (KOF), FEMSA (NYSE:FMX), Grupo Soriana (OGZSY), and WalMex (OTCQX:WMMVY) have all had rather lackluster performances since my last update on FEMSA. While most of these names have managed to outperform the overall index in Mexico, they haven't exactly done well as investors have been much more cautious about the country since the presidential election and currency movements haven't helped either.

I continue to believe that FEMSA is a quality name for broad exposure to consumer spending in Mexico (and broader Latin America to a limited extent), but I can't claim that the undervaluation is an exception today. Likewise, impatient investors most likely won't appreciate the ongoing investments into an admittedly slow-to-develop drugstore business, nor the likely future investment into building a chain of U.S.-based convenience stores. Still, as the company continues to deliver on growth opportunities in its core footprint, I believe the shares will head higher over time.

Mixed Results In Q2, But Calendar Accounts For Some Of The Pressure

FEMSA's second quarter results were somewhere on the spectrum of lackluster to mediocre. While not much was wrong in the numbers, there also wasn't a lot to celebrate outside the strong performance of Coca-Cola FEMSA.

Revenue rose a little more than 12% as reported, good for a tiny beat relative to expectation. Coca-Cola FEMSA drove all the upside, with 13% revenue growth (3% above expectations) underpinned by strong pricing and over 7% volume growth (including over 8% volume growth in Mexico/Central America and 12% in Brazil).

Proximity Americas, which includes the core Oxxo franchise, was less impressive, as revenue growth slowed to 9% (a 3% miss) and same-store growth slowed to just 4%, with traffic down 0.6%. The timing of Holy Week often impacts these comparisons (and is not easy to model), and management sounded fairly confident of a return to healthy ticket and traffic growth in the second half of the year.

The Health business (drugstore operations in multiple LatAm countries) saw a slight decline in revenue and a 1.1% decline in same-store comps, with top-line results missing expectations once again (this time by 4%).

Overall gross margin improved 240bp to 41.5%, with good improvement at Coca-Cola FEMSA (up 160bp to 46%), Proximity Americas (up 310bp to 44.1%), and Proximity Europe (up 120bp to 43.3%) offsetting flat performance at Health (up 10bp to 30.3%) and weaker margins (down 40bp to 11.6%) at Fuel.

EBITDA rose almost 17%, with margin expanding 60bp to 14.4%, and beat by 2%. While Fuel (up 19%, making up <4% of EBITDA) and Proximity Americas (up almost 13%, with a 14.7% margin) were better than expected, the strong results at Coca-Cola FEMSA (up 22%, 20% margin, and a 10% beat) really drove the performance.

I'm sure some bears will criticize the results, with commentary along the lines of "well, they only beat because of Coca-Cola FEMSA," and my response would be "so what?". Part of my bullish stance on FEMSA has always been predicated on the benefits of the conglomerate structure and the fact that stronger businesses can lift up weaker ones from time to time - Coca-Cola FEMSA hasn't always been so strong (results in the years immediately before the pandemic weren't great), but it's helping now.

Ongoing Investments In Digital And Drugstores Likely Will Continue To Irk Some Investors

It's been a while since the Health business has been strong, and it's certainly not in great shape today. Same-store sales were down almost 5% in Mexico in the face of tough competition, and although the same-store sales growth in Colombia looks impressive (up 18%), underlying results there are still not great, while Chile is turning around.

There's no quick fix here, and part of the story is to just weather the tougher competitive environment and continue to build a business that can leverage scale over time. "Rome wasn't built in a day" calls don't always work well in a market that behaves like Varuca Salt ("I want it NOW!"), but I'd note that the company has slowed the pace of store growth in recent quarters.

FEMSA's digital ambitions seem to get a little less scrutiny, even though the company is likely losing around M$1B per quarter as it continues to invest in the growth of the business. Spin saw 56% year-over-year growth in users and 37% growth in active users, with monthly transactions up 13%, while Spin Premia grew overall and active users by about 44% and saw 36% of Oxxo transactions in Mexico involve Spin Premia cards.

The main growth opportunity here is to continue to expand the Spin ecosystem, adding more loyalty partners (increasing the value proposition of the card) and expanding the services offered. I believe it is likely a matter of time before FEMSA gets involved in lending through Spin Premia, almost certainly with the involvement of a partner.

One other large investment question is what management will do about the United States. The company continues to see good growth in its discount food retail business in Mexico (Bara) and in its Brazilian Oxxo expansion (Nos), but the widespread expectation is that the company will eventually seek to build a c-store business in the United States.

Management has said multiple times that they're not looking at a large transaction, but I wouldn't be surprised if they did a small "foothold" deal to get the ball rolling, but then invested billions behind that over time to grow the business. As companies like Sheetz and Buc-ee's have shown, there is growth potential in the category, but it will take time and money to compete here and not all investors will be inclined to wait for the fruits of those investments.

The Outlook

I haven't really changed my model in a meaningful way since my last update, and I'm still looking for five-year revenue growth around 8% and long-term revenue growth around 7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA still has opportunities to grow through increased consumption in South America and through increased beer distribution sales in Brazil. Oxxo still has room to grow throughout Latin America, and the Mexican operations can benefit from near-shoring (more migration from less-penetrated rural areas) and expanded service offerings, and there's still a lot of growth potential in concepts like Bara.

On the margin side, I expect EBITDA margins to exceed 15% in FY'26 (from a little above 14% in FY'23 and likely a bit below 14% this year). Free cash flow margins are tougher to forecast given how much capex could go into supporting growth projects like a U.S. C-store business, but I'm looking for growth through the mid-single-digits over time, driving double-digit FCF growth (closer to 9% on a more like-for-like adjusted basis).

Discounting those cashflows back, I believe the ADRs are undervalued below $130. While that is lower than my prior target, the difference is due to currency. The shares likewise continue to look undervalued on a 7.5x forward EBITDA multiple (with a fair value closer to $125).

The Bottom Line

FEMSA isn't a screaming bargain today, but it's a large and well-followed company and a popular play for institutions who want exposure to Mexico's consumer sector, so I wouldn't expect to find a major bargain, particularly with the company having turned its back on its previous diversification strategy and increased its focus on capital returns to shareholders. There's still controversy here, including how aggressively management will support the Health business and what they want to do in the U.S., but not to the same extent as before.

I continue to like this stock as a lower-risk way to play LatAm consumer spending growth, and I think the valuation still offers enough upside to remain positive on the shares.