Fujitsu Limited (FJTSF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Fujitsu Limited (OTCPK:FJTSF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call July 25, 2024 2:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Takashi Koto - Investor Relations
Takeshi Isobe - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Kazutaka Yoshizumi - SMBC Nikko Security
Kenji Yasui - UBS Securities

Takashi Koto

Since it is time, we would like to commence Fujitsu Limited FY 2024 Q1 Financial Results Meeting. Thank you very much for your attendance despite your very busy schedule. I will be serving as the MC today. My name is Koto from Investor Relations.

First of all, let me introduce the speaker today, Takeshi Isobe, Representative Director, Corporate Vice President, CFO. As for today’s proceedings, first of all, Isobe will be speaking about the overview of Q1 consolidated financial results for about 15 minutes. After that, from around 3:45, we will have Q&A session for the media and from 4:05, we will have the session for investors and analysts. For the Q&A sessions, all the participants will be able to see. If you would like to ask questions there is a need to participate through zoom webinar. As for the method of participation, please make sure to confirm through the e-mail that we have sent in advance.

Now, let us begin without further ado. CFO, Isobe, the floor is yours.

Takeshi Isobe

This is Isobe speaking. So I would like to explain about the financial results of 2024 first quarter. Please turn to Page 3. I will start by presenting our financial highlights. The most important segment is Service Solutions. We continue to have strongly high revenue and operating profit building on the previous year. Revenue for the first quarter was ¥501.6 billion, an increase of 7.8% over last year’s first quarter. In particular, business in Japan continues to see a healthy demand for DX and modernization services and revenue rose 11% over the prior year.

