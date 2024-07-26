Monty Rakusen

Investment Thesis

Coal these days can be unpopular to some as it is seen as environmentally unfriendly, as it pollutes the air with greenhouse gases. However, coal remains a vital part of the global economy and Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) seems rather overlooked despite strong long-term potential. I believe that coal stocks can be neglected and thus undervalued, with strong long-term tailwinds from electricity demand fueling growth for Hallador. Therefore, I rate shares as a buy with a price target of $12.

Leading The Way

Hallador in Spanish means "The one who leads the way", according to their website. Since 1951, this company has been engaged in oil and gas exploration from its inception, and has now transitioned to be a major coal miner and producer. Operating in Indiana, "the largest portion of our business has been devoted to coal mining in the State of Indiana through Sunrise Coal, LLC (a wholly-owned subsidiary) serving the electric power generation industry" according to the annual report.

Their operations can be divided into two segments: Coal Operations and Electric Operations. Coal Operations made up 68.6% of total revenues for FY 2023, and Electric Operations made up 42.2% of total revenues. Corporate and other eliminations which are "unallocated corporate costs and activities" took up a negative 10.9%, so the total does add up to 100% if you factor in the unallocated corporate costs that subtract from total sales.

10-K

Their coal operations involve mining and selling coal to customers "in the State of Indiana with the remainder sold to customers in Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama". Electric operations involve selling leftover electricity the company has generated from their Merom Power Plant. In essence, Hallador is an energy company that uses coal to power the state of Indiana as well as other states in the USA.

Recently, on February 23 2024, the company's coal operations segment undertook "an initiative designed to strengthen our financial and operational efficiency and to create significant operational savings and higher margins in our coal segment". They want to become more of an IPP, or independent power producer, to become more resilient and diversified away from coal. My opinion is that this is a positive for the shareholders, but in the short-term it can lead to weak fundamental performance as this transition takes place.

In conclusion, this coal company is strategically shifting into more of an independent power producer, focused on securing long-term contracts that can stabilize cash flows for shareholders. I'm optimistic about this shift but caution, patience will be necessary, as the share price has come down since highs of $15 per share. Patience is necessary in my view for this investment to work, so I advise investors to remain bullish but expect positive fundamentals to come in later next year.

Becoming An Independent Power Producer

From a top-down perspective, coal still has relevance in today's economy in my view as it remains a large fuel source for electricity. A lot of the world still cannot run completely on renewable energies, so I see the future being still dependent on fossil fuels for at least the next decade. I believe that a diversified set of energy sources, some renewable and some will not protect the interests of all energy consumers and make our world more resilient to market, environment, and economic volatility.

Despite my view that coal is still largely relevant, the data shows another story. Coal consumption has declined somewhat in the USA, according to the EIA,

We expect that the U.S. electric power sector will consume 73% of U.S. coal in 2024 and 70% in 2025, down from 79% in 2019. In 2019, the U.S. electric power sector consumed 539 MMst of coal, while exports totaled 94 MMst. Coal consumption declined substantially across all sectors in the pandemic year of 2020 and then returned to pre-pandemic levels in 2021.

Consumption has been quite variable depending on the year, but overall the trend is trending downwards. It looks like U.S. domestic consumption is projected to decrease, so exports to countries like China and India are trying to fill this gap. Nonetheless, investors can see the outlook for coal consumption in the U.S. is rather negative, with some headwinds from alternative renewable sources being a major competing option.

EIA

The trends in declining coal consumption explains why Hallador is making the IPP transition, in my view. Management can sort of see the writing on the wall here, so they are making the smart strategic shift necessary to protect shareholders. They plan to "reduce our capital reinvestment for coal production in 2024 by approximately $10 million" and have idled production at some of their mines. Therefore, investors should expect a transition away from coal and more into being a power company, which should protect investors from the secular decline of coal consumption in my opinion.

My conclusion is that coal is still largely relevant, although becoming less so over time in the USA. Hallador is trying to hedge both sides of their business but slowly leaning more into electricity, but still using their coal operations effectively to reinvest earnings from coal and pour it into their electricity business. This effective strategy should pay off, but may require patience. I advise shareholders to remain bullish as they wait for these shifts to show up in future earnings results.

Potential Forward Power Sales Are Attractive

Financially speaking, I expect the company to reach positive free cash flow by 2026 as the capex spend decreases in tandem with an increase in operating cash flow. This should allow management to finally have money to buy back stock, enhancing shareholder value. Once again, this story is more of a long-term play so patience will be required.

Management's focus on being more electricity focused is stated in their transcript,

However, we believe future forward sales from our electric operations will soon eclipse our forward sales from our coal operations. Since January, we have evaluated and continue to evaluate several major power and capacity sales opportunities, including one proposal made to us that if contracted, will result in a more than $1 billion worth of potential forward power sales. According to the Indiana Business Journal, in the last 12 months, there have been 8 new data centers and/or Bitcoin mining facility projects announced in the state of Indiana, where our Marine Power plant is located.

Potential forward power sales are attractive in my eyes because they will enable cash flows to grow, and give the company the predictability to manage their finances effectively. Thus, there's a lot of potential upside here which should allow Hallador to become a strong free cash flow generator in the future.

With new AI, data centers, and a need for a better power grid, electricity seems to be in high-demand these days showing no sign of stopping. Therefore, Hallador seems to be in the right spot to negotiate attractive forward power sales agreements to secure large cash flows that can greatly exceed reinvestment needs, leading management to be able to buy back shares in the future.

Valuation - $12 Fair Value

I think the stock deserves a $12 fair value and is therefore undervalued. This investment thesis will require some patience because it takes some time for the shift to IPP to take place, and in the short-term the change may hit earnings negatively for a while.

Assuming sales remain flat around $550 million (which is equal to the TTM) I think the fair EBITDA margin going forward will be around 20%, which is around the 5Y average of 18.53% according to Seeking Alpha. Therefore, EBITDA should be $110 million annually going forward. I think sales should remain flat because the coal operation's decline is more than offset by the electricity operation's rise. So the two should balance out and make sales flat going forward.

Apply a sector median of 5x EBITDA multiple to $110 million in EBITDA gets me EV of $550 million. Subtract net debt of $104 million gets me $440 million, rounded down. Divide by shares outstanding of 37 million gets me $12, rounded up. The stock trades cheap and should elevate as the transition to the IPP continues in my view.

Even though the fair value is $12, it may take a while for this to happen as the market can be myopic and miss this opportunity. So, a note on patience again is required as I don't think the stock will jump to $12 within the next year. It may take 1-2 years for this thesis to play out, depending on the timing of future power sales agreement and the speed of the IPP transition.

Risks

Coal is seen as ESG-unfriendly, so a lot of institutions and pensions can't invest in these kinds of stocks. Therefore, the lack of institutional interest may pose a risk to shares as they do not see that much buying interest from funds with deep pockets. Furthermore, it may take a while for this thesis to play out so the shares may go up and down before they really take off.

Future regulations could constrict the profitability of their coal mines, as the nation moves away from fossil fuels. This could pose a risk and accelerate the decline of coal consumption in the USA. Furthermore, any future trade tariffs between USA and other countries could limit the export potential of Hallador, as they find it difficult to sell their coal outside the USA.

If management fails to find future power sales agreements the company could fail to realize its billion-dollar sales potential. Also, being concentrated in Indiana is a potential risk because data centers could go elsewhere, in areas where Hallador doesn't operate geographically. A lack of geographical diversification could put Hallador in unattractive locations which make it hard for them to capitalize on market trends.

Buy Hallador

There's a lot of upside, but it may take a while. Investors may find their patience tested with this name as low institutional interest and sluggish coal consumption in the U.S. puts some near-term pressure on Hallador. Nonetheless, for those willing to wait Hallador may present a $12 price in the future as it finds itself generating lots of cash to return to shareholders through buybacks. Thus, I think Hallador is a buy for investors who are interested in an energy company with strong growth potential at cheap valuation.