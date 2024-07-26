JHVEPhoto

In early January 2024, we analyzed three main downside risks to STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM). Despite a guidance cut in May, we (still) reported an Attractive Risk/Reward. At that time, our buy target incorporated further market deterioration and a positive view on the industrial and automotive segments that we believe were sufficiently derisked. On 25/07/2024, STM reported its Q2 results, and the stock price was down by 12% when writing.

STM FY 2024 guidance downgrade

Source: STM Q2 results presentation - Fig 1

Q2 Earnings Results

STM reported Q2 net sales of $3.23 billion, with a gross margin of 40.1% and a core operating profit margin of 11.6% (Fig 2). Cross-checking Wall Street analyst estimates, the company's Q2 EBIT was 12% above consensus. Compared to last year, STM's turnover decreased by 25.3%, which was mainly due to OEMs. On a quarterly sequential basis, sales decreased by 6.7%. Going down to the P&L assessment, the company's gross margin was aligned with STM’s previous guidance. However, we should note an 890 basis points decrease compared to Q2 2023, mainly due to product MIX and higher unused capacity charges. Looking at the H1, on a divisional level, the Power & Discrete and MCUs segments were the negative outliers for the company. Q1 and Q2 2024 were not positive quarters.

STM Financials in a Snap

Source: STM Q2 press release - Fig 2

Adjusting Estimates with Pros and Cons

Given the size of the previous cut and the bottoming out in end markets seen by competitors, we believe it was the last guidance adjustment. Since management statements in mid-March indicated a stable demand, we believe demand worsened significantly towards April.

The first quarter is not usually the strongest for STM, and in the scenario, this negative trend was confirmed in Q2. In this environment, this decline might signal darker times on the horizon. H1 was a soft semester; however, we are more concerned about the Q3. Regarding Q3 sales, the CEO guided a $3.25 billion in results at the mid-point. This implied a minus -27% on a yearly level and a plus 0.6% on a quarterly basis. Our Q3 sales projections were set at $3.6 billion. Therefore, in our model, we adjust sales by a minus 5%; Going down to the P&L analysis, the company presented a 38% Q3 gross margin outlook, compared to an average consensus estimates of 40.9%. Assuming consensus OPEX is unchanged, this would imply a Q3 2024 core operating profit around 20% below consensus. Therefore, this might pressure STM's shares in the upcoming days. In numbers, these 350 basis points of margin deterioration are reported as a consequence of unused capacity. There are two considerations to report: 1) we positively report a resilient price on STM product offering, and 2) on a negative note, the company's inventories increased to $2.8 billion (or 132 days compared to a ten-year average of 109 days). This might further drag on STM's valuation. Having said that, in our previous estimates, we already incorporated a margin decline. Therefore, our core operating profit moved from $2 billion to $1.9 billion. The new 2024 company's guidance implied Q4 sales up by 8%. Applying the new company's outlook, we would expect at least a 20% downgrade to the 2024 consensus EBIT. The CEO highlighted that "during the quarter, contrary to our prior expectations, customer orders for Industrial did not improve, and Automotive demand declined." Here at the Lab, we have good coverage of the EU auto industries, and having listened to Stellantis and Renault's analyst calls, we are now more cautious.

That said, there are also optimistic takes to report:

STM’s net cash reached $3.20 billion compared to the $3.13 billion achieved in Q1 (Fig 3). In the meantime, the company paid dividends for $73 million and executed a $88 million buyback. More than 10% of STM market cap is in cash equivalents; Post Q2 guidance cut, we still believe STM is at an infection point, and the negative price reaction is now incorporated into the share; Still related to the capital priorities, STM adjusted its CAPEX investment and is progressing with a buyback (Fig 4). During the quarter, the company announced the launch of a new repurchase plan program with a value of up to $1.1 billion to be executed within a three-year period.

STM Capital Structure

Fig 3

STM FCF

Fig 4

Valuation

Following the STM outlook revision, we see a good entry point. Here at the Lab, we use our 2025 earnings per share estimates to better capture the company's long-term exposure to structural growth areas such as the energy transition, data centers, and microcontrollers. For this reason, STM valuation continues to be attractive. Even if we report lower sales and EBIT in 2024, mainly due to lower volume, our valuation is set for 2025 numbers. Our 2025 sales and EBIT projections are at $15.5 and $3 billion, respectively. This is based on 1) expectations for a return to a low to mid-single-digit growth in sales, 2) the World’s first fully integrated silicon carbide industrial facility for high-volume 200 mm modules and power devices. In our 2025 estimates, with an EPS of $2.7 (and adjusting for the cash components), STM trades at a P/E of 11.7x. This is much below respect to a five-year average of > 18x. In addition, we continue to report a higher discrepancy related to PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index performance. STM peers trade on average at a 23x P/E multiple. Continuing to apply an 18x P/E multiple aligned with the company's historical average (Fig 5), we confirm our buy rating target of €48.6 per share($52 in ADR). Upside risks also include AI market potential and the higher use of microprocessor products in daily life.

STM SA Valuation Data

Fig 5

Risks

As already reported, STM downside risks include price changes, weakening of the $/€ exchange rate, comps capacity growth, imbalance supply/demand, utilization rate, and technology product life cycles. The company is also exposed to different types of customers (Fig 6). Other risk factors are lower GDP growth rates and the ability to deliver new image-sensing products to smartphones. In addition, our team continues to see Industrial MCU as the segment with the most pricing risk. This is due to elevated inventory levels. That said, we believe the Industrial cycle has reached a trough, and after the second guidance cut, the new estimates are largely derisked.

STMicroelectronics types of customers

Fig 6

Conclusion

Q2 results were mixed, but the company's price product offering was supportive. We believe STM is at an infection point and could potentially be re-evaluated from multiple perspectives. Our buy rating is then confirmed.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.