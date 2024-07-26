A Look At The Performance Behind Our Suite Of Dynamically Hedged ETFs

Jul. 26, 2024 5:00 AM ETDDWM, DWM, DDLS, DLS, EMMF
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.5K Followers

Summary

  • Dynamic currency hedging has effectively reduced international portfolio risk and added value to non-hedged equity portfolios, especially during periods of U.S. dollar strength.
  • Since 2016, the WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund has outperformed a 50% hedged portfolio with an annual performance of 8.3% and a risk of 12.7%, adding 2% annually over the WisdomTree International Equity Fund.
  • Our dynamic hedging strategy, which includes five components, has seen adjustments in hedge ratios influenced by momentum components, with all components adding value since 2023, and recent monthly rebalancing decreased the developed market hedge to about 20%.

ETF - Exchange Traded Funds

Torsten Asmus

By Liqian Ren

At WisdomTree, we offer numerous suites of Funds. In this blog post, I will focus on two particular suites: one that is dynamically hedged and another that is not hedged.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.5K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DDWM--
WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund ETF
DWM--
WisdomTree International Equity Fund ETF
DDLS--
WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International SmallCap Equity Fund ETF
DLS--
WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund ETF
EMMF--
WisdomTree Emerging Markets Multifactor Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News