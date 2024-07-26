Pinterest: A GARP Story Worth Buying

Jul. 26, 2024 5:54 AM ETPinterest, Inc. (PINS) Stock
Fountainhead profile picture
Fountainhead
1.8K Followers

Summary

  • Pinterest's unique platform and intent to buy users is a big competitive advantage.
  • Its flywheel of targeted ads helps users with designs and ideas and consequently drives more value for advertisers with more conversions.
  • Pinterest is reasonably priced at 7x sales or 0.4x sales growth, in line with its competitors.
  • Pinterest is also growing adjusted earnings at a fast clip of 25%.

Pinterest on corkboard

akinbostanci/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has performed well for shareholders in the past year with a 40% increase. As we can see above, since 2022, Pinterest has seen its P/S multiple below 10, and currently sits around a reasonable

This article was written by

Fountainhead profile picture
Fountainhead
1.8K Followers
Financial Analyst and Portfolio Manager for more than 3 decades, with a 5 Star tipranks rating in the top 6%. I love to find great, undervalued, best in class companies using the same fundamental analysis and strategies used by Warren Buffett and Peter Lynch.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of RDDT, GOOG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PINS Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PINS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PINS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News