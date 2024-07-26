Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Volaris (NYSE:VLRS) reported its second quarter earnings on the 22nd of July, posting the highest EBITDAR for any second quarter while improving its full year outlook. In this report, I will be discussing the results and also evaluate the stock price target by implementing forward projections and the balance sheet data into my stock valuation tool.

Volaris Manages A Significant Capacity Cut

Volaris is currently facing a significant number of airplanes being grounded due to Pratt & Whitney engine issues and that is significantly reducing its capacity while providing some much-needed upward pressure on unit revenues. The result is that capacity decreased by 17.2% driven by a 26.4% reduction in domestic capacity partially offset by a 1.4% increase in international capacity which combined with a 12.2% increase in revenue per available seat mile resulted in a 7.1% decrease in passenger revenues and a 7.2% drop in total revenues. Obviously, we would like to see revenues grow, but we cannot conclude any differently than Volaris managing things rather well in the current challenging environment.

Operating expenses decreased 9.7%, which points at a margin expansion for the quarter, but unit costs excluding fuel were still up 10.7% as the grounded airplanes still have costs attached such as depreciation and amortization while not generating value or adding and capacity over which costs can be amortized.

Volaris Is More Positive On The Balance Of 2024

Volaris is seeing better engine turnaround times and has secured spare part capacity, which has led to an improved capacity development in 2024. The company now expects capacity to be down 14% compared to 16 to 18 percent expected earlier, while revenues are expected to be in line with last year. Third quarter TRASM is expected to be up 11% partially offsetting a 14% lower capacity, while unit costs are expected to be up 14% reflecting the capacity reduction.

What Is The Stock Price Target For Volaris?

I assess stocks based on their multi-year targets using an EV/EBITDA valuation, for which The Aerospace Forum has built a custom valuation tool. Using that tool, we see that Volaris is significantly mispriced against its own median EV/EBITDA valuation but also against the peer group. Indeed, the current valuation is elevated but Volaris is managing the engine crisis rather well and its stock price of $6.35 is extremely low. Even during the pandemic when airlines were not making money, Volaris stock was worth $2.94 and by the time the pandemic ended, Volaris stock was trading at $11.77 and its 52-week low was $6.86. So, the current stock price would in my view only make sense if we would be seeing anything that resembled the same magnitude of impact, and the engine crisis is nowhere near that.

Conclusion: Volaris Sees Unit Revenue Strength In A Challenging Operational Environment

What holds for Volaris is that they are doing quite well, driven by unit revenue strength that is partially offsetting the capacity cut. Perhaps the reason why Volaris stock is not fully valued is because the risk remains that unit revenues soften, in which case we will see the severe impact of the capacity cuts. However, for the time being, Volaris is still seeing strong unit revenues, and it is prudently shifting capacity towards the highest profitable routes which includes international expansion. While the operational environment is challenging, I believe the current stock price does not reflect the value of the business.