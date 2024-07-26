Lux Blue

Investment Thesis

I recommend holding shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR). After an accurate sell recommendation in my coverage initiation report, the company showed signs that it deserves a more positive analysis.

The bank showed good expansion of its loan portfolio with controlled NPL, meaning Santander Brasil managed to grow in more profitable segments without increasing risk.

Another highlight is that Santander's P/E is starting to become more attractive. However, it still does not have a good margin of safety, especially when we analyze its momentum against its competitors.

Santander Brasil Results Update in 2Q24

On July 24, Santander Brasil released its 2Q24 results. In my opinion, the results were good, although there were some points of concern, and I will present each segment of the results individually.

A note for the reader is that the company releases its numbers in Brazilian Reais (BRL), so I will use the documents that the company released but convert them to dollars using the ratio of 1 USD = 5.59 BRL, which was the exchange rate on the last day of June.

Expanded Loan Portfolio

The loan portfolio expanded 1.8% QoQ and 7.8% YoY, reaching BRL 665 billion ($119 billion).

Loan Portfolio (IR Company)

In my view, the growth did not present any surprises and should be close to what competitors Itaú (ITUB) and Bradesco (BBD) should present. However, it represents a good acceleration, given that Santander Brasil has been very selective in granting credit for a long time, and corroborates my upgrade in investment recommendation.

Non-Performing Loan

NPL over 90 days remained stable in the quarter and fell 20 bps YoY.

NPL ratio over 90-days (IR Company)

It is interesting to note that this was only possible due to the improvement in the credit quality of the loan portfolio, especially with regard to personal credit, a segment with good returns in which Santander is advancing.

Net Interest Income (NII)

Here we have Santander's first stumble in the results. Net Interest Income had a reduction of 0.3% in the quarter, reaching BRL 14.7 billion ($2.6 billion).

Net Interest Income (IR Company)

Looking at the numbers, we see an impact on both Client NII and Market NII. In my view, this reflects a higher cost of funding for the bank and a negative point for the quarterly result.

Allowance For Loan Losses And Cost Of Risk

Allowance For Loan Losses And Cost Of Risk decreased by 2.4% QoQ and by 1.4% YoY, reaching BRL 5.9 billion ($1 billion).

Allowance For Loan Losses And Cost Of Risk (IR Company)

This is due to the improved credit quality, especially in the retail segment, which is beginning to see an increase in disposable income with a reduction in unemployment and a reduction in interest rates. This is also in line with the conclusions drawn from the NPL figures and corroborates my upgrade of the recommendation.

Expenses

Expenses grew +0.3% QoQ and +4.6% YoY to BRL 6.3 billion ($1.2 billion). Some highlights were data processing (+9.2%), due to higher investments in technology, and staff compensation (+8.7%), impacted by labor agreements.

Expenses (IR Company)

In my view, despite higher spending on technology (which is important), the increase in expenses was controlled given that inflation during the period was 4.23%.

Recurring Managerial Net Profit

Santander's recurring managerial net profit in 2Q24 grew 10% QoQ, and 44% YoY to BRL 3.3 billion ($596 million) due to good loan portfolio expansion, controlled provisions and soft NII.

Recurring Managerial Net Profit (IR Company)

It is worth noting that I am raising my recommendation because I listed some risks in my report at the start of coverage that are not materializing. One of them was the concern about the increase in NPL, since Santander would start granting credit to a segment with greater competition and more risk, which did not happen.

Another positive point is that the ROE reached 15.5%, still below its peers, but showing an improvement in the company's valuation metrics versus its competitors.

Valuation Is Improving

I am using the P/E multiple comparative evaluation method, so we will compare Santander Brasil against its peers Itaú (ITUB), Bradesco (BBD), and Banco do Brasil (OTCPK:BDORY).

At the moment, Santander Brasil no longer offers a premium to its competitors Itaú and Bradesco, due to the 16% drop in shares since my report to start coverage. However, there is still no margin of safety in my view, which is why I am raising my recommendation from sell to hold, not buy.

Santander Brasil According To Quant Rating and Factor Grades

Now let's analyze the Quant Rating and Factor Grades.

Quant Rating and Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

The Quant Rating tool indicates that the investor should hold the shares, leaving me quite confident about my recommendation. This is due to the poor performance of the shares in recent months, and I will talk more about this in the following chapter on risks.

Potential Risks To The Bullish Thesis

In my opinion, the company's stock performance is poor for the following reasons: For investors, Santander Brazil is neither a value thesis nor a growth thesis.

On one side, we have Itaú and Banco do Brasil, banks with businesses doing very well, ROE above 20%, and good prospects. On the other side, we have banks like Nu (NU) and Inter (INTR) that are growing exponentially and becoming quite competitive, but what about Santander?

Santander Brasil does not have a high ROE or strong growth, in other words, investors have better options than a bank with mixed results and valuation without a safety margin. The risks to the thesis are diverse, and investors should conduct a diligent study before investing in the company's shares.

The Bottom Line

Santander Brasil reported good, but not great, results. The company managed to expand its loan portfolio without compromising NPLs, and this led to its ROE increasing to 15.5% in the quarter.

In addition, with the recent drop in shares, the company's P/E no longer represents a premium to its competitors. However, there is no good margin of safety to recommend buying the company's shares.

Based on this analysis, I recommend holding Santander Brasil shares. In my view, the bank will need to show results that exceed expectations, such as an ROE approaching 20%, to receive a buy recommendation.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.