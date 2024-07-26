Dilok Klaisataporn

Introduction

In this article, I'll be covering FinVolution (NYSE:FINV), the second-largest player in the Chinese credit-tech market. My reason for covering this market is simple: credit-tech companies in China currently represent a lucrative risk-reward profile.

For example, the two largest players in this market, Qifu Technology (QFIN) and FinVolution, are selling for 4.9x and 3.7x forward P/E ratios. Furthermore, Qifu is selling at around its book value, while FinVolution is selling for a price/book multiple below 1x (Capital IQ).

In this article, I'll explore the company's in balance sheet, income statement, risk quality, and valuation metrics. I believe my research into FinVolution will be useful, as I have gained extra insights through numerous discussions with investor relations representatives. To kick off the analysis, I'll start with a high level overview of the credit-tech market in China.

Chinese Credit-Tech Industry

The best way to segment the credit-tech industry is by borrower risk profile and consequently, the annual interest rates charged. FinVolution targets underrepresented individual and small, and medium enterprise ("SME") borrowers. These borrowers are usually young and have limited credit history, so in order to compensate for their more risky nature, FinVolution charges annual interest rates between 18-24%. In China, the max interest rate cap on consumer loans is an annualized 24% meaning that this borrower profile represents the 'riskiest' borrower group. As of year-end 2023, FinVolution stated that "the substantial majority of the outstanding balance of loans facilitated on our platform in China had interest rates below 24%" (FinVolution Annual Report 2023).

The reason for why credit-tech platforms can thrive in China is due to the fact that the aforementioned borrower group is underrepresented by large banks. Large banks focus on high-income borrowers with larger ticket sizes as well as corporate lending. Furthermore, these banks may not have adequate technology to evaluate the credit quality of young consumers and SMEs. Credit-tech companies, however, specialize in risk assessment using a plethora of proprietary data, third-party data, and user info (FinVolution Q4 2023 Presentation). This credit assessment model is reinforced by the industry's tech-first approach which is based on scalable consumer apps, embedded finance solutions, and digital advertising.

Credit-tech has been a quickly growing market over the past decade as more Chinese households seek consumption loans. The ticket size for FinVolution's average loan is 9,044 "RMB" and the average tenure of a loan is 8.2 months (FinVolution Q4 2023 Presentation). One effect of the inherently small loan sizes is that credit-tech companies need to focus both on a scaled customer base and repeat borrower contribution. Currently, FinVolution has 25.2 million cumulative borrowers in the Chinese market. And out of all loan transactions in Q4 2023, roughly 85% of them were issued to borrowers already registered on the platform.

Despite the lack of competition from large Chinese banks, the sector is filled with competition from smaller regional banks and other credit-tech platforms. According to my discussions with investor relations representatives at Qifu Technologies, there are about 1000 regional banks and 30+ credit-tech platforms that are targeting the 4-5 trillion "RMB" loan volume market for consumers (Qifu 2023 Q3 Presentation). FinVolution is the second largest peer with regards to loan originations in the 18-24% interest rate loan market in China, following Qifu Technology. The scale of these companies is promising since rising regulatory standards crowd out smaller credit-tech companies and the constant need for updated technology allows them to outcompete regional banks.

Analysis of FinVolution

In this analysis of FinVolution, I will go through balance sheet metrics first since loan growth and risk management are the cornerstones of company performance within the credit-tech industry. Then, I will share a profitability analysis of the income statement. The balance sheet and income statement analysis are the pillars for evaluating the attractiveness of this business, which I will complement with specific risk measures that are important for the longevity of the business model. Finally, I will end by discussing the valuation of FinVolution based on multiple comparisons with peers and capital allocation to investors through dividends and share repurchases.

Balance Sheet & Loan Analysis

The strongest growth driver for FinVolution is outstanding loan growth. The company has grown its total loan balance by 34% over the past two years, primarily driven by loan volume growth in China. Although not incredibly meaningful right now, FinVolution sees international loan balances as a growth driver in the future. As the first step to the company's international expansion, FinVolution has launched consumer loan applications in Indonesia and the Philippines. According to the management team, FinVolution is the 2nd largest player in The Philippines and the 3rd largest player in Indonesia. This can be considered an impressive performance since the company has only been in these markets since 2019 (Investor Presentation, 2024).

The Author

A growing loan balance implies continued growth for FinVolution going forward. According to investor relations ("IR"), it is important to continuously acquire new customers. The reason for this is that the average customer stays with a company such as FinVolution for 3-5 years. Hence, on average, if the company stops acquiring customers completely, it will have no business after 3-5 years. Furthermore, new users are an incredibly important driver for growth since that user has a relatively high lifetime value. In fact, repeat borrower contribution (amount of loans given to repeat borrowers divided by total loan volume), as mentioned earlier, currently measures to 85% (Q1 2024 Earnings Release).

The Author

Transaction volume growth has been strong since 2021, especially due to the acceleration in loan volumes throughout 2022. However, the macroeconomic environment brought loan volumes down significantly in 2023. One notable trend throughout the period is the relatively constant growth in repeat borrower transaction volumes and the volatile new borrower transaction volume. What is occurring is that new borrowers quickly convert to repeat borrowers, which creates stability for FinVolution. However, customer acquisition can be costly and credit risk for new borrowers may be higher due to less data input. This creates volatility in new borrower contributions, since it is mostly a function of the company's risk appetite and marketing expenditures.

Despite the macroeconomic headwinds in the Chinese market, FinVolution is still aiming to acquire new customers domestically. During the past three years, the amount of unique borrowers has nevertheless declined despite the company's efforts.

The Author

One such effort to reinvigorate growth into the business is FinVolution's international expansion. As opposed to Qifu Technologies, which has not expanded outside of the Chinese market, FinVolution has embraced expansion into Southeast Asia. The company began this expansion in 2019 and fruits from this investment will be enjoyed this year and in the years to come. In fact, this year will mark the first year of profitability in both Indonesia and The Philippines (Q1 2024 Earnings Call).

FinVolution began reporting the number of unique international borrowers in Q1 2023 and over the past year, the borrower amount has grown by roughly 15%. This means that unique international borrowers make up 29% of total unique borrowers, which has meaningfully contributed to continued growth. However, as a percentage of total loan balance, international loans only make up 1.8%.

The Author

Income Statement Analysis

Even though the loan balance in international markets is very low compared to the Chinese market, the impact of these loans on the income statement is significant.

In Q1 of 2024, "International Revenues increased to RMB594.8 million, up 32.9% year-over-year and contributing 18.8% of total net revenues" (Q1 2024 Earnings Report). The reason for this high contribution is that the interest rate FinVolution charges in international markets are significantly higher than in the Chinese market. While the Chinese government has imposed a 24% annual interest rate cap in China, the interest rate cap in Indonesia and The Philippines is 110% and 183%, respectively. So, while borrowers in the international markets are inherently riskier than those in the Chinese market, FinVolution earns a strong premium for borrowing to international customers, which drives revenues upward.

The increased risk of both the Chinese market and international markets is captured well on FinVolution's income statement. Similar to the accounting rules of banks, FinVolution is required to record provisions for expected credit losses on loans given. This is an important metric because, to keep it simple, credit tech companies earn money from interest earned on its loans minus losses of principal on loans not repaid. One caveat is that, as opposed to banks, credit tech companies also earn a fee for facilitating a loan between a bank and consumers. For this reason, I have split the income statement into profitability based on fee facilitation and loan operations.

As seen below, FinVolution's margin on facilitation fees is strong and growing. In this income statement split, I define gross facilitation income as the sum of loan facilitation fees and post-facilitation fees. Furthermore, I attribute operating costs - origination expenses, sales & marketing, general & admin, and research and development - to the facilitation revenue. Although some of these expenses are also intertwined with loan risk, they primarily represent the costs of facilitating new transactions between consumers and capital providers.

This metric can be seen as an efficiency measure. How much does FinVolution need to spend in order to facilitate new transactions? Currently, the company has a 30% facilitation margin, meaning that for every dollar FinVolution earns in facilitation fees from the bank, it keeps 30 cents. I find these margins to be very strong, and they align with management's focus of keeping operating expenditures low through driving efficiency in marketing spend and administration.

The Author

The next way to split FinVolution's income statement is based upon the inherent loan operations. I have made this split by defining gross lending income as guarantee income (interest and principal income when repayments are made) plus net interest income. Then, I attribute credit losses and provisions as costs to earning this income. This measures how much FinVolution is likely to earn on its outstanding loan balance after deducting expected credit losses.

As shown below, gross lending income has been rising, however margins on this income have been decreasing dramatically. This margin decrease is almost solely due to a 2.3x increase in expected credit losses between 2021 and 2023. Credit loss provisions have increased significantly for three reasons: macroeconomic headwinds in the Chinese market, higher default rates in the international market, and prudent risk management by the leadership team. The first two reasons are real economic factors that have lowered the profitability of the credit tech market substantially. The third reason is an accounting norm. Expected credit losses are, as stated, expected. This means that management determines, at the outset of extending a loan, what the probability of a customer defaulting is and then books a provision based upon this expectation. Hence, the provision is not a cash flow yet, but should technically reflect future cash outflows on the current loan book. While management considers itself prudent, meaning they may book higher provisions than necessary, the two macroeconomic factors are the most prominent factors that have decreased lending margins over the past three years.

The Author

Overall, these two income streams have offset each other in the past three years. While lending margins have been decreasing, fee facilitation margins have been increasing. However, the net effect has been negative over these years: net income margins have declined substantially and consequently return on equity has also decreased. These metrics were very high in 2021 and have leveled out at reasonable levels this year. In my opinion, based on a risk-reward perspective, investors should be relatively happy with these returns but expect more if the macroeconomic conditions ease up. Currently, the company has a leverage ratio of 4x, which means that investors should expect higher returns on equity as compensation for a high risk profile. The company's leverage ratio is relatively high, however, due to its tech-enabled risk models other risk measures that I will go through next suggest that the company is financially healthy.

The Author

Risk Analysis

The primary risk factor within the credit tech market and with FinVolution especially is the risk that it will not be able to cover all of its delinquent loans. FinVolution takes on all default risk in its loan portfolio, which is in contrast to Qifu which takes default risk for about 45% of its loan portfolio. By taking on all risk, FinVolution can earn a higher take rate on each loan, that is the percentage FinVolution keeps for every loan that institutional funding partners extend to FinVolution's customer base. According to the company's investor relations team, FinVolution has the highest take rate in the industry, specifically due to this risk-reward dynamic.

While FinVolution takes high risk in its loan book, it is also strictly managing its short-term liquidity. This is cash that the company has in the bank to cover potential losses in its loan portfolio and to give back the excess to shareholders given that risk levels are appropriate. As we can see in the graph below, FinVolution's coverage ratio has been declining during the past three years due to an increase in delinquent loans (90+ day delinquencies). This trend is alarming, but even in 2023 the company could pay for its delinquent loans six times over. This implies that the company is relatively financially healthy and has enough cash to avoid any unprecedentedly higher delinquency rates going forward.

One risk for shareholders, however, regarding the decreasing coverage ratio is that the company may not have as much financial flexibility to return capital to shareholders. Going forward, investors should look for decreasing delinquency rates, since this gives FinVolution more capital for dividends and share repurchases. And, decreasing delinquencies is completely doable since the company is focusing its lending activities on higher-quality borrowers coupled with a potential macroeconomic rebound in China.

The Author

Another ratio that tells a similar story about FinVolution's financial health is the cost of risk ratio. Cost of risk is typically used when analyzing traditional banks to determine how risky their loan book is. More technically, it is calculated by dividing the provisions for expected credit losses from the income statement by the total loan balance outstanding.

As FinVolution's outstanding loan balance has been growing over the past three years, so has its total provisions. In fact, its provisions have been growing much faster than its loan balance, which has resulted in a higher cost of risk for the company. FinVolution's cost of risk is currently 7.8% which implies that it is expected to lose around 8% of its loaned principal for the upcoming loan cohort. One thing to keep in mind is that FinVolution's average loan tenure is around 8-9 months, so the overall delinquency rates for each loan cohort can vary significantly over the years depending on the company's risk appetite.

Even though the company's risk appetite has not increased, the macroeconomic environment in China has significantly worsened, which may be leading to higher delinquency rates. Similar to the conclusion regarding the coverage ratio: even though the cost of risk has gotten worse over time, it is not nearly above the average interest rate the company earns on performing loans. In the Chinese market, FinVolution charges around 15-20% annual interest rates, which is more than double the current cost of risk.

The Author

Valuation

During the past year, FinVolution and Qifu Technologies have emerged as the only serious listed players in the Chinese credit-tech market. During the past year, these two stocks have returned around 0% while Lufax has declined by 59% after significant revenue declines and LexinFintech has declined by 36% to a market cap of ~$280 million.

Seeking Alpha

Based on simply a supply and demand perspective, the emergence of Qifu and FinVolution as the only serious players in the public market means that more capital will flow to the companies if investors want exposure to this market.

Given that FinVolution has a manageable risk profile, there is no strong risk of the company running into liquidity issues in the future. Hence, with the risk off the table, we should look into valuation multiples.

FinVolution is currently trading for a 0.17x EV/EBITDA, which suggests that the company is significantly undervalued compared to Qifu which is trading for a 2.13x multiple.

Seeking Alpha

Several reasons for the undervaluation of EBITDA are possible. The first is that FinVolution has a higher risk profile compared to Qifu. As aforementioned, Qifu does not assume financial risk for 55% of its outstanding loan balance, while FinVolution assumes the risk of nearly 100% of its loan balance.

Another reason for the multiple differences may be FinVolution's lower return on equity. Currently, FinVolution has a return on equity of nearly 17% while Qifu is returning 21.5%. Given that Qifu's risk profile is lower than FinVolution while delivering higher returns on shareholder capital, then the discount of FinVolution may be reasonable. However, such a steep discount is not.

Seeking Alpha

The discount is especially not warranted when considering the shareholder returns that the company has returned during the past six years. During these years, the company has returned dividends and repurchased shares amounting to $600 million. The company currently has a market cap of $1.32 billion, which means it has returned nearly half of all its value through direct shareholder returns in just six years. The current dividend yield, for example, of 4.67% gives investors a hedge against downside risk in the stock price. And, in my opinion, this valuation will not reasonably drop to lower levels given FinVolution's aggressive share repurchase programs.

FinVolution Investor Relations

Conclusion

In conclusion, FinVolution presents a compelling investment opportunity within the Chinese credit-tech market. Despite the inherent risks associated with lending to underrepresented and riskier borrower groups, FinVolution has demonstrated robust growth in its loan balance, impressive expansion into international markets, and a strong fee facilitation margin. The company's tech-enabled risk models and strategic focus on efficiency in marketing and administration contribute to its financial health, even in the face of macroeconomic challenges.

FinVolution's valuation metrics further underscore its attractiveness. The company is currently trading at a significant discount compared to its main competitor, Qifu Technologies, despite a manageable risk profile and a clear path to higher returns on equity as macroeconomic conditions improve. With a forward P/E ratio of 3.7x and a price/book multiple below 1x, FinVolution is undervalued, offering a lucrative risk-reward profile for potential investors.

Based on these factors, I recommend FinVolution as a buy for shareholders seeking to capitalize on the growth potential in the Chinese credit-tech market.