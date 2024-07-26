Monty Rakusen/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) often lives and dies, so to speak, with movements in copper prices. The last two-plus months have felt like the latter rather than the former for shareholders in the Materials-sector stock, as the industrial metal has plunged about 20% from its summertime peak above $5 per pound.

There were bullish calls made by some market experts, including former Goldman Sachs analyst Jeff Currie, back in the second quarter when copper was on the rise. But, as often happens, the market has consolidated. Currie may prove to be right in the years ahead, but there could be near-term headwinds for the key commodity.

As for FCX shares, I am increasing my intrinsic value target, but reiterate a hold rating. The $63 billion market cap company shares look strong on the chart, however, and I will note key price levels to watch now that the Q2 report is in the rearview mirror.

Copper Rises to Above $5, But then Dips to Near $4

Copper futures endured their longest stretch of session losses since 2020 on Thursday, July 25. Two days before that, Freeport posted a solid quarterly profit report. Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $0.46 was a beat by $0.08 while revenue of $6.6 billion, up more than 15% from year-ago levels, was a significant $610 million beat.

The firm's consolidated copper production summed to 1.0 billion pounds, while it produced 443,000 ounces of gold and 20 million pounds of molybdenum. For the full year, Freeport's management team expects production of 4.1 billion pounds of copper, 1.8 million ounces of gold, and 82 million pounds of molybdenum.

The strong quarterly results were helped by lower operating costs and higher copper prices during the period. Overall copper sales were roughly stable, though. Taking shares lower, testing key support on the chart, was a downbeat outlook on gold sales guidance - the management team expects about 10% lower gold revenue due to poor conditions at its Grasberg mine. FCX shares traded lower by 1.6% following the earnings release.

What I am encouraged by is that while there were no stock buybacks in the previous quarter, Freeport plans to resume repurchases starting this month - that would be the first buyback in two years. I was also impressed with the company's robust free cash flow figures.

Key risks include uncertainty with regard to copper prices, a slower global macroeconomic landscape, a strong US dollar, and higher labor costs. Operating challenges at its mines, including impacts from potentially negative regulatory changes in specific areas, could hurt profits too.

On the earnings outlook, analysts at Bank of America Global Research expect EPS to be about flat this year, but then grow significantly in the out year. By 2026, upwards of $2.50 of non-GAAP per-share profits is the forecast. The current Seeking Alpha consensus numbers are a bit more sanguine compared to BofA's take, while Freeport's top-line rises to near $28 billion by 2026.

Dividends, meanwhile, are expected to rise to $0.85, but that may depend on continued strong free cash flow trends. For now, with a mid-20s earnings multiple, this cyclical stock is not a big bargain in my view, but it could grow into the valuation.

Freeport-McMoRan: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend Yield, Free Cash Flow Yield Outlooks

BofA Global Research

Taking a different approach from my valuation last time, if we assume FY 2025 operating EPS of $2.31, the current consensus, and apply a market multiple, then we arrive at a fair value of about $48.

Given high expected EPS growth next year and in 2026, a low-20s P/E is reasonable. What's more, FCX trades around the average of its peers' EV/EBITDA ratio, further asserting that a mid-$40s stock price is roughly right.

FCX: A Fair EV/EBITDA Multiple Today

Seeking Alpha

Compared to its peers, Freeport's valuation rating is to the weak side, but the growth story is encouraging over the quarters ahead - particularly if copper prices remain in the $4 to $5 per pound range.

The company's profitability trends are very strong, evidenced by rising free cash flow, and it's thus not surprising that there has been a slew of sellside earnings upgrades in the past 90 days. But FCX's share price momentum is soft right now, though I see upside on the chart, which I will detail later.

Competitor Analysis

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q3 2024 earnings date of Thursday, October 17 BMO. Before that, a dividend payable date occurs on Thursday, August 1. No other volatility catalysts are seen on the calendar.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

Back in December, I was neutral on Freeport, noting an ongoing consolidation in the stock price. But an upside breakout occurred by the end of the first quarter of this year. Notice in the chart below that a gap higher into the low $40s was just the beginning of a major rally to a multi-year high of $55. The last two months have been tough, however, with a more than 20% pullback to key support at the rising long-term 200-day moving average.

Thus, buying shares today on a strictly technical basis could work. But there's also resistance in the $46 to $47 zone. That's the neckline of a head and shoulders pattern. What's more, the stock is working off oversold conditions, so we could see a bounce, but then the risk of consolidation is high in the high $40s due to the overhead congestion.

Bigger picture, the stock nearly completed its measured move upside target based on the height of the 2022 to 2024 descending triangle pattern. I expect the breakout point to hold as support in the low $40s - the spot I pointed out was resistance before the breakout.

FCX: Shares Retreat to Key Support at the Rising 200dma

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

Amid higher copper prices and a solid pair of EPS beats since my previous analysis, I am raising my intrinsic value target for FCX, but keeping a neutral rating. The technicals are encouraging here following a significant pullback from its 2024 high.