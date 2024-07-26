SIphotography/iStock via Getty Images

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) is a leading e-learning platform that provides users access to gamified language, math, and music courses. It operates a freemium model, which creates a funnel for converting free trial users into paid subscriptions. Subscriptions generate around 80% of the company's revenue, and non-subscription revenue comes from advertising (8%), assessment exams (8%), and in-app purchases (6%). Duolingo has 97 million monthly active users, which has grown at a CAGR of ~25% since 2019.

Duolingo has implemented a strategy to grow users and complement its language courses by expanding into new verticals. Furthermore, management noted on its last earnings call that it's rolling out generative AI enhancements with tutor features and personalized and more interactive content.

My bull thesis for Duolingo centers on its innovative approach to gamified learning, continuous expansion into new verticals, and shift toward online learning, which will drive user stickiness and deeper monetization. Although DUOL is currently overvalued, I believe a premium is warranted based on future cash flow growth.

Leading Position in a Large and Growing Market

The offline and digital combined language learning market is projected to grow annually by 11% and reach $115 billion by 2025. Digital spending is expected to accelerate at a faster annual growth rate of 25% and increase its market penetration to 41% from 20% by 2025.

The shift toward e-learning was accelerated post-COVID, which changed consumer preferences such as mobile-first behaviors and the need for convenience. Duolingo is in a good spot to capture most new users because of its near monopoly on the market. Their platform has maintained a leading position in terms of downloads among peers in the industry. This stability suggests a strong brand presence and consistent user preference.

DUOL's core focus is language learning, but it is expanding into new verticals. For example, it launched a literacy app for kids called Duolingo ABC in 2020, Duolingo Math in 2022, and music courses into the platform last year. Duolingo has built a whole ecosystem of learning apps that target a broader audience yet focus on personal growth and connection. I expect these verticals to drive revenue and user retention and support long-term pricing power.

Furthermore, Duolingo has a generative AI strategy that leverages user data to teach as well as a human tutor. In its Max tier subscription, users can access the feature Explain my Answer, which provides in-depth explanations to questions, and a Roleplay setting, which enables users to interact with characters to build conversation skills.

User Growth and Engagement Metrics

Management tracks strategic goals by analyzing metrics such as Monthly Active Users (MAU), Daily Active Users (DAU), and Paid Subscriber Conversion Rate, which provide insights into user engagement and monetization efforts.

MAUs have grown 3.5x from 27m in 2019 to 97m as of 24Q1. Over the same period, DAUs have grown 6x, increasing from 5.2m to 31.4m. MAUs represent the number of users actively engaging with Duolingo's platform each month and measure the global monthly user base. While DAU is a more granular assessment of user engagement and helps to understand the platform's stickiness and how often users return.

The DAU/MAU ratio calculates how often users are returning to the app. A higher percentage reflects stronger user retention, meaning users are regularly using the platform. As of 24Q1, the ratio was 33% compared to 19% in 2019 because DAUs are growing at a faster rate than MAUs.

The number of paid users has grown 7x from 0.9m in 2019 to 7.4m as of 24Q1. These users pay for access to subscriptions and don't include free trials or non-paying accounts. The subscriber conversion rate reflects the current monetization efforts of its user base, calculated as the number of paid subscribers as a percentage of MAUs. Conversion rates have been increasing every year from 3.1% in 2019 to 8.6% as of 24Q1, though monetization is still in the early stages.

Strong user growth has been supported by flywheel effects, which drive deeper engagement and retention. More users on Duolingo's platform drive deeper data insights, which enhance product experience and teaching efficacy, leading to higher conversion rates. Thus, more paid subscribers enable more investment and marketing spending to acquire new users, further driving the flywheel.

Innovative Marketing Strategies

Duolingo's core marketing strategy aligns with the principles of a growth mindset, which emphasizes continuous learning. Its strategy is built on a few key elements: A/B testing, personifying its mascot, and regular trend jacking.

A/B testing is integral to DUOL's marketing strategy, allowing the company to optimize the user experience. The company runs over 500 A/B tests each week, which provides data-driven decisions to enhance the effectiveness of new ideas.

One of the most creative aspects of Duolingo's marketing strategy is the personification of its green owl mascot, Duo. The mascot serves as the learner's biggest cheerleader, appealing to all ages and making the experience more playful. This unique approach adds a relatable and interactive element, making the experience feel like you're learning with a friend.

Trend jacking, a strategy that integrates content into trending topics or cultural moments, has been impactful for DUOL. During the Barbie craze last year, Duolingo's iconic 'ding' sound made it into the movie, and their TikTok channel went viral, amassing over 3 million likes. Their social media feeds are full of engaging content that keeps users returning for more, which resulted in nearly 3 billion impressions last year.

Duolingo has disrupted how language learning is perceived by making it feel fresh, fun, and addictive. Through continuous product enhancement, DUOL has successfully increased brand awareness while attracting users at a low cost.

Financial Performance

Duolingo has a strong balance sheet and sufficient liquidity, with ~$830m in cash and ~$56m in total debt. It has generated positive free cash flow over the last three years, from $14m (8.6% margin) in 2020 to $144m (27.2% margin) in 2023. Additionally, it spends very little on capital expenditures and software development costs, which combined accounted for $14m in 2023, or 2.5% of revenue.

Total Bookings have scaled rapidly from $88m in 2019 to $622m in 2023, a 63% CAGR. As of its latest Q1 2024 earnings, total bookings increased 41% from the prior quarter. Most of these bookings (~80%) are subscription purchases, while the remaining are non-subscriptions from advertising and in-app purchases.

Operating expenses as a percentage of revenues have been declining, which shows DUOL's scale advantages as they become more efficient. R&D costs are its largest operating expense, given that product innovation positively correlates to user growth, better retention, and deeper engagement. R&D as a percentage of revenue decreased from 43.8% in 2021 to 27.5% in 2023. Sales and Marketing costs are related to brand advertisements and social media campaigns. S&M spending has become more efficient as DUOL leverages its efficiencies. S&M, as a percentage of revenue, decreased from 21.1% in 2020 to 13.3% in 2023.

Management has provided 2024 FY guidance and expects revenue growth between 35% and 37%, total bookings growth between 27% and 29%, and Adjusted EBITDA margins between 22% and 24%, which have significantly improved from 0% in 2019. I expect free cash flow generation to increase, driven by revenue growth, cost efficiencies, and improved working capital.

Risks & Opportunities

The language learning market is highly competitive and has low barriers to entry. Competitors like Rosetta Stone, Babbel, and Mondly have scaled their mobile products and taken market share. Furthermore, pricing is competitive, and many users take advantage of discounts and promotions, which has resulted in users switching platforms.

One of Duolingo's advantages over its competitors is that it offers more language options. For example, it has 40 languages compared to 25 on Rosetta Stone. Another advantage is that DUOL offers subscribers a family plan option for multiple accounts, while its competitors have more restrictive access to how many users can access one account.

A few opportunities for Duolingo are: (1) Improve English courses by deepening content across advanced proficiency levels. English is the primary growth driver of language learning, accounting for more than 90% of the market; (2) Use AI tools to auto-place new users in their appropriate course level, taking less time for new users to get started, which should drive teaching efficacy by engaging users quickly; (3) Deeper monetization of free users who aren't likely to subscribe via advertising and in-app purchases (IAP). Advertising and IAP accounted for 14% of total revenues in 24Q1, which has decreased from an average of 17% over the last four years.

Valuation

Duolingo trades at $163 per share, which has retreated 35% from its 52-week high of $251 per share. Despite the recent dip, its shares are currently trading at 36x forward EV/EBITDA, which is relatively high compared to its peers within the online education industry with a mean of 21x. The market is placing a high multiple on DUOL because of its tremendous growth in the last few years. DUOL grew revenues by 41% year over year while its peer group grew at a mean of 15%.

Acknowledging that the growth rates will eventually come down, I modeled a DCF to determine how close the current price is to the implied equity value per share. DCFs are somewhat sensitive to input assumptions, such as the discount or growth rates, but I think it's helpful to toggle the inputs and get a probabilistic range of outcomes.

Author's Estimates

Profitability improvements significantly drive the model's outcome and assume positive operating leverage as DUOL scales. Other key drivers of the DCF are: (1) Revenue growth CAGR of 21% through 2029, with a terminal value of 10%; (2) Adjusted EBITDA growth CAGR 33%, and 31% margin by 2029 which is lower than management's long-term guidance of 30-35%; (3) Terminal FCF Multiple of 38x; (4) Discount Rate of 11%.

Based on these assumptions, Duolingo's implied equity value per share is $257. Now, this is just an estimate, but it still shows that the stock is trading at a 35% discount to its current price of $168.

Final Thoughts

The bear thesis would say, "Investors don't have an appetite for small and medium-sized companies anymore, let alone overpaying for one," or "Over the last 3 years, investors would have been better off investing in the S&P index and getting a 23% return instead of 21% from DUOL." Both statements have some truth to them.

However, I am more optimistic about Duolingo's future and believe a premium is warranted, as the current market sentiment about what the company can do undervalues its true potential. Duolingo can offer long-term value with a fortress balance sheet, positive user engagement metrics, and a clear path to monetization. Also, I can sleep better at night investing alongside a product-obsessed company that runs hundreds of quarterly A/B tests to perfect its strategy.

I believe this is a good entry point, so I'm going to add shares here.