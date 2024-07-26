United Rentals Q2: Thriving Through The Industrial Recession, But Seems Fairly Valued

AContadini

United Rentals' Success Amidst Industrial Woes

In the last year, industrials grappled with a manufacturing recession which has still not eased its dent.

Data by YCharts

After all, a huge surge in demand fueled by low rates and stimulus packages ruled by many governments created a huge pull-forward effect. No wonder we are now seeing automakers, and other heavy machinery producers face a decline in orders while feeling new pressure on margins.

At the same time, construction spending in the U.S. has been on the rise, not only because of a secular trend but also because of the Infrastructure Act passed by the U.S. Congress.

Data by YCharts

In this environment, however, construction equipment manufacturers recently confirmed softening demand. The Volvo Group (OTCPK:VOLAF, OTCPK:VLVLY), for example, saw its construction equipment sales decline both in Europe and in North America.

And yet, a company thrives, no matter what the environment is. I am talking about United Rentals (NYSE:URI), the leading equipment rental company in North America. As we read in its 2023 Annual report, it splits its operations in two segments: general rentals and specialty, with the former linked to general construction and industrial equipment (backhoes, loaders, forklifts, excavators, work platforms and other general tools) and the latter renting specialty construction products (trench safety equipment, line testing equipment, HVAC equipment, mobile storage equipment).

The company's financials look beautiful and so do its gains that investors have experienced. Over the past ten years where - bear in mind - we have seen the 2016 manufacturing recession and Covid, URI returned 562%, almost at par with its 10yr revenue growth of 585%. EPS increased by 366% and FCF increased 152%.

Data by YCharts

One may ask: why do customers rent instead of buying the equipment they need? Well, the answer is multifaceted.

First of all, renting helps customers save capital that can be deployed on the core business if not needed to pay upfront new equipment. Renting also ensures the right equipment is there when needed, instead of waiting according to the lead time of the manufacturer. Moreover, renting reduces downtime: when something breaks, it is either fixed or replaced by the renting company. As United Rentals points rightly out, renting also means the customer is outsourcing maintenance and pick-up/delivery, which means a reduction in labor expense. Last, when the equipment is not needed, it is returned to the renting company, without needing to store it somewhere.

All of this can be summarized in one word: renting offers flexibility.

Counterintuitively, United Rentals' end-market exposure is highly diversified and is not linked to residential construction as much as we may at first think. Actually, non-residential is the largest category, followed by infrastructure and industrial manufacturing.

URI Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation

This means United Rentals will benefit from strong infrastructure spending and the manufacturing reshoring process that is currently underway. We see below two more charts showing how the U.S. equipment rental market has outpaced the growth of non-residential activity and that, in the meantime, the rental equipment market has consolidated with the largest players capturing more market share both thanks to organic growth and M&As.

URI Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation

When I explained why United Rentals found a place in my watchlist and why I plan on buying it, I shared the competitive advantages the company benefits from. Although they don't exactly constitute a moat, they are indeed cogent advantages. Let me share them once again:

A large and diversified rental fleet that enables it to serve large customers. This is important because the company can address and serve customers whose needs for equipment are big and can spend significant amounts to fund these needs. Significant Purchasing Power. United Rentals can purchase large amounts of equipment, contractor supplies, and other items. As a result, it can negotiate favorable pricing with its suppliers. This enables it to outcompete on price many smaller peers. National Account Program. The company has the power to pay a big sales force dedicated to establishing and expanding relationships with large companies. The company considers "national accounts" those customers with potential annual equipment rental spend of at least $500,000. With key accounts, the company has a policy of establishing a single point of contact to provide customer service management that is more consistent and satisfactory. Operating Efficiencies. The company's business model has one of its main pillars in equipment sharing among its branches. This means that each branch within a business region can access equipment located elsewhere in the same region. The outcome can be easily understood: equipment utilization increases because the idle equipment at one branch can immediately be rented through other branches. In addition, this practice helps the company save on capital spending. Strong Brand Recognition. The company is by now known as the largest equipment rental company in the world. This helps it attract new customers and build customer loyalty. Geographic and Customer Diversity. Given its size, the company is well-ramified and can therefore benefit from very different economic situations and needs.

Moreover, as the business develops, United Rentals has been focusing on growing its most profitable segment: specialty solutions. As we can see from the bar chart below, it has compounded its revenue at a staggering 24.2% annually from 2013.

URI Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation

Thanks to the continued growth we have outlined above and the increased profitability, United Rentals has been able to manage well its balance sheet, lowering its leverage ratio from 3.6x in 2012 to 1.6x in 2023. This year, the company expects the ratio to grow a bit to 1.8x, but we are still in a very safe area. Usually, I never consider companies with a leverage above 3x, unless they are utilities.

URI Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation

Recently, United Rentals became a dividend payer. However, before dividends, United Rentals has been deploying its excess cash in massive buybacks. A $1.5 billion on is still being carried out. In fact, in January, the board approved the new program; $500 million have already been spent YtD, and United Rentals disclosed it plans on spending another $750 million through Q4 2024. The remaining $250 million will be used by Q1 2025.

The company, though aware of several macroeconomic challenges, is not shy about its prospects and aspires at reaching $20 billion in revenues by 2028, with $7 billion coming from speciality (35% of total); $10 billion in adj. EBITDA is the target, coupled with a 15+% ROIC.

URI Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation

United Rentals' Q2 2024 Highlights

The quarter played out with no particular surprise, and United Rentals kept true to its growth history. As shown below, total revenue increased 6.2% to $3.77 billion, with rental revenue being $3.22 billion, a record high and a 7.8% increase YoY. During the Q2 earnings call, we also learned that proceeds from used vehicles sales were $365 million, with an adj. margin of 51.8%. This is a second-hand business! Moreover, United Rentals disclosed that it believes "demand for used equipment will remain strong and still expects to generate around $1.5 billion of proceeds this year". And this happens while the used market is normalizing with prices coming down.

Net income increased by 30 bps to $636 million, which is a nice 16.9% margin. EPS increased 8% to $10.70, a record.

Free cash flow was over $1 billion, as the result of $2.3 billion in operating cash and almost $1.3 billion in capex.

URI Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation

As a side note, URI's shareholders should know that the company has no LT debt maturity until 2027, leaving ample room for shareholder returns.

As a result of this great quarter, the company narrowed its FY24 guidance, increasing its lower end and hinting it will reach at least the midpoint of the previous guidance. Here is the new one: revenue should be between $15.05 billion and $15.35 billion; adj. EBITDA should be $7.90 billion to $7.24 billion; FCF should be ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.25 billion.

URI Q2 2024 Earnings Presentation

The company committed to returning $1.9 billion to shareholders, which is around $30 per share (almost a 4% yield).

Now, URI's management said it is confident to reach the goals set for year-end. Even though the used market is normalizing, the impact won't be great because most of United Rentals' fleets are currently used in large and mega projects which take years to be finished.

However, the outlook doesn't suggest that new growth drivers will materialize anytime soon. Yet, we should not forget that one of the political priorities for the U.S. is to reshore manufacturing facilities. This should inevitably lead to new demand for rental equipment.

United Rentals' Valuation

Having seen all this, we have come to the big question: is United Rentals a bargain right now? Quant suggests otherwise, rating its valuation with a D+. True, the stock trades below the market, but a fwd PE of 17, a fwd EV/EBITDA of 8.5 and a fwd P/FCF close to 10 do make the stock a bit expensive, given the industry it is part of. As we can see, URI's shares are currently close to the high-range of the multiples if traded at over the past ten years.

Data by YCharts

Surely, the stock just started a dividend, which looks promising and will probably grow at a fast place.

Moreover, I expect United Rentals to report at least $2 billion in FCF per year, which means that in ten years from now, United Rentals should have totalled at least $10 billion in FCF. This is the minimum threshold and equals around 21% of the current market cap.

This makes me think investors have already priced in quite a bit of growth, expansion and future tailwinds for the stock. I even think URI's shares may need a little breather right now after earnings and the new ATHs the stock reached. So, all in all, while the company keeps appearing great, the valuation doesn't seem that attractive and makes me reiterate my neutral stance until a better buying opportunity materializes.