United Rentals Q2: Thriving Through The Industrial Recession, But Seems Fairly Valued

Jul. 26, 2024 7:04 AM ETUnited Rentals, Inc. (URI) Stock
Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
3.71K Followers

Summary

  • United Rentals reported a solid quarter with shares moving up 5+% after earnings.
  • Its business focuses on renting construction and specialty equipment, leveraging its scale and its logistics.
  • The company benefits from several competitive advantages and offers billions to its shareholders via buybacks, a newly instated dividend.
  • In this article, I go over the company, its latest report and explain what I am planning on doing.

Fork lift fleet

AContadini

United Rentals' Success Amidst Industrial Woes

In the last year, industrials grappled with a manufacturing recession which has still not eased its dent.

After all, a huge surge in demand fueled by low rates and stimulus

This article was written by

Luca Socci profile picture
Luca Socci
3.71K Followers
I focus on long term growth and dividend growth investing. I follow both the US and the European stock markets, looking for undervalued stock and/or for high quality dividend growing companies that provide me with cash to reinvest.Over time, I have come to realize profitability is a much safer driver of gains than low valuation. As a result, I give utmost importance to margins, free cash flow stability and growth, and returns on invested capital. I research stocks within my areas of competence and whenever I find a high-quality company, I usually never get bored in researching it more and more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About URI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on URI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
URI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News