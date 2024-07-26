We-Ge/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Overview

When I initially covered Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) in April, I rated it a hold because of the rising non-accruals within the portfolio. The higher interest rate environment seemed to be putting some strain on borrowers within GSBD's portfolio, and I wanted to see how performance improved over the next quarter. I concluded in my previous analysis that the underwriting by management may be a bit flawed, evident by the deteriorating credit quality of the portfolio. However, I believe that interest rate cuts are on the horizon and this can provide some relief to GSBD's portfolio moving forward. With that in mind, I wanted to revisit this BDC to provide some updated insights regarding the outlook and best use case.

We can see that GSBD has kept on par with VanEck's BDC Income ETF (BIZD) in terms of total return. This total return has been supported by a continued high distribution rate of 11.9%. This high distribution increases GSBD's appeal as a solid income holding, and the high yield can create a meaningful stream through a longer holding period. GSBD does unfortunately underperform BIZD over the last decade, but I still see some value here through the strong distribution coverage, consistent price history, and portfolio industry exposure.

Data by YCharts

Goldman Sachs BDC operates as a business development company that generates its earnings by making different debt investments to middle market companies. The primary objective for GSBD is to generate current income through its portfolio of secured debt investments. GSBD may offer some capital appreciation, but it's highly dependent on when you initiate a position. Based on the current premium to NAV relationship, I do believe that now could be an opportune time for entry. The fund has a public inception dating back to 2015, so we have a sizeable chunk of performance to look back to as a reference. However, let's first take a look at the portfolio and updated risk profile.

Portfolio & Risk Profile

There are 149 different portfolio companies within their investment portfolio. This is a slight increase from the 144 portfolio companies at the time of my initial coverage. This growth indicates that management is actively growing their investment exposure and may result in higher earnings over time. Since GSBD focuses on middle market companies, their investments are usually within US-based companies that have an EBITDA range between $5M to $75M.

GSBD maintains a level of diversity across many different sectors. This helps eliminate some industry-specific risks. However, the portfolio leans more heavily towards the Software industry, currently accounting for 17.5%. This is followed by exposure to the health care providers & services as well as the professional services industries, making up 12.4% and 9.6% respectively. However, the top five industries account for a total weight of 57.3% of the invested portfolio.

GSBD Presentation

I skimmed through GSBD's full portfolio list and noticed that the large majority of their debt investments are made on a first lien senior secured basis. A deeper look reveals that 91.9% of their portfolio is on this first lien senior secured basis. This is great from a risk perspective since first lien senior secured debt sits at the top of the corporate capital structure. Being at the top of the capital structure means that this form of debt has the absolute highest priority for repayment.

This helps ensure that all invested capital isn't lost when it comes to a bad investment. For instance, if a portfolio company defaults on their loan and has to liquidate assets, this first lien senior secured debt would be the first to get its share of the recouped assets. This helps soften the losses rather than GSBD losing all invested capital.

This structure may even help when it comes to portfolio companies reaching non-accrual status. Non-accruals are a great measure for the risk involved in a BDC, as it measures the rate of portfolio companies that are materially underperforming and can no longer keep up with the obligated debt payments. As of the latest earnings call, the non-accrual actually decreased down to 1.6% of the total investment portfolio at fair value. This was a slight improvement from the last time I covered GSBD, when the non-accrual rate sat closer to 2.3%. This shows a slight improvement in the portfolio, which decreases the overall risk profile.

Just as a point of reference, this non-accrual rate aligns with some popular BDC peers out there. Here are some non-accrual rates of peers:

Capital Southwest (CSWC): 2.2% non-accrual at fair value.

Crescent Capital (CCAP): 0.9% non-accrual rate at fair value.

Hercules Capital (HTGC): 1.2% non-accrual rate at fair value.

Ares Capital (ARCC): 1.7% non-accrual rate at fair value.

Credit Quality Of Investments (GSBD Presentation)

The non-accrual rates are directly linked to the credit quality mix of the portfolio. GSBD has an internal grading scale between the numbers 1 and 4. A rating of 1 represents the highest quality borrower that involves the least amount of risk and that has a favorable outlook. Conversely, a rating of 4 represents the worst borrowers that have elevated risk levels due to underperformance. Investments with a rating of 4 are not expected to be repaid in full.

We can see that there was a slight increase in the percentage of portfolio companies rated at a 3, while the amount of portfolio companies rated at a 4 decreased. This indicates a portfolio of investments that are improving as results trend more positive. We can see that 88.4% of their portfolio sits at a 2-rating, which means that the borrower is performing as expected and the risk level remains the same as the time of origination or acquisition.

Financials

The most recent Q1 earnings showed that GSBD pulled in net investment income amounting to $0.54 per share. Total investment income landed at $111.5M, while their investments at fair value and commitments amount to $3.54B. Approximately 99.4% of their investments are on a floating rate basis. In theory, this should translate to higher earnings during an environment of higher interest rates, since GSBD has the power to effectively bring in more income through interest payments from borrowers.

Looking at the earnings history reveals that this has not been the case. When interest rates were near zero levels throughout 2020 and 2021, the reported NII per share remained a bit higher. For example, Q1 of 2021 saw NII per share landing at $0.57, which is $0.03 higher than the most recent quarter's results.

Seeking Alpha

I think a big reason that GSBD underperforms a lot of peers over the long term is because of this conservative approach to investments. Perhaps they are making 'safer bets' with their investment picks that may not have a bigger upside, but has increased chances of success. For example, investments at fair value equaled $3.5B in Q1 of 2023. Currently, investments at fair value sit at $3.4B, failing to show any meaningful growth over the last year. I pulled in a bunch of different BDCs from the top of my head, and we can see that GSBD actually underperforms all of them in total return. This isn't all bad though since portfolio companies are still keeping up with payments and as long as that happens, there isn't much to worry about.

Data by YCharts

So while it is a bit difficult to justify a buy rating because of the underperformance, it can also be a bit difficult to justify a sell rating. Some investors may value a conservative approach and all they are looking for is a reliable source of income. The performance of net investment income remains nice and steady, and maybe that's all some investors are looking for. On a positive note, liquidity remains solid with cash totaling $52.3M. Total debt sits at $1.83B, but this is a slight decrease from the prior year's total of $1.93B.

On a more positive note, I noticed that GSBD closed the last quarter with the highest amount of gross originations than it's seen over the last year. Gross originations totaled $359M, with $116.4M of this already funded. This is noteworthy when you consider that gross originations for Q1 in the prior year only totaled $2.1M. Therefore, we may see some sizeable growth in GSBD's portfolio and NAV over time if these new investments are successful. Management still has $243.2M in unfunded commitments so it will be interesting to see how the capital is invested over the next several quarters.

Dividend

As of the most recently declared quarterly dividend of $0.45 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 11.9%. As previously mentioned, the last quarterly earnings report saw net investment income land at $0.54 per share. This would represent a strong dividend coverage of about 120%. Therefore, I have no concerns of the dividend being reduced anytime soon. This is what makes GSBD a great pick for income investors, such as the retired folk that may depend on the income generated from their portfolio to fund lifestyle expenses.

Seeking Alpha

In fact, looking over the fund's complete history, the distribution has never been reduced below the current rate of $0.45 per share. This further reinforces the idea that GSBD is a solid and consistent payer. However, the downside to this means that shareholders don't get rewarded with a ton of supplemental distribution or base raises. We can see that there were some special dividends that were issued to shareholders in 2021, but this is not a frequent occurrence. Therefore, you'd be missing out on one of the best times to be exposed to BDCs.

BDCs are legally required to pay out 90% of their earnings as a distribution. This means that when a BDC has a ton of excess, it gets issued out to shareholders. For example, I recently wrote about Capital Southwest (CSWC) and discussed how long-term shareholders have been rewarded with a supplemental distribution for every single quarter for two years in a row. This means that some investors of peer BDCs are pulling in much higher levels of distribution income than expected. Unfortunately, GSBD holders haven't experienced much of this.

Despite the lack of growth, this doesn't mean that GSBD can't be used as a dividend compounding machine. The stability offered here can be capitalized on through continued investment of new capital. To display this, I ran a back test of an initial $10,000 investment at the beginning of 2016. In addition to the original capital invested, let's imagine that you also added a fixed amount of $500 to your investment on a monthly basis. Additionally, lets also assumes that all distributions received were reinvested back into GSBD to accumulate more shares.

Portfolio Visualizer

In year 1 of your investment, you would have received an estimated $1,276 in dividend income. Fast forwarding to the full year of 2023, your dividend income would have now grown to $8,874 because of your continuous investment and long-term outlook. However, it's worth mentioning that the dividends received from GSBD are classified as ordinary dividends. Ordinary dividends are taxed at less favorable rates that the qualified dividends you would receive from a more traditional dividend growth stock. Therefore, an investment in GSBD may be best utilized in a tax advantaged account so that you can offset this burden.

Valuation

GSBD still hasn't recovered to its pre-pandemic price levels and if you believe that interest rate cuts are upcoming, this may be a good time for you to enter. However, GSBD has dealt with fluctuating interest rates for most of its life. We can see that the federal funds rate was increased slightly after GSBD went public. In addition, we can see that when rates were rapidly increased throughout 2022 and 2023, the price of GSBD started to fall to the downside before eventually stabilizing.

Data by YCharts

Conversely, when interest rates were at near zero levels GSBD started to grow more rapidly to the upside. This can be explained by lower interest rates offering potential borrowers a more attractive environment for acquiring debt. The lower the interest rate, the cheaper the debt. This is why companies typically wait for interest rates are lower before pursuing growth initiatives such as acquisitions, research and development, and other expansion opportunities.

Lots of companies depend on debt capital to fund operational growth. This concept can also explain why we see prices remain suppressed in a higher interest rate environment. Higher interest rates create a more defensive environment where companies are no longer pursing growth, but instead focusing on efficient capital management and debt reduction.

As the unemployment rate steadily creeps up to the 4.1% level for June, I believe that we are getting closer to an environment of interest rate cuts. Additionally, inflation levels have consistently cooled and now sit at the 3% rate. Inflation has ticked down for three months in a row and is getting closer to the Fed's 2% target rate. The combination of these two things may incentivize the Fed to begin reducing rates.

Additionally, the price does trade at an attractive premium to NAV of only 3.5%. For reference, the price has traded at an average premium to NAV of 7.3% over the last three year period. Looking at the chart below, we can see that GSBD has frequently traded at a premium to NAV level above 10% throughout its history. Therefore, this may actually be one of the best times over the last decade to initiate a position if you believe that management will succeed in growing their portfolio.

CEF Data

Just as another source of reference, Wall St. has an average price target of $15.17 per share. This would represent a very modest upside potential of 0.80% from the current price level. The highest price target sits at $16 per share and the lowest price target is at $14 per share. Interest rate cuts may actually provide some additional relief to their portfolio and cause non-accruals to decrease further. Therefore, I am upgrading my rating on GSBD to a buy because I believe that the current valuation is too attractive to pass up and future interest rate cuts may help the price recover back to its pre-pandemic levels.

Takeaway

In conclusion, GSBD is a solid BDC that trades an attractive valuation. The price frequently traded at a premium to NAV above 10% throughout its history. However, the current price trades at a slight 3.5% premium to NAV and makes for a solid entry point. In addition, the dividend remains well-supported by net investment income and despite there being a lack of growth, the stability and reliability of the distribution make sit a great income pick. In addition, the non-accrual rate has slightly decreased which indicates some improvement in the credit quality of investments.