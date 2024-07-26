HHakim

Like many dividend stocks, Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) has underperformed the broader market in recent years. The stock has historically been well received by income investors due to its above-average growth profile relative to peers, but the recent underperformance has sucked out any such optimism from the stock price. That is good news for investors looking for a higher dividend yield backed by a reliable income stream. While I continue to remain cautious on the elevated leverage on the balance sheet, ENB stock looks primed for market-beating returns, even if management forecasts prove too optimistic. I reiterate my buy rating for the stock.

ENB Stock Price

I last covered ENB in July of last year where I rated the stock a buy in spite of the “risky balance sheet amidst the rising interest rate environment.” It turns out that I should have stayed on the sidelines, as the stock has underperformed by a wide margin since then.

Data by YCharts

The strong performance of the rest of the market has made ENB even more compelling.

ENB Stock Key Metrics

ENB is one of the largest midstream companies in North America, with a strong focus on transporting crude oil and natural gas. Notably, the company is a c-corp, which means that it does not issue the typical k-1 tax form associated with master limited partnerships.

2024 Q1 Presentation

In the first quarter, the company delivered solid top and bottom-line growth due to higher liquids volumes as well as 1-month contribution from the closed acquisition of Enbridge Gas Ohio. I note that the “base business DCF per share” is mainly impacted by the company, excluding the shares issued to finance the ongoing U.S. gas utilities acquisition. I caution investors from extrapolating the 8.3% YoY growth in base business DCF per share, as the easier comparables likely had a sizable impact (DCF per share grew by just 1% last year).

2024 Q1 Presentation

Moreover, management only reaffirmed their 2024 financial targets, which calls for just 2.2% YoY projected growth at the midpoint in DCF per share.

2024 Q1 Presentation

That slow growth rate may have something to do with the high leverage employed on the balance sheet, which stood at 4.7x debt to EBITDA as of the end of the quarter. ENB has tried to make the case that this is a “low-risk model” but it seems to be basing that on comparisons to the higher leverage employed by utilities instead of direct midstream peers.

2024 Q1 Presentation

It is important to consider the impact of leverage when digesting management’s targets for 5% medium term growth. Management believes that it can drive 3% annual growth from capital spending and up to 2% growth from cost discipline.

2024 Q1 Presentation

However, I expect the higher interest rate environment to continue posing headwinds to bottom-line growth, causing the company to underperform that 5% target (again, management is explicitly guiding for around 2% growth this year). The vast majority of ENB’s debt is fixed rate, but refinancing maturing debt at higher interest rates is a significant headwind. Interest expenses jumped by 15% in 2023 and that difference made up 4.3% of 2023 distributable cash flow.

2023 Q4 Press Release

That is in spite of the company ending the year with $4.7 billion less total debt at $75.3 billion. The near term will see the company dealing with around $6 billion in annual debt maturities.

2023 Annual filings

The company does not break out the average interest rate on an annual basis, but many of the debt issues carry around a 3.1% to 4.5% interest rate. Assuming a 150 bps increase upon refinancing (I estimated that based on the interest rates on its April 2024 issues), that would imply a nearly 100 bps headwind to DCF growth.

ENB has one of the more aggressive capital spending programs, as management aims to spend between $6 billion and $7 billion annually. In contrast with many midstream peers which have adjusted their growth CapEx spending to be fundable solely from internally generated free cash flow, management has historically funded their capital spending in large part with additional debt capacity. This is why leverage at ENB has remained stubbornly in the 4.5x to 5.0x range, whereas names like Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) have seen their leverage ratios tick sharply lower over time.

2024 Q1 Presentation

Management has indicated that investments in growth projects are typically generating high returns on investment at deep discounts to the 11x EBITDA multiple that the stock currently trades at, potentially implying that funds spent on growth CapEx are creating shareholder value relative to being distributed out as dividends or share repurchases.

2024 Q1 Presentation

With that in mind, one mustn’t ignore the company’s planned $19 billion acquisition of Dominion’s gas assets, which my peer Marcel Knoop estimates to be at a 9.5x EBITDA multiple. This acquisition is clearly less accretive (though still accretive) than the implied single-digit multiple earned on growth projects, but the justification was that it increased the company’s exposure to non-liquid businesses to around 50%, which might eventually garner a higher valuation multiple. We can see that management’s capital program is greatly geared towards gas and renewables spending, with spending on liquids pipelines making up just 1.2% of the current project pipeline.

2024 Q1 Presentation

On the conference call, management noted that they had already raised over 85% of the required financing for the U.S. gas utility acquisition and would “fund the remainder using a combination of alternatives which may include hybrid or bond issuances, capital recycling, and ATM issuances.” Based on their press release to issue up to $2 billion in stock through an at-the-market program, some investors might be concerned about the stock dilution associated with the deal. My take is that the company already had a highly leveraged balance sheet prior to the deal, and the presence of a stock component by no means nullifies the accretiveness of the deal (the stock does after all have a small but still present premium to the 9.5x multiple purchase price). Management appeared to give medium term distribution guidance, stating that they had distributed $34 billion to shareholders over the last 5 years and expect that number to grow to “roughly $40 million over the next five years.” That implies a roughly 3.2% annual growth rate over the next 5 years, which again implies considerable reason to not take management’s 5% growth target at face value.

Is ENB Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

ENB is a popular pick among income investors in no small part due to its 29 consecutive years of dividend growth.

2024 Q1 Presentation

As stated earlier, management has guided for around 5% long-term EBITDA and DCF per share growth, but expects DCF per share growth to hover in the 3% range over the next 3 years. I note that EBITDA growth is expected to be higher, but this is not on a per-share basis.

2024 Q1 Presentation

With the stock yielding around 7.27%, the stock looks attractive even if growth never accelerates again from that 3% level.

Seeking Alpha

ENB stock has been rather boring over the past decade, but past performance is not necessarily a prediction of future performance. ENB’s strong financial performance through various market turmoil over the past many decades, including the 2016 and 2020 crashes in oil prices, is arguably justification for the stock to be valued more like a utility. For reference, names like Duke Energy (DUK), Southern Company (SO), and NextEra Energy (NEE) trade at EV to EBITDA multiples 1 to 2 turns higher, and offer less than half of the dividend yield. I understand if the reader might feel uncomfortable basing an investment thesis on multiple expansion, especially when ENB is projected to show low-single-digit growth moving forward, and I do feel the same way. Yet even ignoring multiple expansion potential, the stock looks priced for solid returns, as the 7.3% dividend yield and 3% growth rate may allow for market-beating returns. Any multiple expansion potential is just frosting on top.

ENB Stock Risks

The slow forward growth rate means that forward returns are unlikely to be spectacular in the absence of multiple expansion. If the market continues to power higher on the backs of strong tech results, then ENB might find itself continuing to underperform. That said, as a predominant growth investor, I am of the view that the multiple expansion potential for growth stocks is much less than in prior years, making ENB’s double-digit forward return potential look quite attractive. It is possible that ENB does not derive the expected returns on its growth investments, which would hurt investors due to the high leverage on the balance sheet. It bears remembering that the midstream space is a capital intensive industry in which the impact of management execution should not be understated. I am doubtful that ENB would benefit from supposed AI tailwinds, and it is possible that even natural gas, which is typically viewed as being more climate friendly than oil, may eventually find itself facing headwinds from the renewable sector. One can make an argument that the preferred shares might offer a compelling alternative, which is hard to argue with given that the preferred N shares yield around 7.7% as of recent prices. I am of the view that ENB’s businesses have a highly recurring nature and thus justify yield compression, which would imply excess returns beyond just the yield alone. However, if the company were to face financial difficulty, perhaps with regard to refinancing debt, then the preferred stock might prove insulated from the threat of common stock dilution. But if one were trying to prevent against this kind of scenario, I’d then pose the question about whether these preferred stocks offer enough of a yield premium relative to high-grade bonds.

ENB Stock Conclusion

ENB has been a rather boring stock to own over the past many years, but the long period of underperformance may be a sign that multiple expansion may be ahead. The company’s income stream is arguably more like that of a utility business, and utility stocks trade at noted premiums. Even without assuming multiple expansion, I can see double-digit forward total returns between the dividend yield and ongoing growth. I reiterate my buy rating for the stock.