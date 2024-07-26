Enbridge: The Case For Utility Re-Rating Upside

Jul. 26, 2024 7:22 AM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB) Stock, ENB:CA Stock
Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Enbridge has underperformed the broader market by a wide margin, and that might offer opportunity.
  • The high leverage on the balance sheet elevates the risk but also allows for a more aggressive capital investment program.
  • I am skeptical that growth rates will accelerate to management's long-term 5% target, but the 7.3% dividend yield is highly attractive all the same.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Best Of Breed Growth Stocks get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Big white pipeline of oil in front of a forest

HHakim

Like many dividend stocks, Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) has underperformed the broader market in recent years. The stock has historically been well received by income investors due to its above-average growth profile relative to peers, but the recent underperformance has sucked

Sign Up For My Premium Service "Best of Breed Growth Stocks"

After a historic valuation reset, the growth investing landscape has changed. Get my best research at your fingertips today.

Get access to Best of Breed Growth Stocks:

  • My portfolio of the highest quality growth stocks.
  • My best deep-dive investment reports.
  • My investing strategy for the current market.
  • and much more

Subscribe to Best of Breed Growth Stocks Today!

This article was written by

Julian Lin profile picture
Julian Lin
33.29K Followers

Julian Lin is a financial analyst. He finds undervalued companies with secular growth that appreciate over time. His approach is to look for companies with strong balance sheets and management teams in sectors with long growth runways.

Julian is the leader of the investing group Best Of Breed Growth Stocks where he only shares positions in stocks which have a large probability of delivering large alpha relative to the S&P 500. He also combines growth-oriented principles with strict valuation hurdles to add an additional layer to the conventional margin of safety. Features include: exclusive access to Julian's highest conviction picks, full stock research reports, real-time trade alerts, macro market analysis, individual industry reports, a filtered watchlist, and community chat with access to Julian 24/7. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am long all positions in the Best of Breed Growth Stocks Portfolio.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ENB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ENB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ENB
--
ENB:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News