Is The Dramatic Yen Short Squeeze Over?

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.5K Followers

Summary

  • The powerful yen short squeeze that has roiled the capital market this week has stalled today.
  • It is the first day this week that the dollar has not fallen below the previous day's low and has risen, though slightly, above previous session's high.
  • The Antipodeans and Scandis are trading with a firmer bias.

Close up image of Japanese Yen on a white background

gaffera

Overview

The powerful yen short squeeze that has roiled the capital market this week has stalled today. It is the first day this week that the dollar has not fallen below the previous day's low and has risen, though slightly, above

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
16.5K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
USDOLLAR
--
SPX
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News