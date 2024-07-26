Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: 2024 Olympics: Game On!

ccahill

Here come the 2024 Olympic Games: Faster, Higher, Stronger and Debt. (00:25) OpenAI (MSFT) begins testing AI-powered search; GOOG slips. (01:34) Southwest Airlines (LUV) ditches open seating model to offer assigned seats in major policy shift. (02:48)

The 2024 Paris Olympics are set to kick off today, with the opening ceremony taking place under a backdrop of heavy security.

The Games will offer a big stage for U.S. companies associated with the Olympic Partner program, like Airbnb (ABNB), Coca-Cola (KO), Intel (INTC), Procter & Gamble (PG) and Visa (NYSE:V). The last time around, American sponsors shied away from the spotlight during the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022. They faced pressure over human rights issues and authoritarian control. The U.S. government even boycotted the event by barring diplomatic personnel, causing many firms to lie low in their Olympic-themed commercials.

According to analysts at Bernstein, there are big viewership opportunities for the 2024 Olympics with billions of people estimated to tune in globally, creating a "catalyst for sports and sportswear and more awareness across a broad base of categories."

Microsoft-backed (NASDAQ:MSFT) OpenAI has started testing SearchGPT, a prototype of new search features that combines its artificial intelligence models with information from the web.

It's currently only available to a select group of users and publishers to acquire feedback. Those interested in signing up on the waiting list can go here.

Google fell 3% on Thursday.

Although there have been concerns that generative-AI search engines could affect publishers and content creators, OpenAI has addressed this issue.

"Responses have clear, in-line, named attribution and links, so users know where information is coming from and can quickly engage with even more results in a sidebar with source links," OpenAI said.

The number of gen-AI powered search engines is expanding.

This week, Microsoft revealed it is adding gen-AI capabilities to Bing. Search leader Google (NASDAQ:GOOG)(NASDAQ:GOOGL) unleashed AI Overviews in May.

Google continues to dominate the internet search race, accounting for 87% of all searches, according to the most recent data by Statista. Bing ranked second with 8%.

And finally…this was all over social media on Thursday and people had very strong feelings one way or the other.

You won’t need to try to check-in on a Southwest Airlines flight the moment check-in is available to get group A or B seating.

That’s because Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) will begin offering assigned seats in a bid to transform customer experience and boost financial performance.

After conducting extensive customer research, LUV has decided to offer assigned seats and premium seating options on all flights, thereby moving away from its open seating model - that has been in place for over 50 years.

In addition to assigning seats, Southwest (LUV) will offer a premium, extended legroom portion of the cabin. While specific cabin layout details are still in design, the airline expects roughly one-third of seats across the fleet to offer extended legroom.

Southwest (LUV) is also adding 24-hour operation capabilities, with the launch of overnight or redeye flights.

The new cabin layout will require approvals from the FAA. Southwest expects to make bookings available in 2025.

Matterport (MTTR) will hold a special shareholder meeting to vote on the pending merger with CoStar.

