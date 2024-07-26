JHVEPhoto

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) released its Q2 FY24 result on July 24th, with a disappointing guidance cut for its transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) revenue growth. I gave a ‘Strong Buy’ rating in my previous coverage published in February 2024, pointing out their EVOQUE Growth Opportunities. While TAVR growth is slowing down, I remain positive about the long-term growth potential. The sell-off of the stock creates a good entry point for buying. I reiterate my 'Strong Buy' with a fair value of $72 per share.

TAVR Guidance Cut

Edwards Lifesciences cut its TAVR full-year guidance from 8%-10% to 5%-7%, while raising its Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (TMTT) guidance to the higher end of $320 to $340 million. Due to the guidance cut, the stock price dropped by more than 31%.

As depicted in the chart below, the growth rate for its TAVR has been decelerating in recent quarters, and the current guidance indicates a further declaration in the second half of FY24.

Edwards Lifesciences Quarterly Earnings

I think the growth deceleration was caused by Abbott’s (ABT) new product launch in the U.S. market. In April 2024, Abbott announced that the FDA has approved the company's TriClip transcatheter edge-to-edge repair system. During Abbott’s earnings call on July 18th, Abbott’s management indicated that their structural heart grew by 15% in the quarter, driven by new product launch, market share gains and strong growth in TAVR and tricuspid repair products. In addition, they launched TriClip in the US market during the quarter. Abbott’s new product launch definitely affected Edwards Lifesciences’s growth rate in the TAVR market.

With more players entering the structural heart market, as discussed in my initiation report, I think Edwards Lifesciences’s TAVR business will face challenges to grow at double-digit in the future. Grand View Research predicts the TAVR market will grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2024 to 2030. While Edwards Lifesciences will have to share the market with other competitors in the future, the company can grow its TAVR business at least in line with the entire market growth, as they have first-move advantages and has been spending heavily in new product launch and R&D capabilities.

Divestiture of Critical Care

On June 3rd, the company announced to sell its Critical Care business to Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) for $4.2 billion. Critical Care represents 15% of total revenue and the business is not a core business for the company. I favor the divestiture for the following reasons:

With the divestiture, Edwards Lifesciences can solely focus on the structural heart business, becoming a pure player in this fast-growing market.

The organic growth rate for its Critical Care business was lower than the group growth rate in the past few years. As such, the divestiture could accelerate the overall organic revenue growth rate for the company.

The proceeds from the divestiture could be used for acquisitions or shares buyback. The deal price represents around 13% of Edwards Lifesciences’s market cap, which is notable.

Recent Acquisitions

On July 15th, the company announced to acquire Innovalve Bio Medical Ltd., an early-stage transcatheter mitral valve replacement company. It’s worth noting that Edwards Lifesciences had already invested in Innovalve back to 2017. It is a small acquisition for Edwards Lifesciences, and Innovalve could enhance Edwards Lifesciences’ SAPIEN M3 portfolio.

On July 24th, Edwards Lifesciences announced to acquire JenaValve Technology and Endotronix, with an aggregate purchase price of $1.2 billion. During the earnings call, the management indicated they knew the two companies for years, and the deals could strengthen their new structural heart therapeutic areas.

As these deals are all focusing on the structural heart market, I think it makes strategic sense for Edwards Lifesciences.

Outlook & Valuation Update

I calculate Edwards Lifesciences’s growth rate with the following assumptions:

I anticipate TAVR business will grow by 7.5% annually, aligning with the overall market growth. As discussed above, it will be challenging to grow at double digits in the future with more players entering the TAVR market.

Transcatheter Mitral and Tricuspid Therapies (TMTT) is a small business, representing only 4% of group revenue after the divestiture of Critical Care. I expect the business to grow by 70% in FY24, driven by new product launches.

Lastly, I forecast Surgical Heart Valve Therapy will grow by 7% in FY24, aligning with its historical growth rate.

As Critical Care is now a discontinued business, I only calculate the organic growth rate for the remaining three segments. I forecast Edwards Lifesciences will grow its revenue by 9.8% in FY24.

From FY25 onwards, I anticipate its TMTT business growth will normalize to 15%. As such, the overall revenue growth will be 7.7% from FY25 onwards, as per my calculations.

I anticipate Edwards Lifesciences will expand its operating margin by 30bps annually, assuming:

New product launch will benefit its gross margin expansion. As Edwards Lifesciences has been investing heavily in its new technology, I assume the company will expand its gross margin by 10bps per year.

I forecast the company will generate 20bps operating leverage from its R&D and SG&A expenses

The DCF summary can be found as follows:

Edwards Lifesciences DCF - Author's Calculations

The WACC is calculated to be 11.9% assuming: risk free rate 4.2% (US 10Y Treasury Yield); beta 1.18 (SA); equity risk premium 7%; cost of debt 7%; equity balance $6.6 billion; debt $597 million; Tax rate 15%.

Discounting all the future cash flow, the fair value is calculated to be $72 per share, as per my estimates.

Key Risks

I think the biggest downside risk would be when the company issues its FY25 guidance. As analyzed previously, I forecast the company’s growth rate will decelerate to 7.7% from FY25. A deceleration in revenue growth could potentially cause panic in the market.

Additionally, Edwards Lifesciences has started to allocate more cash towards acquisitions this year. It could be a sign that the company realizes its organic growth is starting to slow down.

Conclusions

While the guidance cut is disappointing, I remain confident that Edwards Lifesciences will grow its TAVR business at least in line with the market growth. The divestiture of its Critical Care makes strategic sense, in my view. I reiterate my 'Strong Buy' rating for Edwards Lifesciences with a fair value of $72 per share.