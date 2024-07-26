alfexe

The BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (NYSE:FRA) is a closed-end fund that income-focused investors can employ as a method of achieving their goals. As is the case with most leveraged loan funds, this one is able to sport a very attractive yield. As of the time of writing, shares of the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund yield 11.06%, which compares fairly well with its peers:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Fixed Income-Taxable-Senior Loans 11.06% Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund (BGX) Fixed Income-Taxable-Senior Loans 10.15% Carlyle Credit Income Fund (CCIF) Fixed Income-Taxable-Senior Loans 15.54% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (EFT) Fixed Income-Taxable-Senior Loans 10.54% Invesco Senior Income Trust (VVR) Fixed Income-Taxable-Senior Loans 12.17% Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR) Fixed Income-Taxable-Senior Loans 11.62% Click to enlarge

We can see that the yield of the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund sits right around the median for leveraged loan funds. This is a pretty good place to be, as it is not so high as to present concerns about a lack of sustainability but high enough that investors are not being forced to needlessly sacrifice their incomes. With that said though, all leveraged loan funds will only be able to maintain their current yields for as long as interest rates remain close to their current levels. The market has been anticipating interest rate cuts for quite some time now, but this morning’s economic report showing unexpected strength in gross domestic product and a higher-than-expected personal consumption expenditure index might delay any interest rate cuts for a while. After all, this data shows that the economy is handling current rates quite easily and is not slowing down as the Federal Reserve expected. We will discuss this in more detail later in this article.

As regular readers might remember, we previously discussed the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in early March. The equity market has been pretty strong since that time, but bonds have been weak as the market continued to adjust to the high probability that it was wrong about the degree to which interest rates would come down this year. However, floating-rate securities tend to remain pretty stable during most market environments due to the fact that they always deliver a yield that is competitive with the market interest rate for similar assets. As such, we can probably expect that the share price of the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has been relatively stable since our previous discussion.

This is not the case, however. In fact, the share price of the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has increased by 4.27% since our previous discussion:

Seeking Alpha

This is certainly not the performance that we expected to see. This fund performed more in line with the S&P 500 Index (SP500) than it did with either domestic investment-grade bonds (AGG) or domestic junk bonds (JNK). The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) was mostly flat over the period:

Seeking Alpha

Thus, we can see that the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund substantially outperformed just about any security that it could possibly be holding. This might be concerning, as it could suggest that the fund’s share price has been increasing more than is justified. We will want to have a close look at the fund’s valuation to ensure that we are not paying too much for its shares today.

As I pointed out in my previous article on this fund:

Investors in this fund have done even better than this share price performance suggests. This is because the fund follows the same basic model as all other closed-end funds. In short, the fund pays out most to all of the profits that it earns from its portfolio to the shareholders via distributions. This is the reason why its distribution is so substantial. It also means that we need to consider the distribution in any performance analysis, since that represents a real return to shareholders that they can use to grow their wealth through reinvestment.

When we consider the distributions that the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, as well as the index exchange-traded funds, paid out since the publication of my previous article on this fund, we get the following alternative chart:

Seeking Alpha

This is certainly interesting. As we can clearly see, investors who purchased this fund when I issued my original “buy” rating back in March have outperformed the S&P 500 Index. That is a fairly impressive performance from a floating-rate debt fund. Obviously, investors in this fund have done far better than investors in any of the domestic debt indices. That is not surprising though because closed-end debt funds usually outperform their indices on a total return basis. Overall, most investors would likely be pleased with this fund’s performance today.

However, we should always keep in mind that a fund’s past performance is no guarantee of future results. As such, we should look at the fund’s positioning today in order to make a reasonable projection about where it will be in the future. Four months have passed since we last discussed this fund, so it is logical to assume that quite a few things have changed. This article will focus on these changes as well as provide an updated thesis on where it is likely to be heading.

About The Fund

According to the fund’s website, the BlackRock Floating Income Strategies Fund has the primary objective of providing its investors with a high level of current income. The webpage for most BlackRock funds is usually pretty good at describing a fund’s strategy, so here is what this one states:

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc.’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with a high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting primarily of floating rate debt securities and instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in floating rate debt securities, including floating or variable rate debt securities that pay interest at rates that adjust whenever a specified interest rate changes and/or which reset on predetermined dates (such as the last day of a month or calendar quarter). The Fund invests a substantial portion of its investments in floating rate debt securities consisting of secured or unsecured senior floating rate loans that are rated below investment grade. The Fund may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

This description explicitly states that at least 80% of the fund’s assets will be invested in floating-rate debt securities. However, it currently appears to be significantly above that level. The fund’s first-quarter 2024 holdings report states that it held the following asset allocation on March 31, 2024:

Asset Type % of Net Assets Asset-Backed Securities 1.3% Common Stocks 0.4% Corporate Bonds 1.7% Floating Rate Loan Interests 124.5% Investment Companies 1.7% Other Interests 0.0% Warrants 0.0% Click to enlarge

Curiously, the fund’s first-quarter 2024 holdings report does not state any position in a money market fund or something similar. It also does not list any cash or cash equivalents among its assets. The fund’s annual report also states that the fund had $0 of cash as of December 31, 2024. The only reasonable conclusion that we can draw from this is that the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund is fully invested at all times. This is normally fine for a closed-end fund because it does not need to redeem shares whenever an investor wishes to exit the fund. Then again, it does need to have some cash on hand to pay out the distribution and make opportunistic investments that might become available in the market. It is possible that timing is one contributor to this though, as both reports show the fund’s assets at the end of a given month. This would be right after the fund has made its distribution to the shareholders. So, it is possible that it is letting the cash come in from its assets and then paying it out to the shareholders every month while using the surplus to make investments. It is also possible that the fund is financing all of its investing and distribution activities using a revolving line of credit and then simply paying it off as the coupon payments come in. In any case, it does not appear that this fund has any cash on hand at the end of most months and this is something that could concern more conservative investors due to the fact that it is slightly riskier than if the fund had a cash buffer.

We can clearly see that the overwhelming majority of the fund’s investments are in floating-rate loan interests. However, the percentage of the fund’s assets that are invested in floating-rate securities is higher than the 124.5% of net assets shown in the chart. This is due to the fact that most of the asset-backed securities that are held by this fund are also floating-rate securities. Here are the asset-backed securities listed in the fund’s holdings report:

FRA Q1 2024 Holdings Report

As we can clearly see, all of these securities are actually collateralized loan obligations. As Van Eck explains:

A collateralized loan obligation is a portfolio of predominately senior secured loans that is securitized and actively managed. Each CLO issues a series of floating-rate bonds, along with a first-loss equity tranche. The tranches differ in terms of subordination and priority--and thus lowest to highest in order of riskiness. Major rating agencies, such as Moody’s and S&P Global Ratings, provide ratings on the investment risk of these individual tranches as they do within other areas of fixed income.

We note here that the description explicitly states that the bonds issued by collateralized loan obligations are floating-rate securities. We can see this in the list of asset-backed securities that are held by the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund as well. Every single one of these securities lists a yield that is the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (SOFR) plus XXXX%, where XXXX is some number. This is a clear sign that these are floating-rate securities. As I pointed out in a recent article, the Secured Overnight Financing Rate is currently hovering around 5.33% but it does vary by a few basis points in either direction on a fairly regular basis. The coupon on the fund’s collateralized loan obligation holdings varies from 5% to 5.5%, which gives these securities a yield of 10.33% to 10.9% right now.

We do notice that the yield of the collateralized loan obligations held by the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund is a bit lower than the yield of similar securities held by the Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund. This is probably a sign that the BlackRock fund is investing in slightly safer securities, although this is by no means certain. This might be sufficient to cause risk-averse investors to favor this fund over its peer, however. After all, nobody likes to lose money and one way to minimize losses is to invest in safer securities with a lower default risk. The fact that this fund’s asset-backed securities have a slightly lower yield suggests that it is doing exactly this.

The fund’s website states that its assets have the following credit quality distribution:

BlackRock

As we can see, only 6.47% of the fund’s assets are invested in investment-grade securities. This is a fairly significant increase over the 5.11% weighting that the fund had to these securities at the time of the previous article’s publication. Thus, it appears that we are seeing something of a risk-off trade here, which is not exactly surprising. Fitch Ratings stated yesterday that cash flow pressures are making it more difficult for heavily indebted companies to make their loan payments. This mostly affects companies that have taken on floating-rate debt, as fixed-rate debt payments do not increase with interest rates. Fitch states that due to this, it expects more companies to default on their loan payments in 2024 than it predicted back at the start of the year. In this sort of environment, it would be prudent for the fund to sell loans that are likely to default and use the proceeds to purchase loans that are not as likely to default, especially given this fund’s stated objective of trying to minimize losses. While there is no way to be absolutely certain what companies will default, the credit quality ratings can provide a pretty good idea of a loan’s likelihood of entering a default state. Thus, the increase that we see in BBB and BB loans (and the decrease that we see in B and CCC-rated loans) over the past few months makes a great deal of sense. Any investor who is concerned about the risk of loss from investing in junk debt should appreciate the change that we see here.

Interest Rate Trajectory Update

In a previous article, I made the case that the market’s prediction of an interest rate cut in September could be too optimistic. From that article:

However, this may not happen for a few reasons. One is the obvious political fallout that could occur if the Federal Reserve cuts too close to the presidential election. There could be fallout from either side in the election. For example, the boost in stock and bond prices that would accompany a rate cut could be perceived as an attempt to bolster the incumbent party. However, an interest rate cut could also be perceived as a sign that the real economy is weakening and that could hurt the incumbent party in the election. Chairman Powell’s position at the Federal Reserve could depend on who wins the next election, so it is in his interest not to anger either candidate. This might cause the Federal Reserve to hold off on interest rate cuts until after the election just to avoid political criticism.

In addition to the political considerations, in that article, I showed that some of the so-called tame inflation figures that we saw in the most recent month appear to be caused by manufacturers and other businesses being reluctant to pass on the rising prices of their inputs to consumers. The year-over-year change in the core purchasing price index has increased in every single month so far in 2024 as evidence of this. At some point, we will probably see this change, and then consumer inflation will once again start shooting upward. Thus, the Federal Reserve may want to be very cautious about any interest rate cuts.

As mentioned in the introduction, there was another data release this morning that further weakens the case for interest rate cuts in September. This morning’s economic data release states that the gross domestic product of the United States grew by 2.8% in the second quarter of 2024:

Zero Hedge

This was double the 1.4% growth rate reported in the first quarter of 2024. It also substantially beat analysts’ expectations of 2.0% growth. On top of that, Zero Hedge notes a few other things from the report that showcase economic strength:

According to UBS, details suggest very strong growth: investment rose 8.4% q/q SSAR, the highest since Q3 2023. It looks like AI-related investment supported the growth as information processing equipment rose 10.2% q/q. Personal consumption rose 2.5% in Q2, better than the decline of 2.3% in Q1. Government spending rose 3.1%, higher than 1.8% in Q1.

The Federal Reserve’s goal with its monetary tightening policies was to slow down the economy. The goal was to weaken the ability of businesses and consumers to make investments and purchases on credit in order to slow down the demand for goods and services. This report shows that so far, the Federal Reserve has been unsuccessful in this goal, and the demand for goods and services continues to remain robust despite higher financing costs.

Basically, this data makes it very difficult to justify rate cuts in September, but the market continues to expect them. As of right now, the market is saying that there is a 100% chance that rates will be lower in September:

Chicago Mercantile Exchange

In fact, we can see here that the market is expecting a 10.2% chance of two rate cuts by September, and there is even a small number of market participants willing to bet on three rate cuts by September. Nobody is willing to bet on rates remaining stable or increasing.

It is very shocking that nobody is willing to wager that interest rates will at least remain the same by September. The core personal consumption expenditures index, which is believed to be the inflation measure that is most watched by the Federal Reserve, came in higher than expected in today’s economic data report. Admittedly, it was only at 2.9% year-over-year, which was better than the previous 3.7% annual rate-of-change, but analysts were only expecting a 2.7% year-over-year increase. Thus, inflation continues to appear more stubborn than policymakers expected, and when combined with the other data points above (and the political situation), it could make sense for the Federal Reserve to continue to have a wait-and-see attitude in September.

If the Federal Reserve does not cut interest rates in September, then bond prices are too high. This scenario would almost certainly cause the price of bonds and bond funds to decline. However, floating-rate securities such as the ones held by the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund should hold their value just fine if the Federal Reserve decides to just stand its ground in September. Thus, it might make sense to own shares of this fund as a hedge in case of such a scenario.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield that it earns from its assets. I explained how this works in a previous article on this fund:

In short, the fund is borrowing money and then using that borrowed money to purchase floating-rate debt securities. As long as the purchased assets have a higher yield than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield of the portfolio. As this fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates, that will usually be the case. It is important to note though that this strategy is not as effective today at boosting the portfolio yield as it was three years ago. This is because the difference between the borrowing rate and the yield of the purchased assets is much narrower than it was back when the borrowing rate was basically zero. Unfortunately, the use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not employing too much leverage because that would expose us to an excessive amount of risk. I generally do not like any fund to have leverage above a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has leveraged assets comprising 24.00% of its overall portfolio. This is obviously well below the one-third of assets level that we would ordinarily consider to be acceptable, so this is a good sign.

The last time that we looked at this fund’s leverage ratio was on December 20, 2023. At the time, the fund had a leverage ratio of 24.10% so we can see that it has come down a bit. However, so has the fund’s net asset value:

Barchart

As we can see, the net asset value of the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund has declined by 1.21% since mid-December. It is curious then that the fund’s leverage ratio also declined, as the only way that this should occur is if the fund was actively paying off some of its outstanding borrowings over the period. This is certainly a possibility, especially since the fund appears to be fully invested and employs a line of credit to cover its cash needs. In any case, it does appear that it is being responsible with its leverage and is trying to keep it right around 24% of its assets.

Here is how the leverage ratio of the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund compares with its peers:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund 24.00% Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund 31.83% Carlyle Credit Income Fund 34.00% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust 37.00% Invesco Senior Income Trust 32.12% Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund 38.03% Click to enlarge

(all figures from CEF Data)

We can immediately see that the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund is carrying a much lower level of leverage than its peers. This is a very clear sign that the fund is not employing too much leverage for its strategy. When we combine this with the fund’s generally low level of leverage in general, we can draw the conclusion that we probably do not need to worry too much about its use of debt. Overall, this fund should be acceptable for risk-averse investors.

Valuation

Shares of the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund are currently trading at a 3.83% premium on net asset value. This is a very high price that is significantly above the 1.07% discount that they have averaged over the past month. As such, the current price appears to be unjustifiably high. Potential investors may want to wait until the shares start trading at a discount before buying in.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund may make sense as a potential investment for a portfolio today. Floating rate securities in general have lost some of their shine in recent months as investors have started to become increasingly convinced that interest rate cuts are on the horizon. However, the economy may be too strong to justify any cuts in the near term and the political considerations may make it difficult to do so in any case. As such, this fund could make sense right now as a diversifier in the event that the market is wrong once again. The current price of it is too high, but if it were to come down somewhat then it might be worth picking up some shares.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.