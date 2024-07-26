Tesla Stock: Delayed Catalyst And Expensive xAI Venture (Downgrade)

Summary

  • My June 2024 “Buy” call on Tesla, Inc. has been one of my most successful calls, given the time elapsed since the rating was initiated. But now it deserves a downgrade.
  • Recent events prompt a downgrade due to poor Q2 results, uncertainties in the xAI project, and the delayed robotaxi event as a potential bullish catalyst.
  • Delays in the development of a robotaxi product may signal progress but also highlight the long and challenging path ahead in commercialization.
  • After the new round, xAI will most likely become even pricier, while it effectively brings in $0 in revenue. Tesla investors may overpay for it.
  • I urge investors to be vigilant and not rush to buy the dip in Tesla stock today. It's a “Hold,” that may become a “Buy,” but at lower price levels.
My Thesis Update

I initiated coverage of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock in March 2024, when it was trading at $177.77 per share. Despite the ongoing downtrend at that time, I saw Tesla as an

