Lithium Junior Miners News For The Month Of July 2024

Welcome to the July 2024 edition of the 'junior' lithium miner news. We have categorized those lithium miners that are not in production as the juniors.

Note: Investors are reminded that many of the lithium juniors will most likely not be needed until the mid to late 2020's to supply the potentially booming electric vehicle [EV] and energy storage markets. This means investing in these companies requires a higher risk tolerance and a longer time frame.

July saw lithium prices lower, with the China lithium carbonate spot price hitting its lowest point in ~3 years.

Lithium price news

Asian Metal reported during the past 30 days, the China delivered lithium carbonate (99.5% min.) spot price was down 4.77% and the China lithium hydroxide (56.5% min.) price was down 2.93%. The Lithium Iron Phosphate (3.9% min) price was down 1.72%. The Spodumene (6% min) price was down 4.77% over the past 30 days.

Metal.com reported lithium spodumene concentrate Index (Li2O 5.5%-6.2%, excluding tax/insurance/freight) spot price of USD 950, as of July 23, 2024.

China lithium carbonate spot price 5 year chart - CNY 85,500 (~USD 11,752) (source)

Trading Economics

Rio Tinto forecasts lithium emerging supply gap (chart from 2021) - 60 new mines the size of Jadar needed

Rio Tinto

Lithium market news

For a summary of the latest lithium market news and the 'major' lithium company's news, investors can read: "Lithium Miners News For The Month Of July 2024" article. Highlights include:

BMI (unit of Fitch Solutions) forecasts mainland Chinese lithium carbonate 99.5% to average $15,500/tonne in 2024 and $20,000/tonne in 2025.

Indonesia launches first EV battery plant to take advantage of rich nickel resources.

China’s batteries are now cheap enough to power huge shifts. Lithium-ion battery prices have fallen dramatically in the last year with LFP batteries in China at US$75/kWh. BEVs are currently the cheapest drivetrain by average transaction price in China.

China's CATL hints at EV batteries that last 16 years or 1.24 million miles (2 million kilometers).

ANZ sees lithium at 16k–18k/t by 2025.

Growing need for lithium hedging to meet energy transition demand.

Reuters Andy Home - "The seeds of the next lithium upswing are already being sown in the current low-price environment."

S&P Global: US outpaced by most other countries in mine development times.

Albemarle CEO - Lithium's low price does not justify new spending on plants.

Junior lithium miners company news

Liontown Resources [ASX:LTR] (OTCPK:LINRF)

Liontown Resources 100% own the Kathleen Valley Lithium spodumene project in Western Australia.

On July 2, Liontown Resources announced:

Strategic partnership with LG Energy Solution to deliver long-term funding for Kathleen Valley. Liontown Resources has secured a US$250 million investment and 10-year offtake extension from foundational partner, LG Energy Solution, paving the way for long-term growth from Kathleen Valley and collaboration to explore the feasibility of establishing a lithium refinery.

On July 15, Liontown Resources announced: "Liontown executes new short-term Offtake Agreement for initial ramp-up volumes." Highlights include:

"Liontown and BSIT have executed a definitive binding full-form offtake agreement (Offtake Agreement).

The short-term Offtake Agreement is for the supply of up to 100,000 dry metric tonnes (DMT) over a 10-month period to commence by 30 September 2024.

Pricing is determined using a formula-based mechanism referencing market prices for battery-grade lithium carbonate.

BSIT is a well-known company operating in the lithium chemicals industry, and is active in both hard-rock lithium mining and refining of spodumene concentrates into battery-grade lithium chemicals."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q3, 2024: Commissioning with production set to begin very soon at the Kathleen Valley Project.

2023-25: Study with Sumitomo Corporation to produce lithium hydroxide in Japan.

Eramet [FR:ERA] (OTCPK:ERMAY) (OTCPK:ERMAF)

Eramet is in a JV 'Eramine Sudamerica' (50.1% Eramet, 49.9% Tsingshan) which owns the Centenario-Ratones Lithium Project in Argentina. Eramet targets to start DLE production by Q2 2024.

On July 3, Eramet announced: "Eramet inaugurates its direct lithium extraction plant in Argentina, becoming the first European company to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate at industrial scale." Highlights include:

"Start of the commissioning of the Centenario direct lithium extraction plant, located in Salta Province, Argentina; first production planned in November 2024.

A key milestone in Eramet’s strategic development into producing metals for energy transition.

A technological achievement at 4,000 m of altitude, implementing at industrial scale one of the most advanced Direct Lithium Extraction (‘DLE’) process, developed in-house.

Centenario Phase 1 is designed to extract and produce 24,000 t/year[1] of battery-grade lithium carbonate at full capacity, and should be positioned in the 1st quartile of the lithium industry cost-curve..."

On July 4, Eramet announced:

Information relating to the repurchase by Eramet of all of its outstanding €300,000,000 5.875 per cent. Bonds due 21 May 2025 (ISIN: FR0013461274) (the “Bonds”).

Upcoming catalysts include:

November 2024 - Start up of lithium production in Argentina, target 5-7kt LCE in 2024. Progress construction pics here.

POSCO [KRX:005490] (PKX)

POSCO owns the northern Sal de Vida (Hombre Muerto salar, Argentina) tenements. POSCO also has a JV with Pilbara Minerals on a 43ktpa lithium hydroxide facility in S Korea.

On July 14, KED Global reported:

POSCO seeks restructuring for $1.9 bn injection in battery materials. The restructuring will be done by 2026 while retiring $1.5 billion worth of treasury stocks to raise corporate value.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Mid 2024 - Target to commence production at Hombre Muerto and ramp to 25ktpa LiOH.

Leo Lithium Limited [ASX:LLL] (OTCPK:LLLAF)

Leo Lithium agreed to sell its share in the Goulamina Lithium Project in Mali to Ganfeng Lithium, subject to certain conditions.

On July 1, Leo Lithium announced: "Goulamina Mineral Resource upgrade to 267.2 Mt..."

On July 1, Leo Lithium announced: "Leo Lithium transfers project management to Ganfeng...No resumption in trading of Leo Lithium shares on ASX at this stage."

On July 25, Leo Lithium announced: "

UPDATE ON PROPOSED DISTRIBUTION OF CONSIDERATION FROM MLBV SALE...A significant portion of the proceeds from the sale will be returned to shareholders. Leo Lithium is now proposing two cash distributions to shareholders with the first one, as previously announced, planned for January 2025 and a second payment in July 2025.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2024 - Potential capital return to shareholders from some or all of the net after-tax proceeds of the Goulamina sale. Note: The pre-tax value is approximately equivalent to A$0.43 per LLL share, according to Leo Lithium (stated on page 1). A more recent update here.

Atlas Lithium Corp. (ATLX)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q4, 2024/Q1, 2025 - Production targeted to begin at the Neves Lithium Project (a part of the Minas Gerais Lithium Project) in Brazil.

Rio Tinto [ASX:RIO] [LN:RIO] (RIO)

On July 16, Mining.com reported:

Rio Tinto hails another step closer to develop Serbian lithium mine. Mining group Rio Tinto welcomed on Tuesday the Serbian government’s reinstatement of its licence to develop Europe’s biggest lithium mine... Rio said that the project will be subject to stringent environmental requirements including an “extended phase” of legal, environmental and permitting procedures and public consultations before it is implemented.

On July 18, Bloomberg reported:

Mercedes, Stellantis in talks to back Serbia’s lithium plans. Carmakers may invest in processing, EV battery production. Rio Tinto is set to develop $2.4 billion mine after setback.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Late 2024 - Plans to begin production of 3,000tpa at their Rincon Lithium Project in Argentina. Plan to develop the large Jadar Lithium Project in Serbia.

Atlantic Lithium Limited [LSE:ALL] [ASX:A11] (OTCQX:ALLIF)

Atlantic Lithium is progressing its Ewoyaa JV Project in Ghana towards production. Piedmont Lithium has an effective 40.5% project earn-in share.

On July 12, Atlantic Lithium Limited announced:

Ewoyaa Lithium Project update...The Company is pleased to confirm that the application for the grant of the Mining Lease in respect of the Project has been submitted to the Ghanaian parliament. The necessary parliamentary process is now underway for parliament to ratify the Mining Lease.

Galan Lithium [ASX:GLN]

Galan is developing their flagship Hombre Muerto West ("HMW") Lithium Project located on the west side edge of the high grade, low impurity Hombre Muerto Salar in Argentina.

On July 12, Galan Lithium announced: "HMW Project update." Highlights include:

"In situ lithium mining inventory continues to build with over 2,800t LCE accumulating in ponds.

Overall project completion is close to 40%.

Project construction continues to advance at a pace commensurate with preserving cash. First production from HMW is now targeted for H2 2025.

Average brine flow rate, well lithium grade and evaporation rates are in line with or better than those utilised in the Phase 1 Feasibility Study.

Pond inventory management system in place to protect inventory and optimise evaporation process.

Offtake partners shortlisted with Galan progressing towards a definitive sales agreement and associated funding package."

On July 15, Galan Lithium announced:

At-the-market raise. Galan Lithium Limited (ASX:GLN) (“Galan” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it has utilised its At-the-Market Subscription Agreement (“ATM”) with Acuity Capital (see announcements on 12 April 2024 and 14 May 2024) to raise $1,100,000 (inclusive of costs) by agreeing to issue 7,050,000 fully paid ordinary GLN.ASX shares to Acuity Capital at an issue price of $0.156 per share...

Upcoming catalysts include:

H2, 2025 - Target to ramp to 5.4ktpa LCE of lithium chloride production. Phase 2 to follow and ramp to 21Ktpa LCE.

Vulcan Energy Resources [ASX: VUL] (OTCPK:VULNF)

Vulcan Energy Resources state that they have "the largest lithium resource in Europe" with a total of 15.85mt LCE, at an average lithium grade of 181 mg/L. The Company is in the development stage developing a geothermal lithium brine operation (geothermal energy plus lithium extraction plants) in the Upper Rhine Valley of Germany.

On June 30, Vulcan Energy Resources announced:

Vulcan welcomes Germany’s Geothermal Acceleration Draft Law...The German Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Climate Action has taken a significant step towards advancing geothermal renewable energy projects in Germany with the publication of a draft law for geothermal acceleration. The Geothermal Acceleration Law aims to benefit geothermal operators, federal states, and local authorities by removing obstacles to the development of geothermal energy, supporting Germany’s goal of generating 10 TWh of geothermal energy by 2030...

On July 19, Vulcan Energy Resources announced:

Vulcan secures first lithium and geothermal energy licences in France.

Upcoming catalysts include:

End 2026 - Target to commence commercial production at the Zero Carbon Lithium™ Project in Germany, then ramp to 40,000tpa.

Latin Resources Ltd [ASX:LRS] (LAXXF)

LRS' flagship is the 100% owned Salinas Lithium Project in the pro-mining district of Minas Gerais, Brazil. The Salinas Lithium Project has a Mineral Resource Estimate of 70.3Mt @ 1.27% of Li 2 O at the Colina and Fog’s Block Deposits.

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

Q3 2024 - DFS due for the Salinas Lithium Project.

Standard Lithium [TSXV:SLI] (SLI)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2026 - Production targeted to begin at the LANXESS South Plant.

ioneer Ltd [ASX:INR] [GR:4G1] (OTCPK:GSCCF)

ioneer Ltd. owns 50% (JV with Sibanye Stillwater) of its flagship Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project in Nevada, USA.

On July 18 ioneer Ltd announced: "Newly identified Shelf Zone delivers standout drill results ahead of Ore Reserve update."

Upcoming catalysts include:

2024+ - Possible permitting approval. Commencement of construction of the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron Project. Targets to commence operations in 2027.

Lithium Americas [TSX:LAC] (LAC)

Lithium Americas owns the North American assets (Thacker Pass, ~5.2% equity in GT1) from the LAC split.

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts:

2024 - Thacker Pass Phase 1 construction to progress.

2027 - Phase 1 (40,000tpa LCE) lithium clay production from Thacker Pass Nevada (full ramp to 80,000tpa by ?2029).

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. [TSXV:CRE] [GR:F12] (OTCQX:CRECF)

No news for the month.

Upcoming catalysts include:

2024 - Possible off-take or project financing announcements.

Global Lithium Resources [ASX:GL1] (OTCPK:GBLRF)

On July 4, Global Lithium Resources announced:

Manna ore sorting trial confirms excellent results across range of ore grades. Ore sorting shows higher spodumene recoveries from the Manna Lithium Project verified by QEMSCAN mineralogical analysis.

On July 12, Global Lithium Resources announced: "Cancellation of incentive performance rights."

On July 23, Global Lithium Resources announced: "Quarterly report for the period ending 30 June 2024." Highlights include:

"The Manna Lithium Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) increases by 43% to 51.6Mt @ 1.0% Li2O positioning the project as the 2nd largest lithium resource in the Kalgoorlie Lithium Province.

26% increase in total contained Li 2O from 406,000 tonnes to 515,000 tonnes Li2O.

Contained Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) of 1,276 Kt.

63% increase in Indicated JORC classification to 32.9Mt @ 1.04% Li2O.

New MRE model to be utilised in the Manna Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS), expected to be released in H2 CY24.

Continued engagement with Kakarra Part B Native Title Group to finalise Native Title Mining Agreement.

6,000m Reverse Circulation [RC] drilling program commenced at the Manna Lithium Project.

RC drill rig is targeting pegmatite extensions southwest along strike from the Manna Resource following up on the 21m @ 0.99% Li2O from 91m intersected in MRC0312.

Exploration Incentive Scheme [EIS] grant awarded by WA Government for gold-silver-copper drilling at the Marble Bar Lithium Project."

Upcoming catalysts:

H2, 2024 - DFS for the Manna Lithium Project (to include an updated MRE).

European Lithium Ltd [ASX:EUR] (OTCQB:EULIF)

On July 1, European Lithium announced:

CRML joins Russell Indexes. Critical Metals Corp. selected for inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index, Russell 3000® Index, and the Russell Microcap® Index

On July 4, European Lithium announced: "Obeikan Group executes Shareholder Agreement for hydroxide plant in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia." Highlights include:

"Obeikan Group has agreed to a Deed of Assignment and entered into the Shareholder Agreement for the development and operation of the plant.

Work is progressing with incorporation of the joint venture company, Arabian New Energy.

Arabian New Energy shall be incorporated after successful registration and approval by the KSA Regulatory Authorities."

Savannah Resources [LSE:SAV] [GR:SAV] (OTCPK:SAVNF)

On July 11, Savannah Resources announced: "Further results from DFS Phase 1 drilling confirm resource expansion potential." Highlights include:

"Savannah reports significant lithium assays which it has received from a further 8 diamond drill holes...

Significant lithium mineralisation intersections at the Western pegmatite at Pinheiro include: 36.5m @ 1.24% Li 2 O from 33.5m in 24PNRDD003. 16.48m @ 1.22% Li 2 O from 41.02m in 24PNRDD004. 14.08m @ 1.04% Li 2 O from 9.32m in 24PNRDD007. 16.43m @ 1.57% Li 2 O from 18.57m and 11m @ 0.79% Li 2 O from 61m in 24PNRDD008 (vertical hole not true widths)...

O from 33.5m in 24PNRDD003. 16.48m @ 1.22% Li O from 41.02m in 24PNRDD004. 14.08m @ 1.04% Li O from 9.32m in 24PNRDD007. 16.43m @ 1.57% Li O from 18.57m and 11m @ 0.79% Li O from 61m in 24PNRDD008 (vertical hole not true widths)... Significant lithium mineralisation intersections at NOA include: 9.86m @ 1.3% Li 2 O from 49.14m in 24NOADD011 (twinned holes). 5.45m @ 1.25% Li 2 O from 0.35m in 24NOADD010 (twinned holes) and 21m @ 1.26% Li 2 O from 31m. At Reservatório a diamond hole drilled for geotechnical purposes intersected 53.1m of pegmatite and aplite and shows that the Reservatório pegmatite continues to be mineralised at depth.

O from 49.14m in 24NOADD011 (twinned holes). 5.45m @ 1.25% Li O from 0.35m in 24NOADD010 (twinned holes) and 21m @ 1.26% Li O from 31m. At Reservatório a diamond hole drilled for geotechnical purposes intersected 53.1m of pegmatite and aplite and shows that the Reservatório pegmatite continues to be mineralised at depth. Significant lithium mineralised intersections at Reservatório include: 7m @ 1.16% Li 2 O from 143m, 5.7m @ 0.81% Li 2 O from 172m and 6.5m @ 1.22% Li 2 O from 180.5m in 24RESDD013..."

Upcoming catalysts include:

Late 2024 - DFS due to complete at the Barroso Lithium Project.

Patriot Battery Metals [TSX:PMET][ASX:PMT] (OTCQX:PMETF)

Patriot Battery Metals own the Corvette Lithium Project in James Bay, Quebec. Corvette has a Maiden resource of 109.2 Mt at 1.42% Li 2 O.

On June 24, Patriot Battery Metals announced:

Patriot drills 124.9 m at 1.72% Li2O and 35.6 m at 3.78% Li2O in final batch of CV5 assays ahead of Q3 Resource Update...Results for 4,538 m (16 holes) remain to be reported from the 2024 winter drill program – all from CV13 and including multiple step-out drill holes targeting the recently discovered/announced high-grade Vega Zone.

On June 26, Patriot Battery Metals announced:

Patriot maintains exploration & development momentum at Corvette with extensive summer-fall workplan...

On July 7, Patriot Battery Metals announced:

Patriot extends Vega Zone with standout intercepts including 9.7 m at 5.16% Li2O and 35.3 m at 2.40% Li2O...Patriot remains on schedule for a Mineral Resource Estimate update for the Corvette Project in August 2024, including both the CV5 and CV13 spodumene pegmatites.

On July 11, Patriot Battery Metals announced:

Patriot Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus...Patriot President, Managing Director & CEO Ken Brinsden said: “Given Patriot supports both a TSX and ASX listing, the filing of a Base Shelf Prospectus better aligns the share issue process on TSX with ASX outcomes. Following the C$75 million flow-through financing completed in May, Patriot remains extremely well-funded through the current cycle. This strong balance sheet position supports our multi-pronged exploration and development strategy, including the delivery of the 2024 Summer-Fall work program, the impending resource update in August, the completion of a PEA in September and the delivery of the Feasibility Study by the September quarter of 2025.”

Upcoming catalysts:

August 2024 - Updated Resource estimate for CV5 and CV13 at the Corvette Project.

September 2024 - PEA.

September quarter 2025 - FS.

Frontier Lithium [TSXV:FL] (OTCQX:LITOF)

Frontier Lithium own the PAK Lithium (Spodumene) Project comprising 26,774 hectares and located 175 kilometers north of Red Lake in northwestern Ontario. The PAK deposit is a lithium-cesium-tantalum [LCT] type pegmatite containing high-purity, technical-grade spodumene (below 0.1% iron oxide). JV with Mitsubishi Corporation to advance the Project signed in 2024.

No news for the month.

Delta Lithium [ASX:DLI](formerly Red Dirt Metals)

No significant news for the month.

Winsome Resources Limited [ASX:WR1] [FSE:4XJ] (OTCQB:WRSLF)

On July 2, Winsome Resources announced:

Winsome receives MCS grant from Government of Québec. Winsome’s subsidiary Lithium Winsome Adina Inc has been granted circa C$130,000 (A$146,000) by the Quebec Government.

Upcoming catalysts:

H2, 2024 - Adina Project studies and a decision regarding the Renard Project option.

Lithium Ionic Corp. [TSXV:LTH] (OTCQX:LTHCF)

On June 28, Lithium Ionic Corp. announced:

Lithium Ionic executes definitive agreement for US$20 million royalty financing with Appian Capital...A 2.25% Life-of-Mine gross revenue royalty on the Bandeira Project...

On July 3, Lithium Ionic Corp. announced: "Lithium Ionic enters option agreement to acquire up to 90% interest in new Itinga properties totaling 2,983 ha in the Lithium Valley, Minas Gerais, Brazil."

On July 5, Lithium Ionic Corp. announced:

Lithium Ionic initiates drilling at four properties surrounding Bandeira Development Project and expands Salinas Drilling Program to 30,000m in the Lithium Valley, Minas Gerais, Brazil...

On July 18, Lithium Ionic Corp. announced: "Lithium Ionic completes US$20 million royalty agreement with Appian Capital."

Wildcat Resources [ASX:WC8]

On July 11, Wildcat Resources announced: "Quarterly activities report - June 2024." Highlights include:

"New high-grade Luke discovery at Tabba Tabba returns: 43.0m at 1.4% Li2O from 316m and 43.4m at 1.1% Li2O from 412m (TARC248D)...

Tabba Tabba’s 2.2km-long Leia pegmatite, outcropping at surface, returns wide and high-grade zones including: 105.3m at 1.1% Li2O from 213.7m (TARC259AD) (est. true width). 84.8m at 1.3% Li2O from 251.4m (TADD020) (est. true width). 71.7m @ 1.0% Li2O from 220.0m (TARC230D) (54.9m est. true width). 70.0m @ 1.1% Li2O from 265.0m (TADD021) (est. true width).

Board strengthened with appointment of Fiona Van Maanen as Non-Executive Director.

Wildcat successful in the ballot for five of 13 exploration licences at Bolt Cutter for 62km2 brings total 100% owned Pilbara land package to over 1000km2.

Cash at bank of $77.2 M at 30 June 2024."

On July 16, Wildcat Resources announced: "Excellent metallurgical results from Leia recoveries of ~79-84% Li2O for a 5.5% Li2O concentrate."

European Metals Holdings [ASX:EMH] [AIM:EMH] [GR:E861] (OTCQX:EMHLF)(OTCQX:EMHXY)

No news for the month.

Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV:LCE) (OTCQX:CYDVF)(Formerly Cypress Development Corp.)

Century Lithium Corp. is focused on developing its Angel Island Mine (formerly called Clayton Valley Lithium Project) in west-central Nevada.

On July 23, Century Lithium Corp. announced:

Century Lithium changes project name to Angel Island Mine. Century Lithium (or the Company) announces it has changed the name of its 100%-owned Clayton Valley Lithium Project in Nevada, USA to the Angel Island Mine (the Project). In April 2024, the Company announced a positive Feasibility Study for the Project, making it one of the few advanced lithium projects being developed in the United States. As the Company now continues to work towards permitting the Project, regulators encouraged a name change for clarity in the permitting process. The Angel Island name distinguishes it from other mining and energy projects in the area by using the name of a topographical feature from the Project.

Lake Resources NL [ASX:LKE] [GR:LK1] (OTCQB:LLKKF)

Lake Resources own the Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Argentina. Lake has been working with Lilac Solutions Technology (private, and backed by Bill Gates) for direct lithium extraction and rapid lithium processing.

On July 1, Lake Resources NL announced: "Lake Resources provides operational update." Highlights include:

" Goldman Sachs led strategic partnering process for Kachi Project continues .

. Company actively marketing the sale of non-core assets .

. Company implements proactive plan to significantly reduce costs ."

On July 19, Lake Resources NL announced: "Lilac Solutions Technology efficiencies prompt review of Kachi Project costs." Highlights include:

" Lake technology and Kachi Project partner identifies cost savings of up to 50% for Direct Lithium Extraction (“DLE”) equipment construction cost .

. Lilac Solutions confirms improved long-term lithium recovery rates at more than 90% for most brines .

. Lake to review Kachi Project cost estimates in light of new data ."

AVZ Minerals

AVZ Minerals owns 75% of its Manono Lithium & Tin Project in the DRC. The Project ownership is currently in dispute. No longer ASX listed.

On June 25, AVZ Minerals announced: "Response to opportunistic and inadequate share purchase offer and company update..."

On July 2, AVZ Minerals announced: "Further unsolicited offer communications...The company advises shareholders to take NO ACTION with respect to the IG communications."

American Lithium Corp. [TSXV: LI] (AMLI)

On June 27, American Lithium Corp. announced: "American Lithium announces strong progress on falchani flow sheet optimization and intent to commence pilot work during H2 2024."

On July 16, American Lithium Corp. announced: "American Lithium announces financial and operating highlights for first quarter ended May 31, 2024." Highlights include:

"Strengthens Team in Peru – appointment of former Deputy Minister of Mines, Mr. Augusto Cauti as a Strategic Corporate Advisor in relation to its Peruvian Operations.

Social Initiative – launched the “Solar Electrification” program together with the Peruvian Armed Forces involving the installation of solar panels in remote home which lack electricity.

Strong Progress on Falchani Flow Sheet Optimization –At $5,092/t of lithium carbonate (“LC”), current projected operating costs for Falchani (February 2024 PEA) are already amongst the lowest globally...

Current intent to commence Falchani Pilot work during H2, 2024."

Wealth Minerals [TSXV:WML] [GR:EJZN] (OTCQB:WMLLF)

Wealth Minerals has a portfolio of lithium assets in Chile, such as 46,200 Has at Atacama, 8,700 Has at Laguna Verde, 6,000 Has at Trinity, 10,500 Has at Five Salars. Also the right to acquire a 100% interest in the Ignace REE Lithium Property in Ontario, Canada.

No news for the month.

E3 Lithium Ltd. [TSXV:ETL] [FSE:OW3] (OTCQX:EEMMF) (Formerly E3 Metals)

E3 Lithium Ltd. is a lithium development company focused on commercializing its extraction technology and advancing the world's 7th largest lithium resource with operations in Alberta. E3 has a M&I Resource of 16.0Mt.

On June 26, E3 Lithium Ltd announced: "E3 Lithium outlines Clearwater Project Pre-Feasibility Study and confirms lithium reserves." Highlights include:

"Initial production: 32,250 tonnes per annum Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate (LHM).

50-year operating life: covers only a portion of the total Bashaw District.

Reserves: 1.29 million tonnes [MT] of LHM Proven & Probable lithium mineral reserve (1.13 Mt Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE)) from the total Bashaw District of 18.4 Mt of LHM Measured and Indicated mineral resource (16.2 Mt LCE) located in the Leduc Reservoir.

Strong Project Economics: After-tax NPV $3.72 Billion with a 24.6% IRR at an 8% discount rate (pre-tax NPV 8 of $5.18 Billion with a 29.2% IRR) using Benchmark Mineral Intelligence’s [BMI] LHM price forecast.

of $5.18 Billion with a 29.2% IRR) using Benchmark Mineral Intelligence’s [BMI] LHM price forecast. Initial Capital Expenditure [CAPEX]: $2.47 Billion includes water recycling and contingency.

Initial Operating Costs (OPEX): $6,200 per tonne LHM provide for a long life and robust project fundamentals.

Sustainably produced lithium: Process water for the operation will be sourced from recycling and make-up water from waste brine stream, smaller surface footprint relative to conventional lithium production4 with potential plant emissions of 1.9 tonnes CO 2 e/tonne LHM."

Nevada Lithium Corp. [CSE:NVLH] (OTCQB:NVLHF)

Nevada Lithium has an arrangement to own 100% of the Bonnie Claire Project in Nevada, USA; with an Inferred Resource of 18.68 million tonnes LCE.

On July 23, Nevada Lithium Corp. announced: "Nevada Lithium commences 2024 drilling program at Bonnie Claire Lithium Project, Nevada."

Lithium South Development Corp. [TSXV:LIS] (LISMF)

No news for the month.

Avalon Advanced Materials [TSX:AVL] [GR:OU5] (OTCQX:AVLNF)

Avalon has three projects in Ontario, Canada, and five in total throughout Canada. Avalon’s most advanced project is the Separation Rapids Lithium Project in Ontario with a M& I Petalite Zone Resource of 6.28mt grading 1.37% Li2O, plus an Inferred Resource of 0.94mt at 1.3%. Avalon has a JV with SCR-Sibelco NV ("Sibelco") (60% Sibelco: 40% Avalon) to develop their lithium assets.

On July 22, Avalon Advanced Materials announced:

Avalon Advanced Materials intersects 1.67% Li2O over 105.6m and 1.68% Li2O over 66.2m at Big Whopper deposit, separation rapids...

Snow Lake Lithium (LITM)

On July 5, Snow Lake Lithium announced:

Snow Lake provides a corporate update...CEO remarks “Having assembled a global portfolio of uranium and lithium projects, we feel we have positioned Snow Lake to benefit from both the clean energy transition and the electric vehicle [EV] transition,” commented Frank Wheatley, CEO of Snow Lake. He continued: “With exploration crews either in the field, or preparing to mobilize to the field, on our projects, we have high hopes for this exploration season.”

Green Technology Metals [ASX: GT1]

No news for the month.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. [TSXV: LIT] (PNXLF) (OTCQX:LILIF)

No news for the month.

St George Mining Ltd. [ASX:SGQ] [GR:SOG]

No news for the month.

Battery recycling, lithium processing and new cathode technologies

Rock Tech Lithium [CVE:RCK](OTCQX:RCKTF)

On June 27, Rock Tech Lithium announced: "Rock Tech to receive up to 100 million EUR in direct grants for its German Lithium refinery. Funding to be provided by the State of Brandenburg and the German Railway Authority. Further applications for federal guarantees ongoing." Highlights include:

"Brandenburg’s Ministry for Economic Affairs, Labour and Energy has issued an LOI committing up to 90 million EUR in grants for Rock Tech’s Lithium Converter in Guben.

Additionally, the Federal German Railway Authority (Eisenbahnbundesamt) has offered the prospect of up to 10 million EUR of public funding to support the construction of train loading and unloading infrastructure.

The subsides will be paid out over the construction period as non-dilutive equity grants. Payout is contingent on finalization of full equity and debt financing.

In addition, the application process for up to 400 million EUR of federal guarantees to support Rock Tech’s debt financing is ongoing."

On July 15, Rock Tech Lithium announced: "Rock Tech selects Worley as its EPCM partner for Guben lithium converter."

Neometals [ASX:NMT] (OTCQX:NMTAY) (Nasdaq:RDRUY)

No significant news for the month.

Nano One Materials (TSX: NANO) (OTCPK:NNOMF)

No significant news for the month.

Other lithium juniors

Other juniors include: 5E Advanced Materials Inc [ASX:5EA] (FEAM), ACME Lithium Inc. [CSE:ACME] (OTCQB:ACLHF), American Lithium Minerals Inc. (OTCPK:AMLM), Anson Resources [ASX:ASN] [GR:9MY], Ardiden [ASX:ADV], Arizona Lithium [ASX:AZL] (OTCQB:AZLAF), Azimut Exploration [TSXV:AZM] (OTCQX:AZMTF), Bastion Minerals [ASX:BMO], Battery Age Minerals [ASX:BM8], Bradda Head Lithium Limited [LON:BHL] (OTCPK:BHLIF) (CDCZF), Brunswick Exploration [TSXV:BRW] (OTCQB:BRWXF), Bryah Resources Ltd [ASX:BYH], Carnaby Resources Ltd [ASX:CNB], Champion Electric Metals Inc. [CSE:LTHM] [FSE:1QB0] (OTCQB:CHELF), Charger Metals [ASX:CHR], CleanTech Lithium [AIM:CTL] (OTCQX:CTLHF), Compass Minerals International (CMP), Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. [TSXV:CLM], Cosmos Exploration [ASX:C1X], Critical Resources [ASX:CRR], Cygnus Metals [ASX:CY5], Dixie Gold [TSXV:DG], Eastern Resources [ASX:EFE], Electric Royalties [TSXV:ELEC], Foremost Lithium Resources & Technology [CSE:FAT] (FRRSF), Future Battery Minerals [ASX:FBM] (AOUMF), Greentech Metals [ASX:GRE], Greenwing Resources Limited [ASX:GW1] (OTCPK:BSSMF), Grounded Lithium [TSXV:GRD] (OTCQB:GRDAF), HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp. [TSXV:HX] (formely Dajin Lithium Corp. [TSXV:DJI]), Hannans Ltd [ASX:HNR], Infinity Lithium [ASX:INF], Infinity Stone Ventures (CSE:GEMS)(OTCPK:GEMSF), International Battery Metals [CSE: IBAT] (OTCPK:IBATF), International Lithium Corp. [TSXV:ILC] [FSE: IAH] (OTCQB:ILHMF), Ion Energy [TSXV:ION], Jadar Resources Limited [ASX:JDR], James Bay Minerals Ltd [ASX:JBY], Jindalee Lithium Limited [ASX:JLL] (OTCQX:JNDAF), Kali Metals [ASX:KM1], Kodal Minerals (LSE-AIM:KOD), Larvotto Resources [ASX:LRV], Lepidico [ASX:LPD] (OTCPK:LPDNF), Liberty One Lithium Corp. [TSXV:LBY] (LRTTF), Li-FT Power [TSXV:LIFT] [FSE:WS0](OTCQX:LIFFF), Lithium Australia [ASX:LIT] (OTCPK:LMMFF), Lithium Chile Inc. [TSXV:LITH][GR:KC3] (OTCPK:LTMCF), Lithium Corp. (LTUM), Lithium Energi Exploration Inc. [TSXV:LEXI](OTCQB:LXENF), Lithium Energy Limited [ASX:LEL], Lithium Plus Minerals [ASX:LPM], Lithium Springs Limited [ASX:LS1], Loyal Lithium [ASX:LLI], Megado Minerals [ASX:MEG], Metals Australia [ASX:MLS], MetalsTech [ASX:MTC], Midland Exploration [TSXV:MD] (OTCPK:MIDLF), MinRex Resources [ASX:MRR], MGX Minerals [CSE:XMG] (OTC:MGXMF), New Age Metals [TSXV:NAM] (OTCQB:NMTLF), Noram Lithium Corp. [TSXV:NRM] (OTCQB:NRVTF), Oceana Lithium [ASX:OCN], Omnia Metals Group [ASX:OM1], One World Lithium [CSE:OWLI] (OTC:OWRDF), Pan American Energy Corp. [CSE:PNRG] [FSE: SS60] (OTCQB:PAANF), Patriot Lithium [ASX:PAT], Portofino Resources Inc.[TSXV:POR] [GR:POT], Power Metals Corp. [TSXV:PWM] (OTCQB:PWRMF), Power Minerals [ASX:PNN], Prospect Resources [ASX:PSC], Pure Energy Minerals [TSXV:PE] (OTCQB:PEMIF), Pure Resources Limited [ASX:PR1], Q2 Metals [TSXV:QTWO] (OTCQB:QUEXF) (QTWO), Quantum Minerals Corp. [TSXV:QMC] (OTCPK:QMCQF), Sienna Resources [TSXV:SIE] (OTCPK:SNNAF), Spearmint Resources Inc [CSE:SPMT] (OTCPK:SPMTF), Stelar Metals [ASX:SLB], Solis Minerals [ASX:SLM], Spod Lithium Corp. [CSE:SPOD] (OTCQB:SPODF), Stria Lithium [TSXV:SRA] (OTCQB:SRCAF), Surge Battery Metals Inc. [TSXV:NILI] (OTCQX:NILIF), Tantalex Lithium Resources [CSE:TTX], [FSE:1T0], Tearlach Resources [TSXV:TEA] (OTCQB:TELHF), Tyranna Resources [ASX:TYX], Ultra Lithium Inc. [TSXV:ULI] (OTCQB:ULTXF), United Lithium Corp. [CSE:ULTH] [FWB:0UL] (OTCQX:ULTHF), Vision Lithium Inc. [TSXV:VLI] (OTCQB:ABEPF), X-Terra Resources [TSXV:XTT] (OTCPK:XTRRF), Zinnwald Lithium [LN:ZNWD].

Conclusion

July lithium prices were lower with the China lithium carbonate spot price hitting a ~3 year low.

Highlights for the month were:

LFP batteries in China are now at lows of US$75/kWh, helping to lower EV prices.

Liontown Resources has secured a US$250 million investment and 10-year offtake extension from foundational partner, LG Energy Solution.

Eramet inaugurates its direct lithium extraction plant in Argentina.

POSCO seeks restructuring for $1.9 bn injection in battery materials.

Leo Lithium is now proposing two cash distributions to shareholders.

Rio Tinto - Serbian government’s reinstatement of its licence to develop Europe’s biggest lithium mine (Jadar). Mercedes, Stellantis in talks to back Serbia’s lithium plans.

Galan Lithium HMW Project Phase 1 construction is close to 40% complete.

Vulcan Energy Resources secures first lithium and geothermal energy licences in France.

European Lithium - Obeikan Group executes Shareholder Agreement for hydroxide plant in Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Savannah Resources drills 36.5m @ 1.24% Li 2 O from 33.5m at the Barroso Lithium Project.

O from 33.5m at the Barroso Lithium Project. Patriot Battery Metals drills 124.9 m at 1.72% Li2O and 35.6 m at 3.78% Li2O at CV5 at the Corvette Lithium Project. Extends Vega Zone with standout intercepts including 9.7 m at 5.16% Li2O.

Wildcat Resources new high-grade Luke discovery at Tabba Tabba returns 43.0m at 1.4% Li2O from 316m and 43.4m at 1.1% Li2O from 412m.

E3 Lithium Clearwater Project PFS results in an after-tax NPV8% of $3.72B with a 24.6% IRR. Initial CapEx estimate of $2.47B. OpEx $6,200/t LiOH.

Avalon Advanced Materials intersects 1.67% Li2O over 105.6m and 1.68% Li2O over 66.2m at Big Whopper deposit at Separation Rapids.

Rock Tech Lithium to receive up to 100 million EUR in direct grants for its German Lithium refinery.

As usual all comments are welcome.

